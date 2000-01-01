MAU Vegas 2026

developer

Let’s connect at MAU Vegas!

MAU Vegas brings together the marketers, product leaders, and developers shaping the future of mobile. Catch RevenueCat’s David Barnard, Growth Advocate and host of the popular Sub Club podcast, when he takes the main stage to share insights on subscription growth and what’s working right now. Don’t miss RevenueCat’s booth to connect with the team, swap growth strategies, and pick up some exclusive swag as you make your way to the top!