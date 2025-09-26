SwiftLeeds 2025
RevenueCat is excited to be at SwiftLeeds 2025, the UK’s modern, community-driven Swift conference happening in Leeds. Stop by our booth to connect with the team and chat all things app growth and subscriptions.
Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Founded in 2019, SwiftLeeds is run entirely by volunteers and has quickly become one of the UK’s most inclusive Swift events. It’s the perfect place to connect with fellow developers, learn from industry leaders, and share ideas. We’ll be there to show how RevenueCat helps you build, analyze, and grow your apps with ease.