Launch virtual currency faster with RevenueCat
Define and manage your virtual currency with ReveunueCat and get a reliable, cross-platform system up and running fast.
Unlock new revenue
Give users flexible ways to pay with coins, credits, and tokens to grow revenue beyond subscriptions.
Accelerate setup
Let RevenueCat handle key pieces so you can launch virtual currency faster.
Centralize data
Use virtual currency alongside the same RevenueCat you know and love.
In-app currency and hybrid monetization made easy
RevenueCat streamlines some of the hardest parts of virtual currency so you can set up, manage, and grow your currency system all from one place.
Set up and earn currency
- Sell one-time packs of credits, points and tokens alongside subscriptions
- Grant recurring 'currency' as part of a subscription, like monthly credit refills
- Set automatic expiration for unused currency at the end of a cycle
Manage balances securely
- Manage customer balances and track transactions in the RevenueCat dashboard
- RevenueCat handles prorated grants based on product changes and billing issues for you
Stay consistent and informed
Get reliable cross-platform behavior across Apple, Google, and Stripe, with all purchase and balance events automatically logged for clear visibility and troubleshooting.
Fuel your app in new ways
From usage credits to in-app boosts, virtual currency gives you flexible ways to package your product and unlock new paths to revenue.
Usage-based & AI
Let people pay for resource-heavy or metered actions with easy, predictable credits.
Hybrid subscriptions
Give subscribers simple add-ons or flexible usage bundles without messy billing workarounds.
In-app actions & unlocks
Power coins, boosts, and lightweight feature unlocks while keeping balances and expirations consistent.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.