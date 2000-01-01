RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
Virtual currency

Launch virtual currency faster with RevenueCat

Define and manage your virtual currency with ReveunueCat and get a reliable, cross-platform system up and running fast.

Book a DemoStart for free
Virtual Currency Illustration

  • Unlock new revenue

    Give users flexible ways to pay with coins, credits, and tokens to grow revenue beyond subscriptions.

  • Accelerate setup

    Let RevenueCat handle key pieces so you can launch virtual currency faster.

  • Centralize data

    Use virtual currency alongside the same RevenueCat you know and love.

In-app currency and hybrid monetization made easy

RevenueCat streamlines some of the hardest parts of virtual currency so you can set up, manage, and grow your currency system all from one place.

  • Set up and earn currency

    • Sell one-time packs of credits, points and tokens alongside subscriptions
    • Grant recurring 'currency' as part of a subscription, like monthly credit refills
    • Set automatic expiration for unused currency at the end of a cycle

  • Manage balances securely

    • Manage customer balances and track transactions in the RevenueCat dashboard
    • RevenueCat handles prorated grants based on product changes and billing issues for you

  • Stay consistent and informed

    Get reliable cross-platform behavior across Apple, Google, and Stripe, with all purchase and balance events automatically logged for clear visibility and troubleshooting.

Fuel your app in new ways

From usage credits to in-app boosts, virtual currency gives you flexible ways  to package your product and unlock new paths to revenue.

  • Usage-based & AI

    Let people pay for resource-heavy or metered actions with easy, predictable credits.

  • Hybrid subscriptions

    Give subscribers simple add-ons or flexible usage bundles without messy billing workarounds.

  • In-app actions & unlocks

    Power coins, boosts, and lightweight feature unlocks while keeping balances and expirations consistent.

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.

Start for freeTalk to sales