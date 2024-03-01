App category Region Store Show previous filters Show next filters

Founder's letter

Jacob Eiting CEO & Co-Founder Three years ago, about 2,000 new subscription apps launched every month. Today that number is almost 15,000. AI removed a decade old supply constraint on apps, and now we're going to have to process this glut of apps as consumer demand most likely lags. This will be seen as more competition, higher CACs, and higher churn. But the silver lining is that I think this is just a shock. New apps are being invented with new capabilities never seen before. The relatively low cost of trying software is allowing apps to be built for niches never before economically viable. This smorgasbord of software will, in itself, incur more demand as consumers find more solutions to their problems in the app stores. On the demand side, if AI ushers in an unprecedented era of productivity and consumer surplus, it's inevitable that some of that surplus will be spent in the app store. At least we hope. We built SOSA 2026 from over 115,000 apps, $16 billion in revenue, and more than a billion transactions. We sliced it by category, platform, trial length, paywall strategy, AI vs. non-AI, and probably a few dimensions we'll forget we included until someone tweets about them. It's a lot. We know. The subscription app market is bigger, faster, and more unforgiving than it's ever been. But the patterns are there if you look. The operators who study the data, and learn the tools, are the ones who will come out ahead. My hope is this report helps you be one of them. Show more

Methodology

Overview of the dataset

This report draws on subscription app performance data from a wide range of apps that use RevenueCat’s platform. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive snapshot of how apps are performing under different scenarios, across iOS, Android and web ecosystems.

Scope of apps included: we included apps that have active subscription revenue, meet a minimum threshold of installs or revenue (to ensure statistically meaningful findings), and have integrated RevenueCat for in-app subscription management.

we included apps that have active subscription revenue, meet a minimum threshold of installs or revenue (to ensure statistically meaningful findings), and have integrated RevenueCat for in-app subscription management. Time frame: the target time frame for metrics in this report is 2025. In some cases we have pulled older data to run certain calculations (we can’t calculate third renewal rate for annual subscriptions bought in 2024, for example)

the target time frame for metrics in this report is 2025. In some cases we have pulled older data to run certain calculations (we can’t calculate third renewal rate for annual subscriptions bought in 2024, for example) Size and composition: we analyzed over 115,000 apps across all app categories, covering more than $16 billion in revenue across more than a billion transactions. The apps vary in scale, from indie teams to mid-size organizations and large publishers.

we analyzed over 115,000 apps across all app categories, covering more than $16 billion in revenue across more than a billion transactions. The apps vary in scale, from indie teams to mid-size organizations and large publishers. Revenue channels: the dataset includes both apps that primarily generate revenue from in-app subscriptions and those that generate a portion of revenue from subscriptions alongside other revenue channels.

the dataset includes both apps that primarily generate revenue from in-app subscriptions and those that generate a portion of revenue from subscriptions alongside other revenue channels. Anonymity: all data is anonymized and aggregated, ensuring that no single app’s performance metrics are individually identifiable. The findings are presented as aggregated performance benchmarks across segments, categories, and platforms.

Anonymization and data privacy

To preserve the confidentiality of individual apps, we apply controls to endeavor that if a segment has too few apps, results are either omitted from the report or combined with a larger segment to avoid the possibility of inferring any single app’s data. Throughout this report, numbers represent aggregated totals, averages, medians, quartiles, or other summary statistics. No app-specific or developer-specific details are ever disclosed.

Statistical definitions

Throughout this report we aim to use clear, accessible language and minimize unnecessary jargon. However, some key statistical terminology is used at times.

The following measures of central tendency and spread have been used to illustrate app performance.

Bottom quartile (Q1): The value below which 25% of the dataset falls. An app that falls into the bottom quartile is among the lower 25% of performers on that metric.

The value below which 25% of the dataset falls. An app that falls into the bottom quartile is among the lower 25% of performers on that metric. Median (Q2): The middle value, with half of the data above and half below. When comparing your own metrics to the median, you can see if you are performing above or below the midpoint of the industry.

The middle value, with half of the data above and half below. When comparing your own metrics to the median, you can see if you are performing above or below the midpoint of the industry. Upper quartile (Q3): The value above which 25% of the dataset falls. An app in the upper quartile is among the top 25% of performers for that metric.

The value above which 25% of the dataset falls. An app in the upper quartile is among the top 25% of performers for that metric. P90: The 90th percentile. This indicates the point at or above which 10% of the dataset lies. An app at P90 is outperforming 90% of apps in that particular metric (aka, crushing it).

Reading the charts

We often use candlestick (box-and-whisker–style) charts to show the distribution of a given performance metric (e.g. RPI, LTV) across apps. The ‘box’ represents the bulk of distribution, the interquartile range, while the ‘whiskers’ represent the lower and upper bounds of performance.

Percentile mapping

Lower ‘whisker’: marks P10 (10th percentile), the bottom 10% of app performance.

marks P10 (10th percentile), the bottom 10% of app performance. Bottom of the ‘box’: marks P25 (25th percentile) and represents Q1 (bottom quartile) — apps below this make up the lowest 25% of performers.

marks P25 (25th percentile) and represents Q1 (bottom quartile) — apps below this make up the lowest 25% of performers. Marker inside the ‘box’: marks P50 (50th percentile) and represents Q2 (median) — this is the midpoint of app performance.

marks P50 (50th percentile) and represents Q2 (median) — this is the midpoint of app performance. Top of the ‘box’: marks P75 (75th percentile) and represents Q3 (upper quartile) — apps above this fall into the top 25% of performers.

marks P75 (75th percentile) and represents Q3 (upper quartile) — apps above this fall into the top 25% of performers. Upper ‘whisker’: marks P90 (90th percentile) — apps here or above are the highest performers.

marks P90 (90th percentile) — apps here or above are the highest performers. Any points outside P10–P90 indicate unusually low or high performance outliers.

Data not based on RevenueCat

While the majority of the metrics in this report derive from aggregated app subscription data (via RevenueCat), two charts within the State of the market chapter feature data not from RevenueCat. This data has been provided by Appfigures, and is indicated on the relevant pages.

Measures we include

Below are some of the included metrics in this report that benefit from some additional context. Each metric is calculated consistently across all apps to allow for accurate comparison.

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer: the net value of an average paying user over a specific period of time, including initial subscriptions, renewals, reactivations, expansion, and one-time purchases.

the net value of an average paying user over a specific period of time, including initial subscriptions, renewals, reactivations, expansion, and one-time purchases. Revenue per install (RPI): total revenue earned divided by total installs. This metric highlights how well an app monetizes each new user.

total revenue earned divided by total installs. This metric highlights how well an app monetizes each new user. Active renewal rate: the share of renewals that are done by subscribers that were active in the second half of the previous subscription period (in case of a monthly subscription, this asks if the user was seen in the app in the ~15 days prior to the renewal).

the share of renewals that are done by subscribers that were active in the second half of the previous subscription period (in case of a monthly subscription, this asks if the user was seen in the app in the ~15 days prior to the renewal). Reactivation rate: the share of churned subscribers that become active in the 12 months following a churn event.

the share of churned subscribers that become active in the 12 months following a churn event. MRR growth rate (year-on-year): the percentage change in an app’s monthly recurring revenue between two point-in-time snapshots (end of the previous year vs. end of the current year). MRR is normalized to a 30-day basis regardless of plan duration.

the percentage change in an app’s monthly recurring revenue between two point-in-time snapshots (end of the previous year vs. end of the current year). MRR is normalized to a 30-day basis regardless of plan duration. Download-to-paid conversion rate (D35): the share of installs that result in at least one paid subscription within 35 days of the install date. This metric captures how effectively an app converts new users into paying customers in the first ~5 weeks.

the share of installs that result in at least one paid subscription within 35 days of the install date. This metric captures how effectively an app converts new users into paying customers in the first ~5 weeks. Download-to-trial conversion rate: the share of installs that start a free trial within 30 days of the download date. This metric is calculated for apps that use a trial-based acquisition strategy.

the share of installs that start a free trial within 30 days of the download date. This metric is calculated for apps that use a trial-based acquisition strategy. Trial-to-paid conversion rate: the share of free trial starts that convert into a paid subscription.

the share of free trial starts that convert into a paid subscription. Retention rate: the share of paid subscriptions that remain active after a given time period (e.g. 6 months, 12 months). A subscription is considered ‘retained’ if it has accumulated enough paid renewals to cover the elapsed time — for example, 12 monthly renewals for 12-month retention, or 1 annual renewal for yearly plans. This is a subscription-level metric, not a user-level metric.

the share of paid subscriptions that remain active after a given time period (e.g. 6 months, 12 months). A subscription is considered ‘retained’ if it has accumulated enough paid renewals to cover the elapsed time — for example, 12 monthly renewals for 12-month retention, or 1 annual renewal for yearly plans. This is a subscription-level metric, not a user-level metric. Renewal rate (1st, 2nd, 3rd): the share of subscriptions that successfully renew at each sequential billing cycle. This differs from retention rate, which measures cumulative survival over time.

the share of subscriptions that successfully renew at each sequential billing cycle. This differs from retention rate, which measures cumulative survival over time. Refund rate: the share of paid subscriptions that are refunded during their first billing period.

the share of paid subscriptions that are refunded during their first billing period. Monthly trailing revenue (MTR): a 30-day rolling revenue figure at a specific point in time, used to measure an app’s revenue run-rate. This is the basis for the ‘monthly revenue 1 year after launch’ and ‘time to revenue milestones’ metrics in this report.

Segments we cover

To provide nuanced insights, we break down certain metrics by segments. These segments offer a closer look at how different development choices and distribution methods might impact subscription metrics.

Access method: how users primarily access the app (freemium, via a hard paywall).

how users primarily access the app (freemium, via a hard paywall). App development framework: the primary technology stack used for app development (e.g., native iOS/Android, Flutter, React Native, Other).

the primary technology stack used for app development (e.g., native iOS/Android, Flutter, React Native, Other). Pricepoint: how an app’s average pricepoint compares to the rest of the measured apps (below average, average, above average).

how an app’s average pricepoint compares to the rest of the measured apps (below average, average, above average). Developer HQ: the (estimated) region the app developer team is based in. Regions are bucketed together: Asia-Pacific, IN/SEA (India & Southeast Asia), Latin America, MEA (Middle East & Africa), North America, Western Europe, ROW (rest of world), all regions.

the (estimated) region the app developer team is based in. Geography: the region users are based in.

the region users are based in. AI vs. non-AI app: whether an app uses AI/ML models for its primary value (e.g. generative AI, chatbots and AI assistants, predictive analytics, AI photo/video editing, AI writing tools).

Note: apps not categorized as ‘AI apps’ may still use basic ML or have minor AI features.

Category bucketing (App Store and Google Play)

The App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) each have numerous categories. For clearer analysis, we’ve aggregated or ‘bucketed’ closely-related categories under common labels:

Utilities: includes Weather, Reference, Utilities, Finance, Tools, and more.

includes Weather, Reference, Utilities, Finance, Tools, and more. Health & Fitness: includes Health & Fitness, Medical.

includes Health & Fitness, Medical. Media & Entertainment: includes Entertainment, Music, News, Magazines & Newspapers, Sports, and more.

includes Entertainment, Music, News, Magazines & Newspapers, Sports, and more. Education: includes Education, and Educational.

includes Education, and Educational. Productivity: includes Graphics & Design, Art & Design, Developer tools.

includes Graphics & Design, Art & Design, Developer tools. Social & Lifestyle: includes Lifestyle, Social Networking, Social, Dating.

includes Lifestyle, Social Networking, Social, Dating. Gaming: includes Games, Puzzle, Casual, Word, Simulation, Board, and more.

includes Games, Puzzle, Casual, Word, Simulation, Board, and more. Photo & Video: Includes Photo & Video, Photography, Video Players & Editors.

Includes Photo & Video, Photography, Video Players & Editors. Business: Includes Business.

Includes Business. Travel: Includes Travel, Travel & Local.

Includes Travel, Travel & Local. Shopping: Includes Shopping.

We have done this to simplify comparisons — especially when certain official categories have too few apps to provide stable, anonymized benchmarks.

Key insights

80%+ The subscription divide is accelerating: The top 25% of apps grew 80% year-over-year, while the bottom 25% shrank by 33%. Subscription app revenue is a winner-take-more market. A small number of apps are capturing outsized growth, while everyone else sees far more modest gains – or even declines. 5x Hard paywalls crush freemium on conversion: Apps that ask for money upfront convert 5x better than freemium (10.7% vs. 2.1%). But the advantage disappears over the long run: after one year, retention for both models is nearly identical. 55% The window to win a user is closing: 55% of all 3-day trial cancellations happen on Day 0. The battle for the subscriber is won or lost in the first session, forcing developers to deliver an 'aha!' moment instantly. 31% Google Play's billion-dollar leak: Nearly a third of all subscription cancellations on Google Play are involuntary billing failures — more than double the rate on the App Store (14%). For Android developers, addressing billing issues is the new growth hack. 41% AI sells, but it doesn't stick: AI-powered apps generate 41% more revenue per payer, but they churn 30% faster. The data shows that while AI hype can drive initial sales, it's not yet creating the lasting value needed for long-term retention. 70% Apps are shortening trials despite the data: Trials of 17+ days convert 70% better than short trials (42.5% vs. 25.5%), yet apps keep shifting to 3-day trials. Nearly half of all apps now use trials of four days or less, potentially leaving conversion on the table.

See how you stack up with our Subscription Health Calculator

State of the market

Where are subscription apps growing fastest, based on developer HQ?

Median year-on-year monthly recurring revenue growth rate by developer HQ

Key takeaway

Half of all apps grew MRR by at least 5.3% YoY, but the spread is enormous: the top 10% grew 306%+, while the bottom 10% shrank sharply.

Benchmarks to know

Median growth of ~5–17% puts you in the middle of the pack.

Shrinking by more than 33% places you in the bottom quartile.

Growing 80%+ means you’re outpacing 75% of apps.

What stands out

MEA is the only geography with negative median growth (−9.7%).

Latin America shows the highest median growth (17.2%).

Several geographies show extreme right-tail outliers above 300% growth (IN/SEA, Latin America, MEA, ROW, and overall).

What annual value does each payer generate?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after Year 1 by developer HQ

Key takeaway

Apps by North American developers realize about 40% more annual value per payer ($32) than the global median ($23), while IN/SEA apps realize the least at $14.

Benchmarks to know

$23 annual RLTV per payer is the global median.

$44+ puts you in the top quartile globally.

Below $10 places you in the bottom quartile in many geographies.

What stands out

North America’s median ($32) is 2.3× higher than IN/SEA ($14).

Western Europe is the next-highest median ($25).

IN/SEA has a relatively tight middle range compared to other geographies, suggesting less variance in payer value.

What’s the D35 download-to-paid conversion rate by developer HQ geography?

Conversion rate to payer by developer HQ

Key takeaway

North America leads D35 conversion at 2.6% median, nearly 2× IN/SEA’s 1.4%.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: 2.6%, top quartile above 5.6%.

Western Europe median: 2.0%, higher than every other geography outside of North America.

IN/SEA median: at 1.4%, converts at the lowest rate of all geographies.

What stands out

North America top performers reach 10.4% at the 90th percentile.

Latin America (1.5%) sits toward the bottom, closer to IN/SEA than North America or Western Europe.

Geographical gaps in conversion are narrower than other revenue metrics.

What does the iOS vs. Android split of new subscription app launches look like, and how has it changed?

New subscription apps launched per month (Feb 2022–Feb 2026)

iOS Android

Key takeaway

Monthly subscription app launches have grown 7× since January 2022, but this is almost entirely an iOS story. Android has grown at roughly half the rate, and the gap is widening.

Benchmarks to know

~2,000 new subscription apps launched per month in Jan 2022; 14,700+ by Jan 2026.

iOS now accounts for ~77% of all new subscription app launches, up from ~67% in 2023.

Android absolute launches have grown – from ~700 to ~3,300/month – but iOS has lapped it.

What stands out

The steepest iOS acceleration begins in early 2025, coinciding with the rise of AI-assisted development tools, which appear to default to App Store-first.

Android’s share of new launches has been declining since mid-2023, despite growing in absolute terms.

Data for this section is sourced from:

Growth teams of 2026 won’t look the same as they do today

Nathan Hudson Founder and CEO, Perceptycs Every month we're seeing increased waves of vibecoded apps hit the stores, with some of these going on to generate substantial revenue. But it's not just development that's changing, the game is changing for app growth teams too. AI driven pricing, AI paywall designs, AI ad creatives, AI web funnels, AI driven keyword optimization. Pretty much every aspect of mobile growth has been prefixed by AI in some way over the last 12 months. And that's only going to continue. What should growth teams be doing: Embrace the change and embrace it faster. Clinging to the old way of doing things is not the route forward. Those that adapt will simply outpace those that don't. And those that adapt first will have a real advantage.

Spot the hype － Not every shiny new AI solution is a winner. Some simply over promise and under deliver. I’m sure we've all seen that over the last year too…

Don't retire just yet. Yes, AI is commoditizing execution across the growth stack. But when everyone has the same tools, then what? There’s still an edge to be found in strategic judgment, taste and the ability to ask deeper questions. Show more

Do older apps dominate the market?

Monthly revenue by app launch cohort across all storefronts (Jan 2026)

Key takeaway

The subscription economy runs on established apps: apps launched before 2020 generate 69% of all subscription revenue. Despite a 7× surge in new app launches since 2022, apps launched before 2020 still account for nearly 70 cents of every dollar generated. Apps launched in 2025 or later (aka, the vibe coding era) account for just 3%.

What stands out

The ‘before 2020’ cohort generates more revenue per app than any other group by a wide margin — these are the apps that had years to build audiences, optimize monetization, and compound growth.

The 2022–2023 cohort outperforms 2020–2021 in absolute revenue, driven by a handful of breakout apps that launched in that window.

Apps launched in 2024 and 2025 are generating real revenue, but at a fraction of what older cohorts produce and with far more competition than those cohorts ever faced.

Data for this section is sourced from:

Winning big

Evelin Herrera Founder, EHVM Apps Capital "Half of all apps grew MRR by at least 5.3% YoY, but the spread is enormous – top performers grew 3× faster than typical, while the bottom 10% shrank by more than 60%." This is one of the main reasons why app M&A is getting so much interest: to win in the App Store you have to be a top performer. Big app publishing companies increase their winning possibilities by developing a portfolio mix of new in-house R&D apps and top-performer acquisitions. As a portfolio owner, your apps might be generating revenue with slight YoY growth but not exponential growth. If that's your case, I'd advise you to keep testing until launching a top performer (or acquire one) since it's the only gameplay that will make a big difference for your company. Moreover, even top categories like Health & Fitness and Utilities take more than 100 days to reach >$10k, which means that you'd have to wait around 30% of the year to confirm if your app has the chance to be a top performer. Business is an overlooked category that monetizes and retains users the most, and users are usually unhappy with the existing solutions. The creativeness and high standards of B2C apps + B2B monetization and retention can be one of the biggest opportunities for developers in 2026. Show more

Macro trends: key takeaways

The subscription market is expanding, but outcomes are uneven. The median app grew monthly recurring revenue (MRR) 5.3% year-on-year, but top-decile apps grew 306%+, while the bottom decile contracted sharply.

Monetization strength varies materially by developer HQ: North America leads with $32 median realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after Y1, compared to a $23 global median and $14 in IN/SEA.

Conversion gaps exist, but they’re tighter than revenue gaps — North America’s median D35 download-to-paid rate is 2.6% vs. 1.4% in IN/SEA. Meanwhile, supply is accelerating, but new ≠ better: monthly new subscription app launches increased from ~2,000 in January 2022 to 14,700+ by January 2026 (likely driven by the AI app explosion), yet apps launched before 2020 still generate 69% of all subscription revenue.

What stands out

Growth is concentrated in the right tail: the median YoY MRR growth rate is 5.3%, but the 90th percentile exceeds 306%. Shrinking more than 33% places an app in the bottom quartile, underscoring how polarized outcomes are.

Value-per-payer differs hugely between regions: median Y1 RLTV per payer is $32 in North America, $25 in Western Europe, $23 globally, and $14 in IN/SEA. The spread between top and bottom regions is more than 2x.

Conversion gaps are meaningful, but narrower than value-per-payer: median D35 conversion is 2.6% in North America, 2% in Western Europe, and 1.4% in IN/SEA. Even top North America performers (10.4% at the 90th percentile) don’t offset weaker long-term monetization in lower-LTV regions.

Launch growth is real — and skewed to iOS: monthly launches grew roughly 7x over four years. iOS now represents ~77% of new subscription app launches, up from ~67% in 2023.

Revenue remains anchored in older cohorts: apps launched before 2020 account for 69% of all subscription revenue. Apps launched in 2025 or later contribute just 3%, despite the surge in new supply.

Store and revenue economics

How do monetization strategies differ across app categories?

Monetization mix by category

Subscriptions Only Subscriptions + Lifetime

Subscriptions + Lifetime Subscriptions + Consumables

Subscriptions + Consumables Subscriptions, Consumables, and Lifetime

Key takeaway

Most categories favor pure subscriptions (63.5% overall); Gaming is the outlier at 40.5% subs-only with the heaviest consumable usage (27.5%).

Benchmarks

Overall: 63.5% subs-only, 23.2% + lifetime, 10.7% + consumables, 2.5% all three.

Shopping (79.6%) and Business (76.5%) are the purest subscription categories.

Gaming is the most evenly split: 40.5% subs-only, 27.5% consumables, 9.6% all three.

What stands out

Gaming’s “all three” rate is 4× the overall average (9.6% vs. 2.5%).

Photo & Video has highest lifetime combo usage at 33.0%.

Hybrid monetization: still nascent, with different paths opening up

Thomas Petit Independent app growth consultant Data shows that subscriptions are at the heart of monetization: only 10% apps run true hybrid models, largely in gaming, where combining IAP, ads & subscriptions is more common (x4 the average). This may change in 2026, driven by AI-induced variable costs (read more), but also because mixed models are a lever to increase ARPU and counter increasing acquisitions costs. Hybrid can mean ads, commerce, credits… but also complexity! This isn't for all apps. The biggest 2025 evolutions happened within subscriptions themselves. The lower hanging fruit sits in pricing and packaging optimization: trial duration, no-trials, numbers of plans, duration, price point, localization… The array of levers to pull is varied... Two examples: One in four apps offer a lifetime plan

Savvy apps within different verticals adapt to user intent and churn patterns: gaming selling 82% weekly, productivity 77% monthly, health & fitness 68% annual. Same model, three completely different strategies. Show more

What if you could see ad revenue and IAP revenue in one place?

As the data in this report shows, for many apps, subscriptions are just one piece of the monetization puzzle. But running a hybrid model with ads often means your revenue data is siloed.

We’re building a way to see your revenue from both in-app purchases and ads in one unified dashboard, so you can finally understand your true LTV and make smarter decisions.

Coming soon!

How do monetization strategies differ across geographies?

Monetization mix by geography

Subscriptions Only Subscriptions + Lifetime

Subscriptions + Lifetime Subscriptions + Consumables

Subscriptions + Consumables Subscriptions, Consumables, and Lifetime

Key takeaway

Geography barely moves the needle: subscriptions-only spans 56.4–61.0% across all geographies, a spread of just 4.6pp.

Benchmarks to know

North America: 61.0% subs-only (highest).

Western Europe: 60.3% subs-only.

IN/SEA: 56.4% subs-only (lowest), 29.2% + lifetime (highest).

All geography: ~3% use all three types.

What stands out

Asia-Pacific has highest consumable combination at 12.2%.

Lifetime combos range 25–29% across geographies — tight clustering.

Geographic uniformity is extreme — all within 4.5% of baseline across all models.

North America slightly favors subs-only, while N/SEA favors lifetime (+1.3 points).

No meaningful geographic preference for any monetization approach.

Don’t settle for one paywall design

Michal Parizek Senior Growth PM, Mojo Every user is different and so are the triggers that convert them. If your app operates globally, you've likely seen paywall performance vary significantly by region. Yet many teams localize pricing and offers while keeping the same layout, hierarchy, and messaging everywhere. That's a missed opportunity. At Mojo, we've seen different designs outperform depending on the market. In Japan, a long scrolling paywall with strong social proof and a clear Free vs. Pro comparison outperformed our US-style layout with interactive sliders by over 20%. In parts of Latin America, we anchored our default yearly plan to its monthly equivalent (e.g., "just $X per month"). Trial start rate increased by 30% with no impact on trial-to-paid conversion, and yearly take rate lifted by 10%. Framing changed perceived affordability, without changing price. When running paywall experiments, always break down results by key geos. Aggregate results often hide meaningful regional differences. User psychology, price sensitivity, and trust signals vary by region. Your paywall should reflect that. Show more

Plan duration mix by category

Weekly Monthly

Monthly Yearly

Yearly Other

Key takeaway

Gaming is dominated by weekly plans (82%), while Health & Fitness leads annual adoption at 68%. Plan duration strategy varies dramatically by category economics.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly, monthly, and annual each capture roughly a third overall.

68%+ annual indicates retention-focused strategy.

80%+ weekly signals high-churn, high-volume model.

What stands out

Gaming (82% weekly) and Health & Fitness (68% annual) represent opposite extremes.

Productivity is the monthly outlier at 77%.

Education, Travel, and Shopping all favor annual plans (59–66%).

Which plan durations drive revenue by category?

Revenue share by subscription duration

Weekly Monthly

Monthly Yearly

Yearly Other

Key takeaway

Revenue concentration by duration diverges sharply from volume — Productivity drives 77% of revenue from monthly plans, while Health & Fitness captures 68% from annual.

Benchmarks to know

Monthly subscriptions dominate overall revenue share.

Annual plans drive majority revenue in Health & Fitness, Education, Travel.

Weekly plans rarely exceed 30% of category revenue except Gaming.

What stands out

Productivity’s 77% monthly revenue share is highest of any category-duration.

Gaming’s weekly volume (82%) translates to lower revenue share due to price.

Shopping shows 66% annual revenue despite lower volume penetration.

How does web revenue adoption vary by app revenue tier?

Apps with web revenue by revenue tier

Key takeaway

Web revenue adoption scales dramatically with tier: 41% of top-performing apps (Tier 5) generate web revenue vs. just 1.3% of hobby apps (Tier 1).

Benchmarks to know

Tier 5: 41% web adoption.

Tier 4: 28% web adoption.

Tier 1: 1.3% web adoption.

What stands out

31× difference between Tier 5 (41%) and Tier 1 (1.3%).

Clear step function: each tier roughly doubles the previous.

Suggests web infrastructure investment correlates with scale.

The rise of web revenue blends three different tactics quietly routing around platforms

Thomas Petit Independent app growth consultant Web revenue in apps didn't gradually grow. From a niche, pioneer and daring tactic, it suddenly exploded in 2025, driven by three growth playbooks running in parallel: Web-to-app is now mainstream: acquire on web, onboard and convert outside IAP, only into the app for better product experience and higher retention. Noom proved this worked a decade ago. Web flow are winning over flexibility, speed and media channels constraints (margins and attribution also factors, but less than most imagine).

App-to-web emerged, doomed to explode next: developers can, cautiously, redirect users from the app towards non store payments. This is just starting to materialize, only a few pioneers dared make the move early.

Games took a third path: different funnel mechanics requires another strategy: a whale won’t be caught in a quiz net. Instead, new user experience still happens in app, and Web stores target retained high value users. Playtika is already past 25% of revenue, gunning for 40%.

Distribution is concentrated unevenly: two thirds sits in the US. A few vertical dominates. 'Scaling phase' apps drive the charge: they get strong CAC pressure, have the resources to move fast but lack big brands inertia & risks. Show more

Why web onboarding should sell the problem, instead of the solution

Leon Sasson Rise Science The conversation at a glance Web funnels should sell the problem, not the solution. App onboarding works by rushing users to an "aha moment" because they already want a solution. Web audiences are higher in the consideration phase, so effective web funnels go deeper on helping users recognize and personalize the problem before introducing the product. Discounted paid trials outperform free trials on web. Rise found that offering a heavily discounted first month instead of a free trial improves both conversion quality and ad optimization. Free trials often attract users who cancel immediately, polluting the signal that ad platforms use to find high-value customers. Creative that flops on app campaigns can crush it on web, and vice versa. Web funnels attract a different audience than app install campaigns, often older and more e-commerce minded. Rise runs creative across both channels separately and regularly finds winners on one side that failed on the other, effectively doubling the chances of finding a hit from every creative concept. Show more Listen to Leon on the Sub Club podcast

Build web-to-app funnels to convert users before the App Store

As the last chart shows, 41% of the top performing apps have web revenue, compared to only 1.3% of small apps. That’s a 31x gap and it’s not because small apps can’t do it. It’s because they haven’t tried yet.

RevenueCat is working on a product that lets you build web-based funnels that convert users on your site, then seamlessly sync their access the moment they open your app. You can convert your web traffic, email lists, and social followers into paying subscribers before they download the app.

Learn more and join the Funnels Beta waitlist

What’s the D14 revenue benchmark?

Average revenue per install (RPI) at Day 14 by category

Key takeaway

Health & Fitness leads early monetization at $0.48 median RPI at D14, nearly 6× higher than Gaming’s $0.08 — category economics diverge sharply.

Benchmarks to know

$0.23 median at D14 across all categories.

$0.48+ indicates strong early monetization (top quartile Health & Fitness).

Under $0.10 suggests volume-dependent business model.

What stands out

Health & Fitness ($0.48) leads; Gaming ($0.08) trails.

Business ($0.31) and Education ($0.30) monetize early.

Gaming’s tight spread suggests consistent low-average RPI model.

How does revenue grow from D14 to D60?

Average revenue per install (RPI) at Day 60 by category

Key takeaway

By D60, Health & Fitness reaches $0.66 median RPI (still 4.7× Gaming’s $0.14) with gaps widening as retention-focused categories compound value.

Benchmarks to know

$0.34 median at D60 across all categories.

$0.66+ indicates strong 60-day monetization.

1.5× D14→D60 multiplier is typical.

What stands out

Health & Fitness grows from $0.48 (D14) to $0.66 (D60): 1.4× multiplier.

Gaming grows from $0.08 to $0.14: 1.7× multiplier but low absolute value.

Business shows highest absolute $ growth: $0.31 to $0.50 (+$0.19).

Which geographies generate the highest D14 revenue?

Average revenue per install (RPI) at Day 14 by geography

Key takeaway

North American users generate $0.38 median RPI at D14 (5× higher than IN/SEA’s $0.08), reflecting purchasing power and monetization maturity.

Benchmarks to know

North America: $0.38 median.

Western Europe: $0.25 median.

IN/SEA: $0.08 median.

What stands out

5× gap between North America ($0.38) and IN/SEA ($0.08).

Asia-Pacific ($0.28) outperforms Western Europe ($0.25).

Latin America, MEA, ROW cluster tightly around $0.10.

How does D60 revenue vary by geography?

Average revenue per install (RPI) at Day 60 by geography

Key takeaway

North American apps generate 5× higher D60 RPI than IN/SEA apps, with a median of $0.55 vs. $0.11.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: $0.55, top quartile above $1.39.

Europe median: $0.33, balanced performance.

IN/SEA median: $0.11, reflects lower pricepoints.

What stands out

5× gap between highest and lowest geographies.

North America’s top performers reach $3.19 at the 90th percentile.

LATAM tracks closer to Europe than to IN/SEA.

Do longer plans drive more revenue?

Average revenue per install (RPI) after 14 and 60 days split by plan duration

Day 14 Day 60

Key takeaway

Apps whose most popular plan is yearly generate the highest total RPI at both D14 ($0.36) and D60 ($0.46). Note: each app is classified by its most-sold plan duration, but the revenue figure reflects all revenue from that app — not just revenue from that plan type.

Benchmarks to know

Yearly-dominant apps: D14: $0.36, D60: $0.46.

Monthly-dominant apps: D14: $0.18, D60: $0.29.

Weekly-dominant apps: D14: $0.19, D60: $0.32.

Lifetime-dominant apps: D14: $0.19 ,D60: $0.24.

What stands out

Apps that primarily sell yearly subscriptions monetize installs ~2× better than other groups at D14, widening slightly to D60.

The spread for yearly-dominant apps is notably large, suggesting high variance; some monetize extremely well, others modestly.

Growth from D14→D60 is strongest for weekly (+68%) and monthly (+61%) dominant apps, consistent with recurring short-cycle billing accumulating over time.

Most subscription apps should optimize their monetization strategies to maximize RPI, particularly those supporting AI-powered features with non-trivial underlying costs

Phil Carter Founder and CEO at Elemental Growth The data highlights two key insights for subscription apps looking to maximize revenue per install (RPI): Hard paywall apps generate ~8-9x higher RPI vs. freemium apps D14 median RPI: $2.32 vs. $0.27 D60 median RPI: $3.09 vs. $0.38

Annual plans generate ~2x higher RPI vs. monthly plans and ~5x higher RPI vs. weekly plans D14 median RPI: $0.36 vs. $0.18 vs. $0.07 D60 median RPI: $0.46 vs. $0.24 vs. $0.09

The implications are clear - the most reliable way for subscription apps to generate revenue quickly is by paywalling new users immediately after they understand the product’s core value proposition and nudging them towards annual plans. This maximizes short-term cash flow, allowing companies to re-invest more money into paid user acquisition without having to raise large amounts of capital.

This is particularly important for AI apps. The cost to serve a marginal subscriber used to be near-zero, but that's not true for products using LLMs to support AI-powered features. As a result, many AI apps are offering less generous freemium products, shortening free trial lengths, pushing new users towards annual plans, and/or introducing higher-priced subscription tiers for AI features to cover their costs. This helps them maintain healthy unit economics as they scale. Show more

Does pricing strategy affect D14 revenue?

Average revenue per install (RPI) after 14 days split by pricepoint

Average revenue per install (RPI) after 14 days split by access method

Key takeaway

Hard paywall apps generate 9× more D14 RPI than low-priced freemium apps, with a median of $2.32 vs. $0.27.

Benchmarks to know

Hard paywall median: $2.32, top quartile above $4.50.

High-priced median: $0.61, solid middle ground.

Low-priced median: $0.08, volume-dependent model.

What stands out

Hard paywalls dominate early monetization.

8× spread between highest and lowest pricing tiers.

Freemium sits at ~12% of hard paywall performance.

How to make an app people will pay for by Daphne Tideman

Instructor Daphne Tideman delivers the ultimate lesson on nailing product-market fit (PMF), before chasing growth. This foundational course helps early-stage founders map out the fundamentals of PMF: who you’re building for, what problem your app solves, and how to monetize it. This ensures you avoid building the wrong product before it’s too late.

What you’ll learn

How to define a clear product strategy

How to identify and validate your niche

How to test assumptions early

How to define your North Star metric

How to assess willingness to pay

How to build toward product-market fit

How to make an app people will pay for StartApp School Course instructor:Daphne Tideman

How does pricing strategy affect D60 revenue?

Average revenue per install (RPI) after 60 days split by pricepoint

Average revenue per install (RPI) after 60 days split by access method

Key takeaway

Hard paywall apps maintain dominance at D60 with $3.09 median, 8x higher than freemium at $0.38.

Benchmarks to know

Hard paywall median: $3.09, top quartile above $5.50.

High-priced median: $0.94, growth continues post-D14.

Low-priced median: $0.11, modest gains from D14.

What stands out

Hard paywalls grow 33% from D14 to D60.

Gap between tiers persists through the funnel.

Low-priced apps see only $0.03 increase from D14.

What’s monthly revenue per paying customer?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 month by category

Key takeaway

Health & Fitness leads month 1 RLTV at $24.23 median, nearly 3× Gaming’s $8.41.

Benchmarks to know

Health & Fitness median: $24.23, top quartile above $39.00.

Business median: $18.76, strong B2B positioning.

Gaming median: $8.41, lower pricepoints but higher volume.

What stands out

3× spread between top and bottom categories.

Health & Fitness top performers exceed $60 RLTV.

Travel and Utilities cluster in the middle tier.

What’s yearly revenue per payer?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 year by category

Key takeaway

Health & Fitness apps lead yearly RLTV at $35.64 median, more than 3× Gaming’s $11.22.

Benchmarks to know

Business median: $35.48, top quartile above $69.19.

Health & Fitness median: $35.64, strong retention value.

Gaming median: $11.22, lower annual commitment.

What stands out

The best Business apps see over $120 RLTV per payer after Y1.

3× spread from top to bottom categories.

Productivity ($24.95) and Education ($22.82) form solid mid-tier.

How does monthly RLTV vary by geography?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 month by geography

Key takeaway

Western Europe leads monthly RLTV at $17.89 median, 69% higher than IN/SEA’s $10.59.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: $17.02. top quartile above $28.

Europe median: $17.89, outperforms NA.

IN/SEA median: $10.59, lowest but still substantial.

What stands out

Tighter geographical spread than revenue per install (RPI) metrics.

Europe spends more per payer, but converts at a lower rate.

All geographies show significant upside in top quartile.

How does yearly RLTV vary by geography?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 year by geography

Key takeaway

Western Europe leads yearly RLTV at $26.64 median, 38% higher than IN/SEA’s $19.32.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: $26.07 — top quartile above $46.

Europe median: $26.64 — just above NA.

IN/SEA median: $19.32 — lowest annual value.

What stands out

Geographical gaps narrower for payers after Y1.

Top quartile shows 2× upside across all geographies.

NA, APAC, and Western Europe make up Tier 1.

How does pricing affect monthly RLTV?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 month by pricepoint

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 month by access method

Key takeaway

High-priced apps generate $35.89 monthly RLTV median, 5.4× higher than low-priced apps at $6.67.

Benchmarks to know

High-priced median: $35.89, top quartile above $56.

Mid-priced median: $15.78, balanced positioning.

Low-priced median: $6.67, volume-dependent.

What stands out

5.4× spread from high to low pricing tiers.

Mid-priced performs at roughly half of high-priced.

Hard paywall generates close to double revenue vs. freemium.

What’s the yearly revenue opportunity?

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 year by pricepoint

Realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer after 1 year by access method

Key takeaway

High-priced apps dominate yearly RLTV at $62.19 median, nearly 6× low-priced apps at $10.69.

Benchmarks to know

High-priced median: $62.19, top quartile above $109.64.

Mid-priced median: $28.75, less than half of high-priced.

Low-priced median: $10.69, up $4.02 from month 1.

What stands out

High-priced Y1 RLTV is 79% higher than month 1.

6× spread between pricing tiers.

Low-priced sees the smallest % lift from month 1 to Y1.

Which categories show best post-launch traction?

Monthly revenue 1 year after launch by category

Key takeaway

Cross-category median is ~$72, but the top 10% pull $2,500+, a 36× gap that defines this metric’s extreme right skew.

Benchmarks to know

If you’re at ~$72/mo, you’re at the overall median 1 year post-launch.

If you’re above $429, you’re in the top quartile.

If you’re above $2,574, you’re in the top 10% across all categories.

Photo & Video leads category medians at $124; Travel trails at $35.

What stands out

Gaming’s top 10% reaches $4,554, nearly 2× the all-category top 10%, despite a below-median center ($56).

The middle 50% spans $16–$429 overall, a 27× spread, unusually wide for a revenue metric.

Travel is the most compressed category: top 10% at just $822 vs. $3,600+ for Photo & Video.

The boom in non-game app revenue and what’s driving it

Olivia Moore Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) The conversation at a glance The app revenue boom isn't just about AI apps. Non-game in-app purchases grew 21% year over year, but only $3.5 billion came from generative AI. Billions more flowed into short dramas, social media, utilities, entertainment, and other categories. ChatGPT helped reset what consumers will pay. Pre-AI, most consumer subscriptions topped out around $60 a year. ChatGPT normalized $20 a month, and usage-based pricing is pushing some users into hundreds monthly. AI apps monetize at 2x pre-AI ARPU. Vertical, opinionated products beat thin AI wrappers. Build deep products around a specific use case bigger platforms won't prioritize. The litmus test: your product should get better, not fear for its life, when the underlying models improve. Show more Listen to Olivia on the Sub Club podcast

How long does it take apps to reach monthly revenue milestones?

Median number of days from launch to revenue milestones

$1K MR $2.5K MR

$2.5K MR $5K MR

$5K MR $10K MR

Key takeaway

Gaming reaches $1K monthly revenue fastest (32 days median), while Business takes 113 days, a 3.5× difference.

Benchmarks to know

Gaming to $1K: 32 days → to $10K: 53 days.

Social & Lifestyle to $1K: 45 days = fast early traction.

Business to $1K: 113 days = slower but higher lifetime value (LTV).

What stands out

Gaming’s speed advantage persists through $10K milestone.

Shopping shows erratic progression (59 → 238 → 296 days).

All Categories median: 58 days to $1K, 109 days to $10K.

What share of apps hit monthly revenue milestones?

Share of newly-launched apps that hit revenue milestones in their first 2 years

$1K MR $2.5K MR

$2.5K MR $5K MR

$5K MR $10K MR

Key takeaway

Photo & Video leads with 21.4% hitting $1K monthly revenue, while only 4.6% of all apps reach $10K.

Benchmarks to know

Photo & Video: 21.4% hit $1, 7.3% hit $10K.

Gaming: 20.0% hit $1K, 8.9% hit $10K (highest $10K rate).

All Categories: 17.3% hit $1K, 4.6% hit $10K.

What stands out

Gaming has highest $10K hit rate despite mid-tier $1K rate.

Business: 14.7% hit $1K but only 1.6% reach $10K.

~75% drop-off from $1K to $10K milestone across categories.

How to repurpose offline events into millions of online impressions

Larissa Morimoto Photoroom The conversation at a glance Measure brand campaigns by search uplift, not cost per install. Comparing offline and other brand campaign CPAs to paid acquisition CPAs kills creativity before it starts. Track branded search lift and run awareness surveys instead. Design every offline moment for online distribution. Bring ad creatives to your events and plan for UGC from the start. An in-person activation that reached 15,000 people generated over 4 million impressions once repurposed across ads, social, and even LinkedIn. Celebrity reach without audience fit is wasted spend. A famous partner whose audience doesn't overlap with your ICP will move zero needles. Calm's LeBron James partnership was their most expensive and worst-performing campaign because his fans care about basketball, not better sleep. Show more Listen to Larissa on the Sub Club podcast

Store and revenue economics: key takeaways

Across the subscription ecosystem, revenue concentration is the defining theme. Time-to-revenue varies by more than 3x between categories. Only 4.6% of newly launched apps reach $10K in monthly revenue within two years. Pricing architecture drives a 3x+ spread in realized lifetime value (LTV). Geography creates up to 5x differences in revenue per install (RPI) by D60. And web revenue, while strategically important, remains just 3.2% of total revenue globally.

The pattern is consistent: outcomes cluster tightly around modest medians, with a long tail of high performers driving category economics. If you’re benchmarking performance, the median tells you viability. The upper quartile tells you whether your model scales.

What stands out

Speed-to-revenue is category-dependent: Gaming reaches $1K MRR in 32 days (median), while Business takes 113 days. Only 4.6% of apps reach $10K MRR within two years.

Pricing power compounds: High-priced apps generate $34.82 monthly realized lifetime value (RLTV) per payer, versus $10.69 for low-priced apps, showing a 3.3x spread. At Y1, that gap widens to $62.19 vs. $10.69.

Retention and category model matter more than early ARPU: Health & Fitness leads D14 RPI at $0.48 and D60 at $0.66, nearly 5x Gaming at D60 ($0.14).

Geography shapes ceiling outcomes: North America reaches $0.55 median RPI by D60, vs. $0.11 in IN/SEA — a 5x gap. Regional spreads narrow at annual LTV but remain material.

Revenue mix is highly concentrated: Monthly plans dominate in categories like Productivity (77%), while Health & Fitness captures 68% from annual plans. Web revenue accounts for 3.2% globally, but 4.9% in North America and just 0.8% in IN/SEA.

Funnel performance

How does D30 download-to-trial conversion vary by app category?

Download-to-trial by category

Key takeaway

Business leads trial conversion at 9.1% median, more than 2× Gaming’s 4.4%.

Benchmarks to know

Business median: 9.1%, top quartile above 16.2%.

Other high performers include: Health & Fitness (6.9%), Education (6.5%), and Utilities (6.5%).

Media & Entertainment (4.0%) and Travel (4.1%) show lower median conversion than Gaming (4.4%).

What stands out

Most non-Gaming categories convert between 5-6% from download-to-trial.

2× gap between top and bottom categories.

Health & Fitness top performers convert over 23%.

How does D30 download-to-trial conversion vary by geography?

Download-to-trial by geography

Key takeaway

Download-to-trial rates differ 2× or more across geographies, with North America and Asia-Pacific leading.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: 7.1% (top quartile above 15.0%).

Asia-Pacific median: 5.7% (top quartile above 13.5%).

Western Europe median: 5.0%.

All other geographies (IN/SEA, LATAM, MEA, and ROW) median between 3.0-3.7%.

What stands out

North America’s median is ~2x most of the rest of the world.

Bottom quartile apps in North America perform similarly to the median in many other geographies.

Top performers still manage above 14% in every geography.

Gap widens at higher percentiles: North America’s top 10% reaches nearly 25% — 10% higher than ROW.

How does time-to-paid differ by access method?

Time-to-paid freemium vs. hard paywall

Freemium Hard paywall

Key takeaway

More than 60% of conversions happen by Day 7 for both models, but hard paywalls show a pronounced Day 4-7 spike (25.7%) while freemium apps have a longer tail (beyond 6 weeks).

Benchmarks to know

1/3 of all conversions happen on day zero for both methods.

60%+ of conversions happen within 1 week.

For freemium apps, 23% of conversions do not occur until 6+ weeks after download.

What stands out

Hard paywall Day 4-7 spike (25.7%) is driven by 7-day trial expirations.

Freemium has 1.5× higher late-stage conversions (Week 6+).

Middle weeks (2-5) are quiet for both models (~1-2% each).

Implication: Set conversion windows differently by access method — hard paywalls concentrate early, freemium spreads long.

How does download-to-trial conversion vary by pricepoint?

Download-to-trial by pricepoint

Key takeaway

Higher-priced apps convert downloads to trials at nearly 2× the rate of low-priced, though with wider variability.

Benchmarks to know

High-priced median: 8.9% (top quartile above 16.5%).

Mid-priced median: 5.4% (top quartile above 11.6%).

Low-priced median: 4.4% (top quartile above 10.3%).

What stands out

Top 10% of high-priced apps reach 27.0% conversion.

Price tiers follow a consistent ~1.5–2× step pattern at each percentile.

Upper quartile rates are ~2x the median at every pricepoint.

Pricing strategy is playing into user psychology

Daphne Tideman Growth Advisor & Consultant What stood out to me is that the shifts this year are not random, though they may seem that way at first glance. Annual subscriptions seem to have lost popularity (last year, 41.4% of all subscription durations; this year, only 33.6%), yet prices have stayed stable. Instead, monthly plans have risen, and in certain categories where they make sense, as have weekly plans. It feels like this could be users having commitment issues in the current economic climate and the rise in competition from AI. One might expect trials to increase, yet they did not. Instead, trials shortened on average. Apps appear to be lowering entry friction by offering shorter plans while reducing the likelihood that users will passively sit through long trials. I believe the apps that will win won’t follow trends; they'll focus on the friction that holds their users back and build around that. Plan duration, trial offers, and pricing need to align with their time-to-value and confidence in your app. Rather than pushing aggressive pricing or trial changes, I feel the stronger strategy is to improve activation and trial experience, while balancing conversion and lifetime value across the plan durations offered. Show more

How quickly do users in each app category start trials after downloading an app?

Time to trial by category

Business Education

Education Gaming

Gaming Health & Fitness

Health & Fitness Media & Entertainment

Media & Entertainment Photo & Video

Photo & Video Productivity

Productivity Shopping

Shopping Social & Lifestyle

Social & Lifestyle Travel

Travel Utilities

Key takeaway

Nearly all trial starts happen on Day 0 across categories — users who don’t try immediately rarely try at all.

Benchmarks to know

Business: 89.9% on Day 0 (highest).

Health & Fitness: 82.1% on Day 0.

Gaming: 81.5% on Day 0.

Productivity: 78% on Day 0 (lowest).

What stands out

Business apps lead with nearly 90% same-day trial starts.

Productivity (ironically) shows the highest ‘delayed trial’ rate at 22%.

Day 1–3 captures most remaining starts: 5–12% across categories.

After Day 3, trial starts drop below 5% in all categories.

How does trial-to-paid conversion vary by app category?

Trial-to-paid by category

Key takeaway

Travel and Health & Fitness lead with the highest median trial-to-paid conversion rates; Photo & Video and Gaming lag significantly.

Benchmarks to know

Travel median: 43.5% (top quartile above 62.4%).

Health & Fitness median: 37.7% (top quartile above 51.4%).

Photo & Video median: 22.2% (lowest; top quartile above 33.1%).

Gaming median: 25.0% (top quartile above 39.8%).

What stands out

Travel, Shopping, and Health & Fitness apps boast the highest floors, with high conversion across all percentiles.

Media & Entertainment has widest spread: 11.5% to 69.5%.

Categories with wide variance (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Utilities) suggest highly variable monetization.

How does trial-to-paid conversion vary by geography?

Trial-to-paid by geography

Key takeaway

North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe lead; IN/SEA trails at less than half their rate.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: 34.2% (top quartile above 47.9%).

Asia-Pacific median: 31.9% (top quartile above 45.6%).

IN/SEA median: 15.2% (lowest; top quartile above 25.0%).

Western Europe median: 29.7%.

What stands out

IN/SEA’s top quartile (25.0%) barely exceeds other geographies’ medians.

North America’s floor (15.6%) matches IN/SEA’s median exactly.

Top 10% reach 60%+ in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe.

Latin America, MEA, and ROW cluster together at ~20–23% median.

Does trial length affect trial-to-paid conversion rate?

Trial-to-paid by trial duration

Key takeaway

Longer trials convert better: 17–32 day trials outperform short trials by ~17pp at median.

Benchmarks to know

17–32 day trials median: 42.5% (top quartile above 59.4%).

5–9 day trials median: 37.4% (top quartile above 52.8%).

≤4 day trials median: 25.5% (top quartile above 38.5%).

What stands out

Longer trials show 1.7× better conversion than shortest trials.

The 10–16 day range has unusual spread: very low floor but strong upper quartiles.

5–9 days appears to be a ‘sweet spot’ balancing length and conversion.

What if your paywall knew your user’s name?

So longer trials convert 1.7x better than shorter trials. But a longer trial also means you have more time to convince a user to subscribe. What if your paywall could help?

You can now inject customer attributes, like first name or current plan, directly into your paywall text. It’s a simple way to make your paywall more personal and remind users of the value they’re getting during their trial.

Imagine showing something like: “first_name} don’t miss this exclusive offer!” or “Upgrade from {tier_title} to get access to {feature_name}”.

The more personal and relevant your paywall is, the better it will convert. Try out paywall personalization today:

Try paywall personalization

When do users cancel trials, and how does this vary by trial duration?

% of trial cancellations by day and trial duration

30 day trial 14 day trial

14 day trial 7 day trial

7 day trial 3 day trial

Key takeaway

Most users cancel trials immediately: Day 0 dominates cancellations across all trial lengths. Shorter trials see especially front-loaded churn.

Benchmarks to know

3-day trials: 55.4% cancel on Day 0.

7-day trials: 39.8% cancel on Day 0.

14-day trials: 35.7% cancel on Day 0.

30-day trials: 31.1% cancel on Day 0.

What stands out

Over half of 3-day trial cancellations happen within hours of starting.

84% of 3-day trial cancellations and 64% of 7-day trial cancellations occur between Day 0 and Day 1.

7-day trials show elevated cancellations between Days 3 through 6.

Stop celebrating conversion wins before checking renewals

Sara Grana Yousician The conversation at a glance Map your revenue history before running new experiments. Chart revenue across new subscribers, upgrades, renewals, and win-backs over time. Matching spikes and dips to past decisions reveals what actually moved the business and prevents you from re-learning expensive lessons. Refunds and chargebacks are silent killers. A paywall "win" can quickly become a net negative if you aren’t tracking the downstream effects of cancellations, refunds, and chargebacks, which often hide the true cost of a seemingly successful experiment. If your A/B test wins aren't showing up in top-line growth, something is wrong. Stacking 5% and 10% experiment wins should compound, but many teams see modest growth despite a long list of "winners". Set calendar reminders to recheck winning cohorts at 3 and 6 months, especially for price changes, to catch lifts that don't hold. Show more Listen to Sara Grana on the Sub Club podcast

Which categories best convert downloads into paid users?

Day 35 download-to-paid by category

Key takeaway

Health & Fitness leads download-to-paid conversion; Gaming trails at roughly one-third the median rate.

Benchmarks to know

Health & Fitness median: 2.9% (top quartile above 6.2%).

Business median: 2.6% (top quartile above 5.0%).

Gaming median: 1.0% (lowest; top quartile above 2.3%).

Shopping median: 1.3%.

What stands out

The floor for most categories is fairly consistent (0 – 0.3%), but ceilings diverge sharply.

Gaming’s top quartile (2.3%) barely exceeds many categories’ medians.

Top performing categories (Health & Fitness, Education, Business) also show the largest spread between Upper Quartile and Top 10%.

How does download-to-paid conversion vary by geography?

Day 35 download-to-paid by geography

Key takeaway

North America converts downloads at 4× the rate of IN/SEA; Asia-Pacific follows closely behind.

Benchmarks to know

North America median: 2.8% (top quartile above 6.0%).

Asia-Pacific median: 2.4% (top quartile above 5.1%).

IN/SEA median: 0.7% (lowest; top quartile above 1.9%).

Globally, median lands at 2.0%.

What stands out

IN/SEA’s top quartile (1.9%) falls short of most geographies’ medians.

North America’s top quartile beats most other geographies’ medians.

Top 10% reach double-digit conversion only in North America (10.9%).

Does access method impact download-to-paid conversion within 35 days?

Day 35 download-to-paid freemium vs. hard paywall

Key takeaway

Hard paywalls convert 5× better than freemium, but with significantly wider variance.

Benchmarks to know

Hard paywall median: 10.7% (top quartile above 20.0%).

Freemium median: 2.1% (top quartile above 4.5%).

What stands out

Hard paywall’s floor (4.2%) is 2× the freemium median.

Top 10% of hard paywall apps reach 38.7% conversion.

Freemium shows much tighter distribution: 0.3%–8.2% vs.hard paywall’s 4.2%–38.7%.

Hard paywall’s wide spread suggests execution matters more than model alone.

Maximize conversions with premium positioning and hard paywalls

Hannah Parvaz Founder of Aperture Hard paywalls convert 5x better than freemium. Median D35 conversion sits at 10.7% for hard paywalls. Freemium is 2.1%. That gap alone should make you pause. But the more revealing part is the distribution. Hard paywall top decile apps approach 40% conversion. That's insane. Even the lower end performs at roughly double the freemium median. Behavior isn't changing — it remains heavily front-loaded (it’s the same story every year, and people still don't believe it). Around 50% of paid conversions happen on Day 0. Trial starts overwhelmingly happen on Day 0. Cancellations cluster there too, especially on short trials, where over half occur within hours. Onboarding is far more important than most teams treat it. The first few minutes need to build trust, interrupt default behavior, and show value quickly. If a paywall appears before context is established, it feels jarring. When onboarding builds momentum first, conversion looks very different. Across trial lengths, access models, categories, and regions, the pattern holds: structural choices set the ceiling early. If you want to make money in 2026, start with Day 0. Show more

How does pricing affect download-to-paid rates?

Day 35 download-to-paid by pricepoint

Key takeaway

Median high-priced apps convert downloads 2× better than low-priced apps.

Benchmarks to know

High-priced median: 2.8% (top quartile above 6.1%).

Mid-priced median: 2.0% (top quartile above 4.4%).

Low-priced median: 1.4% (top quartile above 3.7%).

What stands out

Price tiers show consistent ~1.4× step-up at each percentile.

High-priced apps show widest spread: top 10% reach 13.5%.

Low-priced floor (0.1%) vs.high-priced floor (0.3%) shows similar minimums.

Top performers at all pricepoints reach 4-5x the median.

Your entry price will heavily determine your success in paid campaigns

David Vargas App Growth Consultant When you run direct subscriptions without trials, having an attractive entry price has a massive impact on paid UA performance and how fast you can scale your growth loops. While category largely determines the download-to-paid conversion rate (with top performers reaching 10%+ CVR), offering introductory prices can increase your chances of reaching that top-performer tier, allowing you to grow a few 'Xs' faster than following the standard price of your niche. Hard paywalls work better with introductory prices RevenueCat data shows a median of 10.7% for apps with hard paywalls versus 2.1% in freemium apps. This doesn't mean you can't have better direct conversion with paywalls that include free trial tiers, but you will see a much higher impact when there's no free option. Monitor very closely – you could be killing your payback period Increasing conversion-to-paid is not everything. Every dollar you discount will negatively impact your payback period if paid campaigns don’t cover that lifetime value (LTV) decrease with a significant uplift in conversion rate. The more you decrease the price, the better your creatives need to perform, so monitor closely to keep margins positive. Introductory prices can also work as premium trials Intro pricing filters out users who just want a free sample, which makes free trial optimization a noisy signal for ad network machine learning. A low entry price removes that noise and gives algorithms cleaner signals about users likely to convert after the intro period, improving the delivery of your campaigns towards more valuable users. Show more

How to acquire users through paid marketing by Natalia Drozd

Join Natalia Drozd for a deep dive into paid marketing and user acquisition. This course reframes user acquisition through a behavioral and psychological lens, outlining the basics of user acquisition and exploring why modern UA channels matter in today’s crowded App Store. Blending industry context and theory with modern paid UA execution principles, the course covers key user acquisition channels, tactics, creative production, and analytics.

What you’ll learn

How marketing evolved and why attention is scarce

The difference between brand and performance marketing

How to hire and structure marketing roles

How privacy and AI changed UA strategy

How to position your app within the broader economy

Why paid media is essential for scalable growth

How to acquire users through paid marketing StartApp School Course instructor:Natalia Drozd

How quickly do users convert from download-to-paid subscription by category?

Time-to-paid by category

Business Education

Education Gaming

Gaming Health & Fitness

Health & Fitness Media & Entertainment

Media & Entertainment Photo & Video

Photo & Video Productivity

Productivity Shopping

Shopping Social & Lifestyle

Social & Lifestyle Travel

Travel Utilities

Utilities All categories

Key takeaway

Half of all conversions happen on Day 0; Productivity leads significantly at nearly 72%, while Travel shows more delayed conversion.

Benchmarks to know

Day 0 conversion: 50.6% overall, 71.9% for Productivity.

Week 6+ conversion: 19.2% overall, 28.2% for Travel.

Education: 28.5% on Day 0 (lowest immediate conversion).

What stands out

Conversion timelines are impacted by trial lengths across categories: categories like Education and Health & Fitness, where 7-day trials are common, show increased conversion at the 7-day mark.

Travel has the longest tail: 28.2% convert after Week 6.

Media & Entertainment and Social & Lifestyle also show 24–25% late conversion.

Gaming shows moderate delay: 21.3% in Days 1–3 (second-highest).

How quickly do users convert from download-to-paid by geography?

Time-to-paid by geography

Asia-Pacific IN / SEA

IN / SEA Latin America

Latin America MEA

MEA North America

North America ROW

ROW Western Europe

Key takeaway

MEA shows fastest conversion (63.5% on Day 0); North America has the slowest initial response.

Benchmarks to know

MEA: 63.5% convert on Day 0 (highest).

North America: 44.2% convert on Day 0 (lowest).

What stands out

North America’s Day 0 rate trails MEA by nearly 20 percentage points.

Days 4–7 account for 15.6% in North America (highest late-week share); likely tied to 7-day trial expirations.

Western Europe shows longest conversion tail at 21.2% in Week 6+.

The measurement ceiling subscription apps don’t see

Marcus Burke Meta Ads & App Growth Advisor Cost per trial is a useful starting point and a terrible finishing point. The moment you treat blended CPT as a reliable performance signal, you lose sight of the variables that actually move the needle. You're averaging over geo, trial length, price point and audience. Variables that each shift trial-to-paid conversion meaningfully on their own. Geo alone moves the needle from a 19.5% median in MEA to 34.2% in North America, before you've accounted for lag conversions. Reported channel performance becomes a partial read at best. The CPT target you set won't hold up the moment traffic composition or your upper funnel changes. Disaggregate first. Understand how each dimension affects monetization independently. Then feed those insights back into your UA strategy. Use tools like Meta's Value Rules or value-based bidding to give their algorithm real variance to bid against, instead of just maximizing the cheapest trials. Every subscription app runs into a ceiling. For many, it's a measurement one. Show more

Funnel performance: key takeaways

Across subscription apps, performance is heavily front-loaded — but where and how that front-loading happens depends on geography, category, access model, pricepoint, and trial design. D0 dominates both trial starts and paid conversions. North America consistently leads on conversion-to-paid, while IN/SEA lags across most steps of the funnel. Higher pricepoints and longer trials correlate with stronger conversion, but also wider variance. Access model changes timing more than total volume, with hard paywalls concentrating conversion earlier, while freemium spreads it out.

Ultimately, if you benchmark against a single median without accounting for region, pricing tier, or trial length, you risk misdiagnosing performance. Funnel shape matters as much as top-line rate.

What stands out

North America sets the paid conversion ceiling: the median trial conversion varies over 2× by region. D35 download-to-paid median is 2.56% in North America vs. 1.37% in IN/SEA. North America’s 90th percentile reaches 11.3%.

Trial starts are immediate — or they rarely happen: in most categories, 80–89% of trials start on D0 (Business: 89.9%; Health & Fitness: 82.1%; Education lowest at 78.5%), suggesting delayed starts are a minority behavior.

Longer trials outperform short ones: trial-to-paid median is 25.5% (≤4 days), 37.4% (5–9 days), and 42.5% (17–32 days). The 10–16 day bucket shows unusual dispersion (median 35.4%, floor near zero not fully legible).

Hard paywalls convert ~5× higher than freemium at download-to-paid: median is 10.7% for hard paywalls converting vs. 2.1% for freemium. But the variance is wide, with the top 10% of hard paywalls reaching 38.7%.

Price scales conversion — with clean step-ups by tier: download-to-paid medians: 1.4% (low), 2.0% (mid), 2.8% (high). Trial conversion medians are 4.4%, 5.4%, 8.9% respectively. Higher tiers also show wider spreads.

Category performance spans nearly 3× at download-to-paid: Health & Fitness median: 2.9%. Gaming: 1.0%. Business leads trial conversion at 9.1% vs Gaming at 4.4%.

Access model changes timing patterns: hard paywalls spike at D4–7 (25.7%), likely driven by seven-day expirations. Freemium sees stronger late conversion (week 6: 22.9% vs. 15.3% hard paywall).

Pricing and packaging

What trial strategy do different app categories favour?

Trial strategy by category

Mixed trial No trial

No trial Pure trial

Key takeaway

Mixed strategies (trials + non-trial options) dominate; Health & Fitness leads at 59%, while Social relies more on no-trial.

Benchmarks to know

Mixed strategy: 38–59% across categories (Health & Fitness highest).

No trial strategy: 18–44% (Social & Lifestyle highest at 43.6%).

Pure trial strategy: 14–31% (Gaming highest at 31.1%).

What stands out

Health & Fitness has lowest no-trial share at 18.3%.

Social & Lifestyle is the only category where no-trial exceeds mixed trial strategy.

Gaming shows most balanced split between all three strategies.

Are trial periods getting shorter?

Trial durations year-on-year

4 days or less 5-9 days

5-9 days 10-16 days

10-16 days 17-32 days

Key takeaway

Short trials (≤4 days) gained share, rising from 42% to 46.5%; mid-length trials (5–9 days) declined.

Benchmarks to know

Current year: 46.5% use ≤4 days, 39.9% use 5–9 days.

Previous year: 42.1% used ≤4 days, 43.5% used 5–9 days.

Longer trials (10+ days): relatively stable at ~14-15%.

What stands out

≤4 day trials gained 4.4pp year-on-year.

5–9 day trials lost 3.6 percentage points.

Longest trials (17–32 days) declined slightly from 6.1% to 5.0%.

The shift toward shorter trials continues despite data showing longer trials convert better.

The moment after the paywall is your best conversion lever

Steve P. Young Founder and CEO of App Masters The best way to activate freemium users isn’t to shove a bigger discount in their face — it’s to capitalize on the moment right after they close your paywall. Instead of fighting the "no", use it. The "reverse trial" strategy gives users temporary access to premium features after they dismiss the offer — no credit card required. Now they're not imagining value… they're experiencing it. This is where loss aversion kicks in. Once premium becomes part of their workflow, removing it feels like taking something away. And psychologically, people fight harder to avoid a loss than to chase a gain. But here’s the key: engagement > exposure. If they don't actually use the premium features, nothing changes. The more they use them, the stronger the endowment effect becomes — it starts feeling like theirs. At that point, conversion isn’t about convincing. It's about preventing loss. We've seen this increase freemium conversions from 0.4% to 4.5% — without changing traffic or pricing Show more

How adding friction to trial reminders boosted conversions

Anmol Tiwari Duolingo The conversation at a glance Prioritize clarity over persuasion on your paywalls. Show users a timeline of exactly what happens during their trial, when they'll be charged, and how refunds work. Duolingo found that removing uncertainty about the purchase process drives more conversions than trying to sell harder. Shorter trials compound experimentation velocity. Cutting their free trial from 14 days to 7 doubled Duolingo's experimentation velocity. Faster feedback loops let the team kill losing tests sooner and run significantly more experiments per quarter. Adding friction to trial reminders can boost conversions. Duolingo tested letting users pick which day they get their expiration reminder. The extra step signaled transparency, built trust that they wouldn't be surprised by a charge, and gave them time to experience real value before deciding. Show more Listen to Anmol on the Sub Club podcast

How does trial length differ between different app categories?

Trial durations by category

4 days or less 5-9 days

5-9 days 10-16 days

10-16 days 17-32 days

Key takeaway

Gaming apps favor ultra-short trials (73% ≤4 days); Health & Fitness prefers mid-length (54% at 5–9 days); Photo & Video heavily skews short (68% ≤4 days).

Benchmarks to know

Short trials (≤4 days): 29–73% across categories (Gaming highest, Health & Fitness lowest).

Mid-length (5–9 days): 24–54% (Health & Fitness highest, Gaming lowest).

Longer trials (10+ days): 3–26% range (Shopping highest at ~26% combined).

What stands out

Gaming’s 73.3% ≤4-day share is the highest of any category, heavily skewing toward ultra-short trials. Photo & Video follows closely, with 68.2% of trials at 4 days or less.

Travel leads in 5–9 day trials (54.3%), narrowly ahead of Health & Fitness (54.0%).

Shopping stands out for longer trials, with the highest share of both 10–16 day (15.5%) and 17–32 day (10.3%) periods.

Education leans mid-length, with half of trials (50.3%) in the 5–9 day range.

How is pricing evolving across subscription lengths?

Pricepoints by plan duration year-over-year

Most common Bottom quartile

Bottom quartile Median

Median Upper quartile

Upper quartile P90

Key takeaway

Prices remained remarkably stable; median yearly prices rose slightly from $31.60 to $34.80 while weekly and monthly held steady.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly: Most common at $5, median $5–$5.90, top percentile at $10 (unchanged YoY).

Monthly: Most common at $10, median risen from $7 to $8, top performers went up from $20 to $22.70.

Yearly: Most common at $30, median up from $31.60 to $34.80, the top dropped from $92 to $90.

What stands out

Most common pricepoints ($5/$10/$30) are sticky psychological anchors.

Bottom quartile prices increased across all durations — floor is rising.

Yearly plans show widest spread (from $17–20 to $58–59).

Monthly top percentile rose 13.5% ($20 → $22.70) — premium tier expanding.

Weekly pricing is most commoditized with tightest distribution.

What do apps charge by category?

Median price (mid value) per plan duration by category

Key takeaway

Education commands premium pricing across yearly and monthly plans with Business having the highest weekly plans; Travel price is below market at every tier.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly median: $4.99–$6.89 (Business highest, Travel/Health lowest).

Monthly median: $4.99–$9.99 (Education/Health/Social highest at $9.99).

Yearly median: $20–$44.99 (Education highest, Travel lowest).

What stands out

Education has highest yearly median at $44.99, 2.2× Travel’s $20.

Gaming’s $4.99 monthly is unusual and lower than its $5.81 weekly.

Health & Fitness charges premium monthly ($9.99) but value-prices weekly ($4.99).

Business prices highest weekly ($6.89) but not highest yearly, suggesting weekly-focused monetization.

Travel consistently prices lowest across all three durations.

Which geographies show the biggest spread between plan lengths?

Median price per plan duration by geography

Key takeaway

Western Europe and North America command premiums; IN/SEA prices at ~50% of top markets.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly median: $4.61–$7.03 (Western Europe highest, IN/SEA lowest).

Monthly median: $3.75–$9.99 (North America highest, IN/SEA lowest).

Yearly median: $18.32–$39.99 (North America highest, IN/SEA lowest).

What stands out

North America is consistently highest for monthly/yearly pricing.

IN/SEA prices at 46–54% of top-tier markets across all durations.

Western Europe exceeds North America on weekly but trails on monthly and yearly.

Latin America prices below MEA at all durations — unusual given GDP differences.

Asia-Pacific weekly ($6.49) nearly matches North America ($6.99) butyearly and monthly lag behind.

Where do weekly vs. yearly plans dominate subscription sales?

Plan mix (subscriptions sold) by category

Weekly Monthly

Monthly Yearly

Yearly Other

Key takeaway

Gaming leans weekly (82%); Productivity favors yearly (77%); overall market: 42% monthly, 34% yearly.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly: 4–47% across categories (Social highest, Health & Fitness lowest).

Monthly: 13–77% (Gaming highest at 82% combined weekly + monthly, Productivity lowest).

Yearly: 13–77% (Productivity highest, Gaming lowest at 13%).

Lifetime/Other: 4–18% (Gaming highest, Health & Fitness lowest).

What stands out

Gaming’s 82% weekly dominance is extreme and matches its ultra-short

trial strategy.

trial strategy. Productivity’s 77% yearly mirrors enterprise/B2B purchasing patterns.

Health & Fitness is monthly-heavy (68%) despite premium positioning.

Shopping favors yearly (66%), likely bundled loyalty programs.

Travel also leans yearly at 66% with one of the lowest weekly (18%), matching seasonal booking patterns.

How does subscription duration mix vary across geographies?

Plan mix (subscriptions sold), by geography

Weekly Monthly

Monthly Yearly

Yearly Other

Key takeaway

MEA leads monthly (52%); North America balances monthly/yearly at 36%/40%.

Benchmarks to know

Weekly: 16–29% across geographies (Latin America highest, Asia-Pacific lowest).

Monthly: 36–55% (MEA highest, North America lowest).

Yearly: 19–40% (North America highest, MEA lowest).

Lifetime/Other: <5% universally.

What stands out

North America is most yearly-skewed (40%), matching annual billing preferences.

Latin America favours weekly (29%), suggesting emerging market subscription patterns.

MEA’s 55% monthly is highest, with pay-as-you-go preference in that geography.

Western Europe mirrors North America closely (35% yearly, 41% monthly).

Pricing and packaging: key takeaways

Subscription pricing is more templatized than it appears, but with meaningful regional and category-level variation. Across geographies, the dominant architecture remains $4.99–$6.99 weekly, $7.99–$9.99 monthly, and $29.99–$39.99 yearly. North America and Western Europe anchor the high end of that range, while IN/SEA consistently prices at ~45–50% of North America’s levels (across all durations).

Year-on-year, median pricing is largely stable. Weekly and monthly medians are flat ($5.99 and $10), while yearly medians ticked up from $31.60 to $34.80. Meanwhile, category differences are more pronounced: Education and Health & Fitness sustain $39.99–$44.99 annual pricing, while Gaming and Travel sit closer to $20–$29.99.

Trial strategy and duration further differentiate packaging: mixed trials dominate (44–59% by category), but short trials (≤4 days) now account for 46.5% of all trials — up 4.4pp YoY.

What stands out

Regional compression with clear ceilings: North America leads on monthly ($9.99) and yearly ($39.99), closely followed by Western Europe ($39.44 yearly). IN/SEA sits at $3.75 monthly and $18.32 yearly — roughly half of North American pricing across durations.

Annual pricing drifted up — weekly/monthly did not: median yearly price increased to $34.80 (from $31.60), while weekly ($5.99) and monthly ($10) remained flat. The P90 yearly range expanded (up to $90), suggesting premium tier experimentation at the top end.

Category pricing power varies materially: Education leads yearly at $44.99. Health & Fitness clusters at $39.94 yearly and $9.99 monthly. Gaming is structurally lower at $4.99 monthly and $24.99 yearly — a distinct pricing posture.

$9.99 monthly is the structural anchor: estimated prices confirm $9.99 as the dominant monthly architecture across most categories. Yearly pricing concentrates at $29.99 or $39.99 in eight of 11 categories.

Short trials are gaining share: ≤4 trials rose to 46.5% (from 42.1%), while longer trials (17–32 days) declined slightly to 5.0%. Despite evidence that longer trials convert better (see Funnel performance chapter), packaging is shifting shorter.

Paywalls and offers

How many plan durations do paywalls offer by category?

Distribution of paywalls by number of plans shown (1/2/3+) by category

1 Plan 2 Plans

2 Plans 3+ Plans

Key takeaway

Two-plan paywalls dominate (41–60% across categories); Shopping is the outlier with 40% single-plan paywalls.

Benchmarks to know

1 Plan: 20–40% (Shopping highest, Health & Fitness lowest).

2 Plans: 41–60% (Health & Fitness highest at 60%, Gaming lowest).

3+ Plans: 6–27% (Travel highest, Shopping lowest).

What stands out

Shopping’s 40% single-plan rate is 2× the Health & Fitness rate.

Travel leads 3+ plans at 27%; Shopping trails at 6%.

Which plan durations appear on paywalls by category?

Distribution of plan durations offered in paywalls (weekly, monthly, annual, lifetime) by category

Weekly Monthly

Monthly Annual

Annual Lifetime

Key takeaway

Annual plans lead across categories (28–44%), lifetime plans are most common in Gaming (18%), and weekly plans show significant variation (10–33%).

Benchmarks to know

Weekly shown: 10–33% (Photo & Video highest, Travel lowest).

Monthly shown: 22–44% (Shopping highest, Photo & Video lowest).

Annual shown: 28–44% (Health & Fitness highest, Gaming lowest).

Lifetime shown: 5–18% (Gaming highest, Shopping lowest).

What stands out

Gaming’s 18% lifetime is 2–3× other categories.

Photo & Video leads weekly at 33%; Travel trails at 10.5%.

Which paywall UI elements are most widely-used?

Distribution of UI elements in paywalls by category

Key takeaway

Highlighted pricing leads at a 74.5% median. Countdown timers (≤1.4%) and progress bars (≤0.2%) are virtually absent.

Benchmarks to know

Highlighted pricing: 74.5% median, tight spread (72.6–77.0%).

Multi-plan options: 59.2% median; below 55.0% puts you alongside Shopping and Gaming.

Free trial messaging: 54.0% median; Travel (43.6%) is 1.4× below Business (60.0%).

What stands out

Photo & Video cancel assurance (25.0%) is ~8pp below the next-lowest category.

Shopping leads testimonials (16.9%), nearly 3× Photo & Video’s 5.9%.

Countdown timers and progress bars are near-zero in every category.

Dynamic paywalls that drove millions in new revenue