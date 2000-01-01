RevenueCatRevenueCat
Launch powerful web-enabled paywalls in minutes

Drag, drop, and go live — all before your coffee gets cold. With built-in hosting, zero PCI concerns, and instant unlocks, you’ll ship faster than ever.

  • Built on our native Paywall editor

    Just drag-and-drop the button component, and direct to a web purchase; Available in all our SDKs 5.25.1 / 8.11.3+ and up

  • No hosting, no PCI scope

    RevenueCat serves the checkout and handles payments via Stripe Web Billing, with other payment platforms coming soon

  • Automatically unlock access

    Users land back in-app with access unlocked, while the SDK invalidates cache for you

Compliant Shield Check by default, flexible Discount by nature

As of this moment, the April 2025 US District Court ruling in the Epic vs Apple case lets iOS apps App Store direct users to web payments, but there are still some requirements as to how that direction takes place. RevenueCat implemented the exact guidelines for you.

Targeting can ensure only eligible US iOS users ever see the button, while Android users and users outside the US stay on IAP only. No web product available for a package? We’ll automatically fall back to native IAP, so you’ll never lose any sales.

Smarter paywalls, better revenue

This is the original in-app paywall layout, with no added messaging or discounts. It lacks the benefits of web pricing strategies and often leads to lower conversion rates.

  • Measure what matters

    Split traffic and compare IAP-only versus web-eligible paywalls in real time. See full funnel analytics to understand immediate and long-term impact

  • Iterate your way to success

    Swap copy (“Save 30 % on web”), discounts, or layouts without another App Store review

  • How to ship a paywall with the Web Purchase Button

    • Create a web product in the product catalog
    • Edit or build a paywall in the paywall builder
    • Add a purchase button and link it to your web checkout
    • Set a targeting rule: Country = US, Platform = iOS
    • Publish and test instantly – no app update required

Frequently asked questions

  • Currently, it’s only allowed to be used on iOS and in the USA. When that changes, a simple update to your Targeting rules will show it to any other market

  • No. Apple still requires offering IAP alongside external payments. RevenueCat lets you show both or run tests to find the right mix.

  • RevenueCat Web Billing uses Stripe, with standard processing fees plus your normal RevenueCat plan fee. Other payment processors are coming soon.

  • All web and in-app transactions roll into the same charts, webhooks, and integrations automatically.

