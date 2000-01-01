Launch powerful web-enabled paywalls in minutes
Drag, drop, and go live — all before your coffee gets cold. With built-in hosting, zero PCI concerns, and instant unlocks, you’ll ship faster than ever.Explore the docs
Built on our native Paywall editor
Just drag-and-drop the button component, and direct to a web purchase; Available in all our SDKs 5.25.1 / 8.11.3+ and up
No hosting, no PCI scope
RevenueCat serves the checkout and handles payments via Stripe Web Billing, with other payment platforms coming soon
Automatically unlock access
Users land back in-app with access unlocked, while the SDK invalidates cache for you
Compliant by default, flexible by nature
As of this moment, the April 2025 US District Court ruling in the Epic vs Apple case lets iOS apps direct users to web payments, but there are still some requirements as to how that direction takes place. RevenueCat implemented the exact guidelines for you.
Targeting can ensure only eligible US iOS users ever see the button, while Android users and users outside the US stay on IAP only. No web product available for a package? We’ll automatically fall back to native IAP, so you’ll never lose any sales.
Smarter paywalls, better revenue
This is the original in-app paywall layout, with no added messaging or discounts. It lacks the benefits of web pricing strategies and often leads to lower conversion rates.
Measure what matters
Split traffic and compare IAP-only versus web-eligible paywalls in real time. See full funnel analytics to understand immediate and long-term impact
Iterate your way to success
Swap copy (“Save 30 % on web”), discounts, or layouts without another App Store review
How to ship a paywall with the Web Purchase Button
- Create a web product in the product catalog
- Edit or build a paywall in the paywall builder
- Add a purchase button and link it to your web checkout
- Set a targeting rule:
Country = US,
Platform = iOS
- Publish and test instantly – no app update required
Frequently asked questions
Currently, it’s only allowed to be used on iOS and in the USA. When that changes, a simple update to your Targeting rules will show it to any other market
No. Apple still requires offering IAP alongside external payments. RevenueCat lets you show both or run tests to find the right mix.
RevenueCat Web Billing uses Stripe, with standard processing fees plus your normal RevenueCat plan fee. Other payment processors are coming soon.
All web and in-app transactions roll into the same charts, webhooks, and integrations automatically.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.