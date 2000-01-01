As of this moment, the April 2025 US District Court ruling in the Epic vs Apple case lets iOS apps direct users to web payments, but there are still some requirements as to how that direction takes place. RevenueCat implemented the exact guidelines for you.

Targeting can ensure only eligible US iOS users ever see the button, while Android users and users outside the US stay on IAP only. No web product available for a package? We’ll automatically fall back to native IAP, so you’ll never lose any sales.