Is your app a painkiller or a vitamin?

Do users see your app as a must-have or just a nice-to-have? The difference is critical for growth. Painkillers solve urgent problems, making them indispensable. Vitamins are useful but easy to drop. Knowing where your app stands - and how to shift perception - can transform your retention and revenue.

Join our expert panel as they share how they figured out if their apps were painkillers or vitamins, what signals revealed this, and how they adjusted their strategies for stronger growth. You’ll also learn which key metrics and KPIs to track to measure your success.

What you’ll learn:

Identify painkiller vs. vitamin users: Spot the key signals in user behavior and feedback that reveal how essential your app is.

Metrics that matter: Discover the KPIs that indicate success in positioning your app as a painkiller, including retention rates, engagement frequency, and lifetime value.

Real-world positioning tactics: Learn how Mimo and Welltory targeted their painkiller audiences and adapted their growth strategies.

Practical tips to reposition your app: Get actionable insights on moving from “nice-to-have” to “can’t-live-without.”

Is it always necessary to be a painkiller? Hear expert opinions on whether every app needs to be indispensable to succeed.

When:

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

About the speakers:

Host: Daphne Tideman

Growth Advisor & Consultant

Daphne helps eco-friendly and wellness startups grow faster. As the former Head of Growth at Heights, she scaled it from £28K to £343K MMR in just 18 months. Daphne also wrote Growing Happy Clients and speaks worldwide about growth and experimentation.

Panellist: Asya Paloni

Chief Product Officer at Welltory

Welltory is a personalized health companion app loved by over 10 million users. It transforms complex health data from wearables and 1000+ other data sources into engaging, personalized insights by combining clinical-grade science with engagement mechanics inspired by social media apps. This strategy has led to one of the highest usage retention rates in the industry — 56% of Welltory’s customers continue using the app 3 years later.

Panellist: Ekaterina Gamsriegler

Head of Marketing at MyGroove

Ekaterina is leading marketing and growth efforts at MyGroove. In the past, she contributed to the growth of multiple B2C apps, incl. Mimo, adidas Runtastic, IG Trading, and others, as an employee and a consultant. Ekaterina specializes in full-funnel growth efforts, from marketing and acquisition strategies to pricing optimization and subscriber retention. She also hosts a course on Maven about growing mobile apps.