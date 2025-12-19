Build and test real paywalls in minutes; no App Store Connect, no Play Console, no waiting. Test Store gives you realistic purchases with a single Test API key so you can ship monetization faster.

Test Store is a RevenueCat-hosted store that runs next to Apple, Google, or Stripe; use a Test API key during development to create products, show paywalls, and run real-looking test purchases without wiring up App Store Connect, the Play Console, or Stripe. It ships with every new project so you can get a working paywall in minutes.

A hosted test store that behaves like a real store

Test Store is a first-class store object inside RevenueCat; it stores products, serves offerings, accepts purchases, and records transactions for testing only. It is not a simulator or a local mock. When your app uses a Test API key, the SDK fetches Test Store products, runs the test purchase flow and returns customerInfo and entitlements that match production shapes. Test activity is marked sandbox and kept separate from production.

Skip store setup and get a working paywall in minutes

You can skip the slow parts of early monetization. No need to configure App Store Connect and Play Console credentials. Test Store is provisioned automatically with every new project so you can design paywalls, test purchases, and iterate on subscriptions without waiting for platform setup.

Start testing paywalls instantly and run repeatable subscription tests

Start immediately; a Test Store appears with every new project

Validate paywalls end to end; receipts, entitlements, and customer objects match production

Run subscription lifecycle tests quickly

Test in Expo, web previews, simulators, and dev builds that lack native store APIs

Rotate Test API keys for safety and keep test traffic out of revenue metrics

Never ship an app with a Test Store API key

Enforce production keys at release. Test Store uses its own key so you control which store your app talks to during development, but production builds must switch to your platform-specific API keys. RevenueCat enforces this for a reason; if a release build initializes with a Test Store key, the SDK will show an alert and crash the app. That hard stop protects the security of your entitlements and prevents test purchases from leaking into production.

To lock things down even more, use the Sandbox Testing Access allowlist. You can restrict Test Store and other sandbox purchases so only approved App User IDs receive entitlements or virtual currency during testing. That way, non-production purchases stay in a safe, controlled lane while your real customers remain unaffected.

Create a project and run your first test purchase in minutes

Create a new project in the RevenueCat dashboard and the Test Store is ready by default. Point your dev build at the Test API key, fetch offerings, and make a test purchase; you’ll see customerInfo update and entitlements change just like production.

Test Store removes the biggest speed bump in early monetization: no platform credentials, instant provisioning, and realistic test purchases so you can iterate faster and ship with confidence.

To learn more, head over to the Test Store docs.