A hosted test store that behaves like a real store
Test Store is a first-class store object inside RevenueCat; it stores products, serves offerings, accepts purchases, and records transactions for testing only. It is not a simulator or a local mock. When your app uses a Test API key, the SDK fetches Test Store products, runs the test purchase flow and returns
customerInfo and entitlements that match production shapes. Test activity is marked sandbox and kept separate from production.
Skip store setup and get a working paywall in minutes
You can skip the slow parts of early monetization. No need to configure App Store Connect and Play Console credentials. Test Store is provisioned automatically with every new project so you can design paywalls, test purchases, and iterate on subscriptions without waiting for platform setup.
Start testing paywalls instantly and run repeatable subscription tests
- Start immediately; a Test Store appears with every new project
- Validate paywalls end to end; receipts, entitlements, and customer objects match production
- Run subscription lifecycle tests quickly
- Test in Expo, web previews, simulators, and dev builds that lack native store APIs
- Rotate Test API keys for safety and keep test traffic out of revenue metrics
Never ship an app with a Test Store API key
Enforce production keys at release. Test Store uses its own key so you control which store your app talks to during development, but production builds must switch to your platform-specific API keys. RevenueCat enforces this for a reason; if a release build initializes with a Test Store key, the SDK will show an alert and crash the app. That hard stop protects the security of your entitlements and prevents test purchases from leaking into production.
To lock things down even more, use the Sandbox Testing Access allowlist. You can restrict Test Store and other sandbox purchases so only approved App User IDs receive entitlements or virtual currency during testing. That way, non-production purchases stay in a safe, controlled lane while your real customers remain unaffected.
Create a project and run your first test purchase in minutes
Create a new project in the RevenueCat dashboard and the Test Store is ready by default. Point your dev build at the Test API key, fetch offerings, and make a test purchase; you’ll see
customerInfo update and entitlements change just like production.
Test Store removes the biggest speed bump in early monetization: no platform credentials, instant provisioning, and realistic test purchases so you can iterate faster and ship with confidence.
To learn more, head over to the Test Store docs.