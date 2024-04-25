Company blog posts

RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories from the Team
Company

Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories from the Team

Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories and Insights

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

December 27, 2024

Customer Center: Automate in-app subscription support
Customer Center: Automate in-app subscription support
Company

Customer Center: Automate in-app subscription support

Give your customers control: manage subscriptions, prevent churn, and collect feedback.

Pınar Güler

Pınar Güler

December 12, 2024

The #RCGrowthChallenge: Win a $15k budget & 3 months of hands-on support from Steve P. Young
Company

The #RCGrowthChallenge: Win a $15k budget & 3 months of hands-on support from Steve P. Young

Announcing, the #RCGrowthChallenge 2024

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 18, 2024

Handle Apple Refund Requests Automatically
We now handle Apple refund requests automatically: How Dipsea’s refund rate dropped 36%
Company

We now handle Apple refund requests automatically: How Dipsea’s refund rate dropped 36%

A smarter way to manage refunds and protect your bottom line.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

November 14, 2024

Introducing the Official RevenueCat iOS App
Company

Introducing the Official RevenueCat iOS App

Stay on Top of Your Subscription Business Anytime, Anywhere

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

October 23, 2024

We bought a spicy audiobook app
Company

We bought a spicy audiobook app

Thinking outside the box to help developers make more money

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

September 30, 2024

2024 Ship-a-ton Winners
Company

2024 Ship-a-ton Winners

Announcing the winners of the first RevenueCat Ship-a-ton.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

September 23, 2024

Updating our Subscription Retention chart for better accuracy
Company

Updating our Subscription Retention chart for better accuracy

Ensuring consistent retention metrics by fixing grace period handling.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

August 21, 2024

App Growth Annual
Announcing App Growth Annual: A new conference from RevenueCat
Company

Announcing App Growth Annual: A new conference from RevenueCat

Expert talks and hands-on workshops from the brightest minds in the app growth industry

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

August 06, 2024

This June, we're coming to New York!
Company

This June, we’re coming to New York!

See you there?

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

June 04, 2024

Win: Your app on Times Square
Company

Win: Your app on Times Square

This June, we're putting 20 apps up on Times Square. This is how you win one of those spots!

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

April 29, 2024

We raised money again
Company

We raised money again

RevenueCat CEO Jacob goes into the what, why, and how of our latest funding round

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

April 25, 2024

