Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories and Insights

Cody Kerns: From DSE to Support Team Lead Haley Pace: Learning by Doing Jeffrey Bunn: From Indie Dev to DSE Joan Cardona: Debugging with Intuition Kaitlin Murphy: From Teaching to Tech Ryan Glanz: Solving High-Stakes Problems Sharif Moustafa: Connecting with Customers What Makes the DSE Role Special? Advice for Aspiring DSEs Why RevenueCat?

The Developer Support Engineer (DSE) role at RevenueCat is more than an entry point—it’s how you dive into the world of app development, support, and beyond. Whether you’re a seasoned developer looking to pivot or a newcomer eager to get into the tech world, this role is designed to challenge you, grow your skills, and have immediate impact

Plus, you get to work 1:1 with some of the world’s biggest apps, including ChatGPT, VSCO, Runna, Ladder, and many more

To help you get a feel for what this role entails (and get you excited about joining the team!), we’ve interviewed several current and former DSEs. They’ve shared their personal experiences, growth stories, and advice for anyone that might be interested in applying. Their insights highlight the opportunities within the role and showcase the culture of the DSE team and RevenueCat as a whole. If this sounds like a fit for you, check out our open positions and apply today

nb. The DSE role at RevenueCat pays $112k/y regardless of location, and we’re hiring in the Americas and Europe

Cody Kerns: From DSE to Support Team Lead

Cody’s journey at RevenueCat shows the potential of the DSE role. Starting as one of the first DSEs, Cody has now spent nearly three years as the Support Team Lead. “The DSE role gave me a front-row seat to understanding developers’ needs and challenges,” Cody says. “That hands-on experience laid the foundation for my current role, where I guide our team in crafting an exceptional support experience.” Cody’s work involves balancing technical problem-solving with leadership. “I’ve learned to think not just about individual tickets but about how to build scalable solutions that help the entire team and our customers,” he adds

For Cody, one of the most rewarding parts of the job is seeing new DSEs find their stride. “Watching others grow in this role and go on to do incredible things is a highlight of my career,” he shares. His advice to new DSEs? “Lean into curiosity. Every interaction is an opportunity to learn more about our product and the developers we serve”

Haley Pace: Learning by Doing

Haley joined RevenueCat fresh out of graduate school, making this her first foray into the customer support field. “The job description caught my eye because it was so different from the academic, coding-heavy world I’d been in,” she recalls. She found the DSE role to be an incredible opportunity to develop a diverse skill set. “I’ve expanded my knowledge in so many areas—SQL, integrations, app store policies. The constant learning keeps things exciting,” she says

One of Haley’s favorite aspects of the job is the problem-solving process. “You never know what’s coming next. Each ticket can introduce a new challenge or an area of the product you haven’t explored yet,” she explains. Haley advises future DSEs to “try out RevenueCat for yourself. Setting up an app and using the SDK is a great way to understand what developers experience” and to hit the ground running

Jeffrey Bunn: From Indie Dev to DSE

Jeffrey’s journey began as an indie developer and long-time RevenueCat user. “I’d been using the platform for three years when I saw a tweet about the DSE role,” he shares. “It was a natural fit given my experience with apps and my love of helping customers.” For Jeffrey, the role is all about problem-solving: “I spend my days tackling puzzles, from simple fixes to deep dives into logs and integrations. Watching developers overcome hurdles and launch their apps is incredibly satisfying”

Beyond troubleshooting, Jeffrey appreciates the creative freedom the role provides. “RevenueCat treats you like a high-performing adult,” he says. “You’re trusted to own projects and make meaningful contributions to the product and the team. Whether it’s improving internal tools or refining the documentation, you can see the impact of your work every day”

Jeffrey in Tokyo, where he was a speaker and helped out at the RevenueCat booth for Flutterkaigi 2024

Joan Cardona: Debugging with Intuition

As a seasoned iOS developer with a history of indie apps, Joan saw the DSE role as a chance to help other developers succeed. “Every day, I’m solving issues—whether it’s debugging a tricky behavior or helping someone integrate our SDK,” he says. Joan thrives on the variety: “You start to notice patterns and build an intuition for solving problems, even when you can’t see the full code. It’s so rewarding to help someone go from frustration to success”

Joan also values the role’s collaborative nature. “You’re constantly interacting with different teams—engineering, product, even marketing,” he says. This cross-functional exposure has expanded his skill set and deepened his understanding of the app ecosystem. For Joan, the best moments come when a developer writes back saying, ‘I couldn’t have done this without you’

Joan speaking at NSSpain in 2024

Kaitlin Murphy: From Teaching to Tech

Kaitlin’s path to RevenueCat included a coding bootcamp and a stint in educational tech. “The DSE role offered exactly what I was looking for: variety and the chance to learn on the go,” she explains. Kaitlin spends much of her day answering tickets and troubleshooting, but she also carves out time for side projects. “Whether it’s improving internal tools or updating documentation, there’s always something new to dig into,” she says

For Kaitlin, the role’s biggest reward is the developer interaction. “We’re a lifeline for developers who are stuck or frustrated,” she shares. “Helping them overcome obstacles and seeing their gratitude makes the challenges worth it. It’s a privilege to play even a small part in their success stories”

Ryan Glanz: Solving High-Stakes Problems

Ryan’s transition from computational neuroscience to app development brought him to RevenueCat. His favorite part of the job is making a tangible impact: “I’ve had developers say they’d have to leave the platform without a solution. Helping them through those make-or-break moments is incredibly rewarding”

Ryan’s technical expertise has also grown significantly in the role. “On any given day, I might debug mobile apps, write SQL queries, or dive into server logs,” he explains. This variety keeps the work engaging and ensures that no two days are alike. “If you’re curious and love problem-solving, you’ll thrive here,” he adds

Sharif Moustafa: Connecting with Customers

Sharif’s path to RevenueCat started with a surprising detour from grad school for computational biology. “Due to health issues, I had to withdraw and found myself recovering at home. To pass the time, I began app development,” he shares. While building and releasing apps, Sharif discovered his passion for engaging with customers. “Seeing my work in others’ hands and hearing their feedback—both good and bad—made everything more meaningful”

When Sharif saw a tweet from Jacob (RevenueCat’s CEO) about the DSE role, he knew it was the perfect fit. “I loved the idea of a customer-facing role, and I deeply understood the problem RevenueCat was solving because I was living it myself as an indie app developer,” he explains. His days as a DSE are dynamic, filled with customer support, documentation work, and backend and frontend coding projects

One particularly memorable experience came when Indian regulations on auto-renewing subscriptions caused subscription failures for a developer. Sharif dove into the issue, sifting through dense government notices, internal subscription data, and sparse online reporting. His research culminated in a blog post that became a valuable resource for developers navigating the changes. “It was rewarding to turn a challenge into something that helped others,” he says

Today, Sharif is part of the Technical Account Management team at RevenueCat, where he helps big new apps migrate over and adopt RevenueCat

What Makes the DSE Role Special?

The common thread across all these stories is the variety, learning opportunities, and culture at RevenueCat. Cody highlights how the DSE role fosters growth: “You’re not just solving tickets; you’re building a deep understanding of our product and the broader app ecosystem.” Jeffrey adds, “You’re treated as a high-performing adult and given the freedom to contribute wherever you see fit.” Joan underscores the creativity of the role: “Hack days let us pursue projects that can have a big impact, whether it’s internal tools or new features”

Advice for Aspiring DSEs

Dive in: Experiment with RevenueCat’s SDK to understand the developer experience

Experiment with RevenueCat’s SDK to understand the developer experience Embrace variety: Be ready to tackle challenges that span platforms, policies, and tools

Be ready to tackle challenges that span platforms, policies, and tools Love helping others: The role is about making a real difference for developers, whether they’re launching their first app or scaling to millions of users

Why RevenueCat?

The DSE role wouldn’t be what it is without RevenueCat’s core values of Customer Obsession, Always Be Shipping, Own It, and Balance. Cody sums it up: “The support team is a tight-knit group of problem-solvers. We’re all focused on helping developers succeed, and that’s what makes the work so rewarding”If you’re looking for a role that’s as challenging as it is rewarding, the Developer Support Engineer position might be your next big opportunity. Join us, and help developers make more money