Growth blog posts

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

The MaxDiff method: A smarter way to test paywall value propositions
Growth

The MaxDiff method: A smarter way to test paywall value propositions

At Applica, we’ve run countless paywall experiments, and this method consistently helps us understand what matters most to users.

Jason Gossett

Jason Gossett

January 23, 2025

How a dorm room project became a 5M MAU scanning app
Growth

How a dorm room project became a 5M MAU scanning app

From a student side project to a thriving business - how Genius Scan stayed focused on users and kept growing.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 22, 2025

What drives your users to pay? Jobs to Be Done has the answers
Growth

What drives your users to pay? Jobs to Be Done has the answers

Understand what motivates users and turn insights into revenue.

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

January 21, 2025

Two illustrated cats with speech bubbles: one showing dialogue and the other displaying a dollar sign, representing customer conversations about pricing.
What customer interviews can teach you about your pricing strategy
Growth

What customer interviews can teach you about your pricing strategy

How to uncover real insights about pricing without falling for common biases

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

January 17, 2025

Graph illustrating how paid traffic (dotted yellow line) boosts installs over weeks, leading to increased organic traffic (dotted green line), with icons of money and leaves representing revenue and growth.
How paid campaigns affect your app's organic traffic
Growth

How paid campaigns affect your app’s organic traffic

Explore the connection between paid campaigns and organic app growth—and how to make them work together.

David Vargas

David Vargas

January 16, 2025

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Sub Club podcast episode with Phil Carter, featuring his photo alongside colorful app icons representing topics like growth, monetization, and subscriptions.
Growth

Benchmarks are a jumping-off point, not the end-all, be-all — Phil Carter, Elemental Growth

Learn how Phil Carter's Subscription Value Loop framework helps subscription apps scale sustainably—plus, why balancing data with intuition is the key to growth.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 14, 2025

Smart discounting strategies: When, why, and how to offer deals
Smart discounting strategies: When, why, and how to offer deals
Growth

Smart discounting strategies: When, why, and how to offer deals

Smart discounting strategies: Use deals to drive growth without risking your app’s profitability.

Vahe Baghdasaryan

Vahe Baghdasaryan

January 09, 2025

New Sub Club podcast episode with Nathan Hudson
“Web-to-app gives you the ability to control the user journey and funnel more effectively” — Nathan Hudson, Perceptycs
Growth

“Web-to-app gives you the ability to control the user journey and funnel more effectively” — Nathan Hudson, Perceptycs

From the web to your app: Insights on the rising web-to-app trend

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 08, 2025

How to tackle New Year's subscription churn
How to tackle New Year’s subscription churn
Growth

How to tackle New Year’s subscription churn

Beat the New Year’s subscription hangover before it starts

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

December 18, 2024

The complete guide to SKAdNetwork for subscription apps
The complete guide to SKAdNetwork for subscription apps
Growth

The complete guide to SKAdNetwork for subscription apps

Understanding Apple's privacy-first attribution

Lucas Moscon

Lucas Moscon

December 12, 2024

“A big market is great only if you can take a substantial share of it” — Patrick Falzon, The App Shop
Growth

“A big market is great only if you can take a substantial share of it” — Patrick Falzon, The App Shop

On the podcast: estimating the revenue potential of an app, crafting an exit strategy, and why LTV is such a terrible metric.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 11, 2024

Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps
Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps
Growth

Effective testing strategies for low-traffic apps

Is A/B testing off the table? Let’s rethink experimentation.

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

December 10, 2024

