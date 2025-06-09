Built to help you move fast — design, test, and optimize native paywalls with zero code and full control

Key summary: RevenueCat Paywalls v2 is now generally available, enabling developers to design, test, and deploy fully native, no-code in-app paywalls with dynamic content, web purchase support, and deep integration with Experiments and Targeting.

Today, at our annual Bashcade party and kicking off WWDC week, we announced that RevenueCat Paywalls v2 is officially generally available! 🎉 After months in beta and thousands of paywalls built, Paywalls v2 is coming out of beta with major upgrades that make designing and optimizing in-app paywalls faster and more flexible than ever. If you’re a developer or app maker looking to boost subscription revenue, here’s why we think Paywalls v2, or RevenueCat Paywalls as it’ll be known from now on, will help you make more money.

Built for growth: Fully customizable and fully native

RevenueCat Paywalls has been rebuilt from the ground up to give you total creative control over your paywall’s design and behaviour. Unlike static templates or clunky webviews, RevenueCat Paywalls lets you design native paywalls using fully customizable components (text, images, buttons, and more) right from the RevenueCat dashboard. You can start from one of our many new templates or build a layout from scratch. Either way, you’ll have full control to match your app’s brand and UX.

Because the paywalls are built on-device with 100% native code, they load instantly and feel like a natural part of your app. The paywalls you build with RevenueCat use the same native UI frameworks your app does (SwiftUI on iOS, Jetpack Compose on Android), so performance is smooth and the integration is seamless. And just like our first paywall builder, these paywalls are remotely configurable, which means you can tweak copy and layout on the fly without shipping an app update. It’s the best of both worlds: code-free editing with full native performance.

To see a live demo of RevenueCat Paywalls, join our Launch Party on June 18 >

Other enhancements since the initial beta include:

Dynamic content in RevenueCat Paywalls

Localizing your paywall is easier than ever. View and edit all text in one place, and export or import via CSV to collaborate with a translator. Or skip manual work altogether and get instant results with AI-powered auto-translations.

You can also adjust messaging dynamically based on a user’s eligibility for introductory offers.

Easily add a web purchase option to your mobile paywall, or even power all purchases via web in compliant markets.

What hasn’t changed is our deep integration with RevenueCat Experiments and Targeting.

Spin up A/B tests or show custom paywalls to different segments without writing code.

We even put the new RevenueCat Paywalls to the test, using Experiments to measure the impact of adding a ‘Web Purchase Button’ to the paywall for iOS users in the US.

👉 The results were interesting, to say the least.

If you haven’t tried the new paywall builder yet, now is the perfect time. Every RevenueCat user can start using RevenueCat Paywalls today, for free. The cost is folded into our standard fee, which means that — unless you make $2,500 USD in a given month — we will charge you exactly zero dollars. It’s fully supported on iOS and Android (plus Flutter, React Native, and more), so whatever platforms you build for, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want to optimize your current paywall or experiment with a bold new design, this is the toolkit that’ll allow you to do it in minutes.

One more thing… The World Paywall Speed-Building Championship 🕹️

To celebrate the GA launch, we’re kicking things up a notch with a unique competition: the World Paywall Speed-Building Championship! We reimagined RevenueCat Paywalls to be fast and flexible, and now we want to see just how fast you can build a great paywall. Think of it as the ultimate test of your paywall-building skills and a chance to win some epic prizes (more on that in a second).

Here’s how it works: starting today, anyone can apply to compete by sharing a recording of themselves recreating a specific paywall in our new builder as quickly as possible. Over the next four weeks, we want you to design, tweak, and publish a paywall in record time! Post the screen recording publicly (for example, on Twitter or YouTube) and tag RevenueCat so we see it. Then, submit the video link and your details through our competition form (see the competition page for all the specifics). We’ll review submissions and select 20 contestants to participate in the live preliminary round.

Those 20 speedy builders will go head-to-head in livestreamed preliminaries, where you’ll build new paywalls live on air. The fastest and best will advance to the finals. And we mean finals: We’re flying the top builders out to New York City for a championship showdown at App Growth Annual on Oct 14. Finalists will get the full VIP treatment: exclusive RevenueCat swag, full access to the invite-only conference, and even your face up on a Times Square billboard for the world to see.

Not kidding: We’ve reserved a billboard in Times Square to celebrate our finalists!

For illustrative purposes only (the real one will be even cooler).

And for the grand prize…. The winner of the World Paywall Speed-Building Championship will take home $5,000 in cash and a custom, wrestling-style championship belt: The one and only “World Paywall Champion” title belt, which is guaranteed to turn heads when you wear it out and about town.

Also for illustrative purposes only (the real one will also be even cooler).

Whether you’re an indie dev, a vibe-coder, or part of a big app’s team, we invite you to join in the fun. It’s a great way to showcase your skills and maybe earn some bragging rights (and a trip to NYC!). Even if you don’t make the finals, you’ll pick up tips and tricks for using the new builder along the way. We re-built RevenueCat Paywalls to help developers move fast, and now we’re putting that to the test. Check out our DevPost page for all the details and how to enter.

Happy building!

