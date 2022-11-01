RevenueCatRevenueCat
Build vs Buy

Get in-app
purchases right
the first time

In-app purchase infrastructure is a foundational part of your business, but building and maintaining it yourself pulls key resources away from developing your core product value. RevenueCat helps you get to market faster, drastically cut maintenance time, and always trust your in-app purchase data.

Invest in a solid foundation for your app’s monetization

A dedicated IAP engineering team - that won’t leave you

Custom code built by a couple of your staff engineers — who can leave at any time— is a ticking time bomb. RevenueCat offers you a team of dedicated engineers committed to ensuring your apps monetization always runs flawlessly.

Free up engineering hours to focus on what matters

Every engineering hour spent on in-app payment infrastructure is an hour wasted. Leverage your engineers to build the features that will grow your app while we handle monetization.

Don’t leave money on the table

In-house IAP infrastructure often leads to a steady drip of data quality issues that can negatively impact your ability to analyze and grow your business efficiently. RevenueCat acts as your cross-platform source of truth, sending normalized data to your backend, tech stack or anywhere you need it.

RevenueCat handles what StoreKit and Google Play Billing don’t

FeaturesRevenueCatApple / GoogleStripe
Cross-platform support
In-app purchasesPhysical goods only
In-app subscriptionsPhysical goods only
Analytics
Limited
Webhooks
Limited
Receipt validation
Status tracking
Customer timelines
Apple Search Ads tracking
Integrations

We're here to help

  • Explore the Docs

    Our comprehensive docs can get you up and running quickly.
    Explore the docs

  • Developer Community

    Ask questions and find answers in the RevenueCat community forum.
    Join the community

  • Dedicated Support

    Our support team is on call for our enterprise clients with dedicated resources boasting a 96.3% support satisfaction rate.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study