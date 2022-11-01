Get in-app
In-app purchase infrastructure is a foundational part of your business, but building and maintaining it yourself pulls key resources away from developing your core product value. RevenueCat helps you get to market faster, drastically cut maintenance time, and always trust your in-app purchase data.
37,000lines of code replaced
“We replaced 37,000 lines of code with ~1K lines (BE&FE) of RevenueCat integration. I'm not a part-time subscription engineer anymore.”Iiro Krankka@kooranka
1 API
Instead of managing an API for each platform, across Apple, Google Play, Stripe and more - simply implement RevenueCat and we’ll manage the rest.
$5B+
Our infrastructure supports some of the most-downloaded apps in the world, with over $2B in revenue processed annually.
Invest in a solid foundation for your app’s monetization
A dedicated IAP engineering team - that won’t leave you
Custom code built by a couple of your staff engineers — who can leave at any time— is a ticking time bomb. RevenueCat offers you a team of dedicated engineers committed to ensuring your apps monetization always runs flawlessly.
Free up engineering hours to focus on what matters
Every engineering hour spent on in-app payment infrastructure is an hour wasted. Leverage your engineers to build the features that will grow your app while we handle monetization.
Don’t leave money on the table
In-house IAP infrastructure often leads to a steady drip of data quality issues that can negatively impact your ability to analyze and grow your business efficiently. RevenueCat acts as your cross-platform source of truth, sending normalized data to your backend, tech stack or anywhere you need it.
RevenueCat handles what StoreKit and Google Play Billing don’t
|Features
|RevenueCat
|Apple / Google
|Stripe
|Cross-platform support
|In-app purchases
|Physical goods only
|In-app subscriptions
|Physical goods only
Analytics
|Limited
Webhooks
|Limited
Receipt validation
Status tracking
Customer timelines
Apple Search Ads tracking
Integrations
We're here to help
