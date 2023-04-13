Serve paywalls and process transactions, even during downtime
We know every 0.001% matters. RevenueCat Fortress is our simple, yet ambitious commitment to guaranteeing a seamless purchasing experience for your subscribers, no matter what.
Never miss a purchase: RevenueCat Fortress is enabled to preserve key functionality during internal or platform service disruptions
At RevenueCat, we’re fully aware that we are a critical component in our clients’ infrastructure. Our platform’s dependability directly affects our clients’ reputation and customer experience. Whether the issue is coming from our end or platforms like Apple or Google, RevenueCat Fortress is enabled to avoid disruption.
99.99% of the time RevenueCat works flawlessly
to communicate live with the Apple App Store, Google Play Billing, Roku and other platforms.
Fortress steps in during that 0.01%, ensuring a seamless user experience by using stored data to immediately grant customers access and then verifying transactions once normal service resumes.
How Fortress protects you
Cached product data storage, updated daily
RevenueCat usually populates your app paywalls. In service downtimes, Fortress avoids paywall failure by using cached data, updated daily to mirror our API output.
Subscribers get access no matter what
During server downtime, RC Fortress temporarily unlocks entitlements after transactions. Upon recovery, we replay logged requests to ensure no data loss and confirm entitlements.
RevenueCat Fortress Feed
Real world examples of Fortress protecting your user experience.
Apple Outage
Fortress enabled 13,000 people to access the app they had just purchased, despite Apple itself having issues processing new purchases.
Our commitment to continually strengthening the Fortress
We’re constantly planning for the future, and seeking out new ways to make Fortress more robust.Learn more