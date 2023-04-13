RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
Reliability at RevenueCat

Serve paywalls and process transactions, even during downtime

We know every 0.001% matters. RevenueCat Fortress is our simple, yet ambitious commitment to guaranteeing a seamless purchasing experience for your subscribers, no matter what.

Talk to salesGet started

Never miss a purchase: RevenueCat Fortress  is enabled to preserve  key functionality during  internal or platform  service disruptions

At RevenueCat, we’re fully aware that we are a critical component in our clients’ infrastructure. Our platform’s dependability directly affects our clients’ reputation and customer experience. Whether the issue is coming from our end or platforms like Apple or Google, RevenueCat Fortress is enabled  to avoid disruption.

99.99% of the time RevenueCat works flawlessly
 to communicate live with the Apple App Store, Google Play Billing, Roku and other platforms.

Fortress steps in during that 0.01%, ensuring a seamless user experience by using stored data to immediately grant customers access and then verifying transactions once normal service resumes.

How Fortress protects you

Cached product data storage, updated daily

RevenueCat usually populates your app paywalls.  In service downtimes, Fortress avoids paywall failure  by using cached data, updated daily to mirror  our API output.

Subscribers get access no matter what

During server downtime, RC Fortress temporarily unlocks entitlements after transactions. Upon recovery, we replay logged requests to ensure no data loss  and confirm entitlements.

RevenueCat Fortress Feed

Real world examples of Fortress protecting your user experience.

  • Apple Outage

    Fortress enabled 13,000 people to access the app they had just purchased, despite Apple itself having issues processing new purchases.

Our commitment to continually strengthening the Fortress

We’re constantly planning for the future, and seeking out new ways to make Fortress more robust.

Learn more

Ready to get started?

Sign up for freeRequest a demo

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study