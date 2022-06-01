RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
Migrate to RevenueCat

Stop draining resources on purchase infrastructure

We eat, sleep, and breathe in-app subscription and purchase infrastructure at Revenuecat — so you can focus on growing your business.

Request a migration planMigration Guide Docs

Invest time in growing your app, not reacting to platform changes

Every engineering hour spent on in-app payment infrastructure is an hour not spent working on your app's core value.

Say goodbye to scary code and the fear of losing your engineer

Custom code built by a couple of engineers — who may not even work for you anymore — is a ticking time bomb. Don’t leave things to chance, especially when downtime means money left on the table.

Stop fighting data fires, start unlocking insight

With normalized cross-platform data that effortlessly connects to your tech stack, you can decrease the amount of time spent troubleshooting and spend more time actioning your insights.

Join 1000’s of top apps who’ve made the move to RevenueCat

Pixery Labs

Pixery Labs

Leader in the mobile photo and video editing app space

Pixery built their own in-app subscription infrastructure for their first app. As time went on, their in-house infrastructure became more expensive and time consuming to maintain. That’s when they moved to RevenueCat.

Read Case Study

  • 4-6x

    faster experimentation

    “We are able to do testing much faster and more reliably than before now that all testing is on Mixpanel with reliable data events from RevenueCat.”

  • 20%

    of capacity freed

    “One of the biggest benefits of RevenueCat is that anyone can do data analysis more frequently or without a data scientist or data analyst.”

  • 6000+

    hours saved

    “Before RevenueCat, Pixery needed at least one full-time backend engineer per app along with significant engineering management and CTO hours.”

Kemal Ugur
Kemal Ugur, Co-founder & CEO

Where Does Revenuecat Fit In Your App?

RevenueCat’s SDK, Backend, APIs and Dashboard can provide you with everything you need to offer in-app purchases or we can fit within your existing in-app payments infrastructure to support your current system.

Just RevenueCat

Many developers choose to only write client code and use RevenueCat to fetch products, facilitate purchases, and keep a user’s subscription status up to date across devices and platforms.

Migrating to RevenueCat is easier than you think

  • Phased Implementation

    We can work with you to find the implementation of RevenueCat that works best for you business- keeping all, some, or none of your existing code.

  • Dedicated Support

    Our support team is on call for our enterprise clients with dedicated resources boasting a 96.3% support satisfaction rate.

  • Best-in-class documentation

    Comprehensive documentation to walk you through every step.
    Explore the docs

Ready to get started?

Request a migration planMigration Docs

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study