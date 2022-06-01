Stop draining resources on purchase infrastructure
We eat, sleep, and breathe in-app subscription and purchase infrastructure at Revenuecat — so you can focus on growing your business.
Invest time in growing your app, not reacting to platform changes
Every engineering hour spent on in-app payment infrastructure is an hour not spent working on your app's core value.
Say goodbye to scary code and the fear of losing your engineer
Custom code built by a couple of engineers — who may not even work for you anymore — is a ticking time bomb. Don’t leave things to chance, especially when downtime means money left on the table.
Stop fighting data fires, start unlocking insight
With normalized cross-platform data that effortlessly connects to your tech stack, you can decrease the amount of time spent troubleshooting and spend more time actioning your insights.
Join 1000’s of top apps who’ve made the move to RevenueCat
Pixery Labs
Leader in the mobile photo and video editing app space
Pixery built their own in-app subscription infrastructure for their first app. As time went on, their in-house infrastructure became more expensive and time consuming to maintain. That’s when they moved to RevenueCat.
- faster experimentation
4-6x
“We are able to do testing much faster and more reliably than before now that all testing is on Mixpanel with reliable data events from RevenueCat.”
- of capacity freed
20%
“One of the biggest benefits of RevenueCat is that anyone can do data analysis more frequently or without a data scientist or data analyst.”
- hours saved
6000+
“Before RevenueCat, Pixery needed at least one full-time backend engineer per app along with significant engineering management and CTO hours.”
Where Does Revenuecat Fit In Your App?
RevenueCat’s SDK, Backend, APIs and Dashboard can provide you with everything you need to offer in-app purchases or we can fit within your existing in-app payments infrastructure to support your current system.
Just RevenueCat
Migrating to RevenueCat is easier than you think
Phased ImplementationWe can work with you to find the implementation of RevenueCat that works best for you business- keeping all, some, or none of your existing code.
Dedicated SupportOur support team is on call for our enterprise clients with dedicated resources boasting a 96.3% support satisfaction rate.
- Explore the docs
Best-in-class documentationComprehensive documentation to walk you through every step.