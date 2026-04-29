Kenneth Schlenker dropped Opal’s paid conversion rate from 20% to 9% — and it resulted in an explosion of daily active users and compounding revenue.

Why dropping conversion to 9% was the right move Copy link to this section

When Opal, the popular screen time and focus app, hit $5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), they were scaling efficiently with a hard paywall. The business model was working, but user growth was plateauing.

To build a product capable of reaching a billion users, CEO Kenneth Schlenker made a terrifying decision: transition to a true freemium model. The immediate result was a massive drop in their download-to-paid conversion rate, plummeting from 20% down to 9%.

But that drop was exactly what the company needed. By giving away the core product for free, Opal unlocked entirely new segments—specifically high school and college students, who now make up two-thirds of their daily active users (DAUs). These free users became the app’s marketing engine. The initial hit to conversion was eclipsed by an explosion in organic growth, pushing Opal past 1 million DAUs and $10 million in ARR.

“We’ve seen a decrease in our conversion to paid, but we’ve also seen as a consequence of that an explosion of our DAUs and revenue with it,” Schlenker explains. “It’s a short-term, scary drop, but what happens in the long-term is that it pays back tenfold.”

The “would a free user recommend it?” test Copy link to this section

The success of a freemium model hinges on a single question: would a non-paying user recommend the app to a friend? If the answer is no, the paywall is too restrictive.

Schlenker argues that many apps fail at freemium because their free tier feels like a crippled trial rather than a complete experience. If users hit aggressive limits before they can extract real value, they won’t stick around, and they certainly won’t tell their friends.

To find the right balance, Opal experimented heavily with their “blocks” feature. They tested giving free users just one block, then two, then more. They eventually landed on three free blocks per day. This proved to be the sweet spot—enough functionality for free users to get a great experience and build a habit, while still leaving power users hungry enough to upgrade.

You can’t “vibe code” a brand Copy link to this section

With the rise of AI coding tools, the narrative of the “billion-dollar one-person company” has gained traction. The idea is that a single developer can spin up a functional app in a weekend and scale it to massive revenue. Schlenker calls this a lie.

While AI is incredibly efficient at generating functional tools, it cannot generate emotional resonance. A screen time app is technically simple to build—Schlenker notes that people frequently launch Opal clones—but building a category-defining company requires more than just code.

“Teams create product soul. You can’t vibe code a brand,” Schlenker says. “I think that a recipe for failure in my mind is just to create something that has a function, which AI does really, really well… but you need more than that to be able to be successful.”

That “soul” is evident in Opal’s design choices, like the highly engineered, tactile interaction of cracking open a digital gemstone when a user hits a focus milestone. It’s an expensive, difficult feature to build that doesn’t directly move a metric on a spreadsheet, but it’s the exact kind of magical moment that builds brand affinity and long-term retention.

Expanding beyond the App Store into schools Copy link to this section

Opal’s organic growth among students led to an unexpected B2B opportunity. A high school in Los Angeles reached out to the company because their students—who were already using Opal independently—suggested the app as a solution to the state’s impending phone ban.

This organically birthed “Opal for Schools,” a specialized deployment that blocks distracting apps while students are on campus, but allows access to educational tools and emergency contacts. Crucially, it’s not just a “bell-to-bell” restriction. Students keep the app after school, using it to manage their own study time and sleep schedules.

By partnering with schools, Opal is essentially building the next generation of professional users while solving an immediate crisis for educators.

In the full episode, Kenneth also discusses why retention is the only real moat for consumer apps, how they turned a viral user video into their most successful ad, and why every AI feature should be evaluated by whether it makes the user win.