What drives your users to pay? Jobs to Be Done has the answers
- Growth
Understand what motivates users and turn insights into revenue.
Daphne Tideman
Growth Advisor & Consultant
Daphne helps the best eco-friendly and wellness D2C startups grow faster. She was Head of Growth at Braincare startup Heights, scaling it from £28K to £343K MMR in 18 months. She also wrote a book called Growing Happy Clients. She speaks worldwide about the challenges of growth and experimentation for startups and writes regularly on Medium and LinkedIn.
Understand what motivates users and turn insights into revenue.
How to uncover real insights about pricing without falling for common biases
Beat the New Year’s subscription hangover before it starts
Is A/B testing off the table? Let’s rethink experimentation.
With examples from Peloton, Audible, Strava and more
Everything you need to kickstart app user testing—tips, tools, and techniques.
Inspiration from Runna, Mino, Freedom and more
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.