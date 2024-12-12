Customer Center: Automate in-app subscription support

Give your customers control: manage subscriptions, prevent churn, and collect feedback.

We’ve all seen that dreaded 1-star review from a customer who couldn’t easily find the option to cancel their subscription and ended up with an unexpected charge. It’s a frustrating experience for them and has a negative impact on your business.

Imagine a more user-friendly experience where customers can easily cancel, change plans, request refunds, and even share their reasons for leaving. What if, in that cancellation flow, they were offered a discount or incentive to stay? Not only could you win back a customer even before they churn, but you might also avoid that damaging 1-star review.

That’s why we developed the Customer Center.

Customer Center (available in iOS 15+) offers a customizable user interface so you can provide a seamless user experience with self-serve subscription management flows. Prevent churn with targeted promotional offers, capture actionable insights with exit feedback prompts, and lower support volumes for common inquiries — all without any help from your support team.

The best part? You don’t need a lot of engineering effort! Add a full-fledged customer center with a single line of code and configure every aspect remotely from the RevenueCat dashboard.

Why use Customer Center?

Offer a better customer experience: Let your customers manage their subscriptions directly in your app, so they don’t have to dig through store settings or wait for your support team to respond. You’ll save them frustration — and avoid those 1-star reviews.



Let your customers manage their subscriptions directly in your app, so they don’t have to dig through store settings or wait for your support team to respond. You’ll save them frustration — and avoid those 1-star reviews. Prevent cancellations with targeted offers: Stopping churn before it happens is far easier than trying to win customers back. Customer Center makes this possible by showing targeted discounts or incentives when users are about to cancel or downgrade.



Stopping churn before it happens is far easier than trying to win customers back. Customer Center makes this possible by showing targeted discounts or incentives when users are about to cancel or downgrade. Get honest feedback to improve your app: There’s no better time to learn why customers leave than when they’re in the process of canceling. Use Customer Center’s feedback prompts to capture their reasons and make meaningful improvements to your product.



There’s no better time to learn why customers leave than when they’re in the process of canceling. Use Customer Center’s feedback prompts to capture their reasons and make meaningful improvements to your product. Let engineering and support teams focus on bigger priorities: Implementing Customer Center is as simple as adding one line of code. From there, you can customize everything directly in your dashboard — branding, colors, offers, feedback prompts, and more. Plus, it’s already localized into 32 languages, and you can localize it even further.

Since we released the beta version of Customer Center in October 2024, we’ve made big improvements based on your feedback! Now, Customer Center is fully customizable from the dashboard, includes a dedicated management screen for users without active subscriptions, links customers to FAQ pages or anywhere you want via custom URLs, and displays feedback prompt responses directly in Charts.

Here’s how you can set it up quickly to start reducing your support burden👇

How it works

🎥 Need an in-depth tutorial? Check out Charlie’s video on setting up and configuring Customer Center.

Setting up Customer Center

Customer Center is available for iOS 15+ and requires just one line of code to implement. Add CustomerCenterView to your app, and you’re good to go. If you need a deeper dive, our documentation has you covered.

Customer Center works out-of-the-box. But if you need further customization, we’ve got you covered! Go to the Projects in the RevenueCat dashboard, find ‘Customer Center’ under Monetization Tools, and customize ‘paths’ like Cancellation and Refund Request. You can also add feedback prompts and offers tailored to customer behavior.

Configuring Customer Center

The management screen provides your customers with key subscription details like billing cycles, current pricing, and next billing date. Customers can also see the action steps (we call them ‘paths’) that you can easily configure in your dashboard.

So, the management screen brings nearly all the capabilities of the Subscription Management section in the customer’s Settings app right into your app, offering a seamless experience.

By default, Customer Center includes these paths:

Missing purchases : Restores past purchases and displays a support email if users need extra help.

: Restores past purchases and displays a support email if users need extra help. Refund request : Lets customers request refunds directly from your app.

: Lets customers request refunds directly from your app. Change plans : Allows users to easily switch between subscription tiers.

: Allows users to easily switch between subscription tiers. Cancel: Helps customers cancel their subscriptions without contacting your team

The ‘Cancel’ path includes a pre-configured feedback prompt that asks users why they’re leaving. Default options include:

Too expensive

Don’t use the app

Bought by mistake

Attaching promotional offers to feedback prompts can be a great way to win back customers before they cancel their subscriptions. By default, Customer Center triggers the rc_cancel_offer for customers who select ‘Too expensive’ or ‘Don’t use the app’ answers in the feedback prompt. If they choose ‘Bought by mistake,’ they’ll see the rc_refund_offer .

You can fully customize or remove these offers directly from your dashboard, tailoring them to your retention strategy.

🚨Important: To use promotional offers in Customer Center, you’ll first need to set them up in App Store Connect. Apple’s promotional offers help you retain customers by providing discounts or trials, and Customer Center ensures they’re shown to the customers at the right moment—like when they’re canceling or requesting a refund. If you need help setting these up in App Store Connect, our step-by-step guide can help.

Customers with no iOS subscription

If someone subscribes through a different platform (like Google Play) or doesn’t have an active subscription, Customer Center adjusts accordingly.

For these users, the management screen shows where the customer subscribed and offers the option to restore subscriptions or contact support via a customizable email address. No one gets left behind.

Setting promotional offers

Once you’ve configured promotional offers in the App Store, head to the Offers tab in the Customer Center dashboard to define them. Each offer has a unique key (e.g., cancel_promo_offer_key ) that can be attached to feedback responses or specific paths.

Want to fine-tune who sees offers? Use eligibility criteria like:

First seen : When RevenueCat first saw the customer.

: When RevenueCat first saw the customer. Time since first purchase: How long it’s been since their first purchase.

By configuring promotional offers in the Cancel and Refund Request paths, you can actively encourage customers to stay subscribed and boost retention. Whether it’s a discount, an extended trial, or another incentive, you have the tools to meet customer needs in critical moments. Check out our docs for a detailed guide on setting up promotional offers.

Creating feedback prompts

The moment a customer decides to cancel or request a refund is your best chance to understand why. Customer Center makes it easy to add quick feedback prompts to any path.

Create feedback prompts directly in the dashboard by clicking the ‘+’ sign on any path. Then, customize the questions and answers and attach promotional offers to specific answer choices. For example, if someone selects ‘Too expensive’ as a response, offer a discount or free trial to encourage them to stay.

Feedback responses appear in RevenueCat Charts under “Customer Center Survey Responses.” Use this data to spot trends and understand why customers cancel their subscriptions.

Setting up custom URLs

Sometimes, your customers just need quick answers to common questions, like “How do I change my payment method?” or “What’s included in my plan?” That’s where custom URLs come in handy.

Customer Center lets you add custom URL paths to link your customers directly to helpful resources—like your FAQ page, a support portal, or even a specific feature in your app.

Custom URLs integrate into the management screen as additional action buttons, giving your customers an easy way to access information or support.



When setting up a custom URL, you can decide how the link opens:

Deeplink : Direct customers to a specific page within your app.

: Direct customers to a specific page within your app. In-app browser : Open links inside your app’s built-in browser.

: Open links inside your app’s built-in browser. External browser: Open links in the customer’s default browser (e.g., Safari or Chrome).

Here’s how to set it up:

Click the ‘+’ next to the management screen and select ‘Custom URL.’ Add a button name (this is what customers will see on the management screen). Enter the URL you want to link to. Select how you’d like the link to open.

Custom URLs make it easy to share answers and resources right when your customers need them—no digging around required.



Some best practices with Customer Center

Here’s how you can make the most of Customer Center to reduce churn and improve your product:

Tailor offers to customer feedback: When someone taps ‘Cancel Subscription,’ trigger a quick feedback prompt asking why they’re canceling. If they choose a price-related reason, show them a tailored offer — maybe a free month or a 20% discount. It’s easier (and cheaper) to retain a customer than to find a new one.

Pinpoint product pain points: Feedback prompts aren’t just about saving subscriptions; they’re a goldmine for understanding why customers leave. Are users encountering bugs? Missing features? Disappointed by the performance? A prompt asking, ‘Why are you leaving us?’ can surface these insights.

Here’s an example set of answers to try:

I found a bug

The app didn’t meet my expectations

The app crashes frequently

Too expensive (just to keep it as an option)

If many users point to non-price-related issues, focus on addressing those problems before offering discounts.

Reduce refunds with longer trials: Users asking for a refund shortly after they subscribe? Refund requests can spike when users feel rushed into a decision. Instead of losing these customers, offer an extended free trial in the ‘Refund Request’ path. This gives them more time to explore your app and rethink their choice.

Try it out and share your feedback

Customer Center is available for iOS 15+ on RevenueCat’s Pro and Enterprise plans. Check your plan in billing settings to see your plan and explore our documentation to get started.

And for Android users — hang tight! We’re launching the Android version in January 2025.

We’re excited for you to try Customer Center and would love to hear what you think. Your feedback helps us keep improving and building tools that make your app more successful.