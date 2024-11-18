Announcing, the #RCGrowthChallenge 2024

I’m thrilled to announce the #RCGrowthChallenge — a unique opportunity for one RevenueCat user to unlock three months of hands-on support from top app growth expert, Steve P. Young, along with $15,000 in advertising budget. Whether you’re focused on scaling users, fine-tuning your paywall, or experimenting with new acquisition channels, this is your chance to accelerate your app’s growth with the best resources at your side!

The prize

One selected developer will receive:

Three months of hands-on support from regular RevenueCat collaborator Steve P. Young, founder of App Masters, usually priced at $22,500 USD. Steve will work closely with the winner, and provide personalized insights and actionable advice on: Paywall design and best practices One App Store Optimization (ASO) project per month Lifecycle marketing support (push, in-app notifications, emails) Growth hacks tailored to your app's unique needs Paid User Acquisition (UA) support (Apple Search Ads, Meta) Graphic design and video production

from regular RevenueCat collaborator Steve P. Young, founder of App Masters, usually priced at $22,500 USD. Steve will work closely with the winner, and provide personalized insights and actionable advice on: $5,000 per month in user acquisition budget (for a total of $15,000), funded by RevenueCat, to help you implement these strategies and fuel your growth.

(for a total of $15,000), funded by RevenueCat, to help you implement these strategies and fuel your growth. Exposure through a ‘grow in public’ approach, as Steve and the selected app team work together in sessions that will be recorded and streamed, allowing the broader community to learn about and from you.

How to participate

Ready to apply? Here’s how:

Post on social

Share why you should be selected for the #RCGrowthChallenge on the social media platform of your choice. Tag @RevenueCat, and include the hashtag #RCGrowthChallenge. Don’t forget to tell your story! What would this support mean for your app? How will it help you reach new heights? What challenges do you hope to overcome? Complete the application form

Fill out the application form here. Tell us about your app, where it’s at in its growth journey, and what you hope to achieve with dedicated growth support. We want to understand your goals and challenges, so be candid and ambitious! Include a link to your social post.

Application deadline: November 29

Post on social and submit your form by this date to be considered

Winner selection: December 2

We’ll notify the chosen app on December 2, so keep an eye out for an email from our team

Announcement: December 4

The winner is publicly announced during our “How to go viral on TikTok: A live creative strategy jam” webinar

: December 4 The winner is publicly announced during our “How to go viral on TikTok: A live creative strategy jam” webinar Kick-off webinar: December 6 (tentatively)

This will be dependent on the winner’s availability, but expect to join us on or around this date for a live kickoff session with Steve P. Young, Here we’ll set goals, review initial benchmarks, and start the journey!

What to expect

Throughout the #RCGrowthChallenge, our winner will meet with Steve for regular strategy sessions. These meetings will be recorded and shared publicly, giving our broader community valuable insights into app growth strategies, challenges, and wins. We’ll conclude with a live wrap-up webinar / live Sub Club recording, sharing the results, learnings, and next steps for sustained growth.

For a taste of Steve’s work, listen to his Sub Club episode on App Store Ethics, Dark Patterns, and Rule-Breakers

Note that the goal for everyone involved is to help your app grow, but there are very few guarantees in life and this definitely isn’t one: We hope we’ll help you make significantly more money, but we know that – even in the worst case scenario – you’ll have learned a ton about your app and audience.

Who is this for?

We anticipate that for a lot of you this is a very exciting prospect, but we want to be transparent

When we select the winner, we’ll look at three criteria:

Are you going to be comfortable with the ‘grow in public’ part? Note that this includes people seeing your conversion rates, revenue numbers, what ads perform and which ones don’t, etc.

Do you have an interesting growth challenge we could try and solve together? If you have a good idea of where your opportunity lies, that’ll help us use the limited time we have together as effectively as possible.

Is there some proven willingness of users to pay for your app? We won’t have the time to iterate massively on the core product, so we’re looking for apps to help go from 1 to 100, rather than 0 to 1.

If you’re unsure if you meet all criteria, applying is a zero-cost effort, and could potentially be very impactful. We suggest just doing it. The winner could be anything from a first-time indie to a startup with some traction: We’re very specifically selecting for someone that is likely to experience tangible benefits from the help, and it’s difficult to predict exactly what application will fit those criteria best

Note that this particular opportunity is limited to apps that are currently live with RevenueCat

Why apply?

This challenge is about more than just a giveaway — it’s an invitation to grow, connect, and share with the app community. It’s a chance to gain personalized advice from a top growth consultant and implement strategies you can build on for long-term success. And, of course, it’s a powerful opportunity to share your journey with a wider audience.

Ready to be the next app success story? Apply now and join the #RCGrowthChallenge!