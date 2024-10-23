Introducing the Official RevenueCat iOS App

Stay on Top of Your Subscription Business Anytime, Anywhere

Stay on Top of Your Subscription Business Anytime, Anywhere

Today, we’re excited to announce something we’ve been working on for a while—the launch of the official RevenueCat iOS app! 🎉 This companion app brings the power of RevenueCat directly to your phone, allowing you to stay on top of your subscription business even when you’re on the go.

We even sent Charlie to Seoul, just to have him walk around the city in the rain and tell you about the app:

Download it in the App Store, here (and keep an eye out for a familiar app‘s real world metrics in the App Store screenshots)

We’re Live on Product Hunt—Come Show Some Love!

Launching the app is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how it helps you manage and grow your subscription business. We’re also thrilled to be live on Product Hunt! 🚀 If you’re as excited about this app as we are, we’d love for you to head over to Product Hunt, check out the launch, and leave a comment. Your support helps us reach even more developers

You can find us on Product Hunt here

Let us know what you think, share your feedback, and help us spread the word!

What the App Does and Why You Need It

Understanding how your app is performing should be as easy as possible, whether you’re at your desk or out and about. With the RevenueCat iOS app, you can keep a close eye on key metrics and receive real-time notifications about your transactions—all from the convenience of your phone

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll get with the new app:

Real-time transaction notifications: Be the first to know when a purchase is made, so you can celebrate those wins instantly (or go and win back that churned subscriber)

Be the first to know when a purchase is made, so you can celebrate those wins instantly (or go and win back that churned subscriber) Widgets for key metrics: Track active trials, monitor a live transaction feed, and stay on top of important metrics without diving into a dashboard

Track active trials, monitor a live transaction feed, and stay on top of important metrics without diving into a dashboard Performance monitoring on the go: Easily check renewals, refunds, and upgrades, and keep your finger on the pulse of your app’s performance wherever you are

Whether you’re a seasoned developer or new to RevenueCat, this app is designed to make it easier to understand your subscription business from anywhere. And did we mention it’s free? The app is available for all RevenueCat users, regardless of whether you’re on a paid or free plan

Shoutout to Lickability: Our Partner in Building This App

The RevenueCat iOS app wouldn’t be what it is today without the expertise and dedication of the team over at Lickability, who’ve been our development partners for this project. Lickability has been a partner for years, implementing RevenueCat for their clients and building high-quality apps that delight users. When it came time to bring our vision for a mobile companion app to life, we knew Lickability would be the perfect team for the job

Their deep familiarity with RevenueCat made for a smooth process, and their attention to detail is evident throughout the app. Working with a team that understands our product inside and out meant that we could focus on creating a tool that meets the real-world needs of our users. We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and we think you’ll love it too

Rate and Review Us on the App Store

Your feedback is crucial to making the RevenueCat iOS app the best it can be. After you’ve downloaded the app, don’t forget to leave a rating and review on the App Store! ⭐️ Whether you love the real-time notifications, can’t get enough of the widgets, or have suggestions for features you’d like to see next, we want to hear from you

Download Today and Manage Your Subscriptions Like a Pro

The official RevenueCat iOS app is designed for busy developers and app creators who want to stay on top of their subscription businesses without being tied to a computer. We’ve got even more updates in the pipeline, and we can’t wait to share them with you. So, go ahead—download the app, upvote us on Product Hunt, and leave us a review on the App Store. We’ll be listening for your feedback and working to make this app even better.

Here’s to a new way of managing subscriptions—simpler, faster, and right at your fingertips. Happy tracking! 📲