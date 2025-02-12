Join our Tokyo Spring 2025 Tour!

I’m excited to share our Tokyo Spring 2025 tour: a small, curated trip for subscription app growth professionals from April 5 (check-in) to April 12 (check-out), expenses paid for by us. Japan is a notoriously ‘difficult’ market, but also the third highest grossing mobile market in the world after China and the US. Our aim is to help participants discover opportunities there through a true East-meets-West experience – combining business connections, conference learning, and just enough free time to soak up the magic of Tokyo

Apply to join here

The game plan

Participants will be staying at the Sequence Miyashita Park, right in the heart of Shibuya. This means you’re literally steps away from the famed Scramble Crossing (that crazy crosswalk you’ve seen in every Tokyo montage). We’ll cover the hotel, lunches, dinners, and group activities, including conference tickets. If you join, all you’ll need to do is get yourself there (you’ll need to buy your ticket to Tokyo)

Conferences & beyond

Included in your professional deep-dive are a day spent at App Growth Summit Tokyo on April 10, where you’ll rub shoulders with local and global app growth pros, followed by an AGS afterparty in one of Tokyo’s famous nightclubs. You’ll also have the option to attend try!Swift on April 11 – one of the most beloved iOS development conferences, and one that consistently pulls an amazing (and international) crowd. Think of it as the perfect opportunity to learn about the latest app development trends while building connections that can skyrocket your product’s growth

Partnering with Paddle

We’re thrilled to announce that Paddle is joining this effort in some big ways:

Co-hosting the AGS afterparty : Get ready for an incredible night once the conference wraps up

: Get ready for an incredible night once the conference wraps up Expertise on board : A Paddle product leader will be there to share insights and answer your toughest questions about subscription and payment strategies

: A Paddle product leader will be there to share insights and answer your toughest questions about subscription and payment strategies Paddle studios coverage: Paddle’s in-house production team (behind podcasts, documentaries, and web series) will be on-site to record the public parts of our trip and produce video updates throughout (We’ll keep private meetings private, of course)

We’re excited to have Paddle along, and can’t wait to see what learnings they can share with trip participants and the Japanese community we’ll meet in Tokyo

Why do this?

Our main goal is an authentic exchange. We’re hosting several meetups with Japanese app marketers and founders, arranging an app growth hackathon, and setting up 1:1 and 1-to-few meetings with local businesses. You’ll get direct insights into how apps succeed in Japan, and in return, you’ll share your own knowledge about launching and scaling apps in Western markets. It’s a two-way street: they’ll learn from you, you’ll learn from them, and we all walk away smarter (and with a few new friends in the process)

A taste of Tokyo

Of course, this trip isn’t purely business. We’ll have plenty of time for fun, food, and exploration. Beyond group dinners (expect stellar sushi, ramen, and more), we’re planning a legendary cherry blossom boat tour and hitting up some of Tokyo’s iconic arcades. You’ll also get a few breaks to explore the city on your own – maybe you’ll stumble upon hidden ramen shops, quirky fashion boutiques, or the coolest tech demos in Akihabara

Ready to join?

We’re keeping this group intentionally small and have space for a max of 8 guests, so we can all really connect (no massive tour bus vibes here). If this sounds right up your alley, fill out our quick form to let us know you’re interested. There’s no commitment just yet, but spots are limited, so the sooner you sign up, the better

This is your chance to explore a whole new market, level up your app marketing know-how, and experience one of the world’s most captivating cities. What’s not to love? We can’t wait to see you in Shibuya

Submit your interest here and let’s make Tokyo happen!