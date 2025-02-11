Hack Week 2025: 5 standout projects (and more!) from a week of innovation

A week of fast shipping, creative problem-solving, and projects that might just make it to production.

Hack Week at RevenueCat is all about shipping fast, collaborating across teams, and experimenting with ideas that don’t always fit on the roadmap. It’s a chance to build something exciting, solve long-standing problems, or just tinker with a concept that’s been stuck in the back of your mind.

This year’s Hack Week brought a mix of ambitious projects, practical improvements, and even a few just-for-fun ideas. After a round of voting, five projects stood out across different categories. Here’s a closer look at the winners, followed by a quick roundup of the other great projects that came out of the week.

The winning projects

Paywalls V2 Dynamic Viewport

When working on a paywall, previewing it properly is crucial, but on smaller screens, that wasn’t always easy. Nicola tackled this by adding zoom, pan, and dynamic resizing features to the Paywalls V2 preview, making it easier to see exactly what you’re building. The experience now feels more like Figma, with intuitive controls and a “fit to screen” option that adjusts based on your workspace.

On the team: Nicola Sacco

Send Test Events to Integrations

Testing integrations previously required triggering real user actions, which added extra steps to the process. Elena changed that by adding a way to send test events directly from the dashboard. Now, developers can instantly see if their webhook, Slack alert, or Amplitude event is working – without waiting for an actual transaction.

On the team: Elena Pérez Rioja

Docs RAG

RevenueCat’s documentation covers a lot of ground, but sometimes developers need help finding the most relevant details quickly. Ryan and Kyriakos built a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) system that uses AI to surface the most relevant documentation snippets in response to a question. This helps users get answers faster and reduces the number of support requests.

On the team: Ryan Glanz, Kyriakos Sideris

Before (left) and after (right)

A small but mighty improvement, Lauren updated the dashboard’s sidebar so that screen readers could properly navigate through project selections. This accessibility fix makes it easier for all users to interact with the RevenueCat dashboard.

On the team: Lauren Burdock

Anomaly Detection Notifications

Wouldn’t it be great to know the moment something unusual happens with your revenue? This team built a system that detects unexpected spikes or drops and automatically sends alerts. Whether it’s a bug, an App Store issue, or a surge in new subscribers, this feature helps developers react faster.

On the team: Baran Toppare, Iga Gawronska, Jesús Antonio Sánchez Méndez, David Berliner, Carlos Edo Méndez

More notable projects

Beyond the winners, Hack Week saw a range of other projects – some practical, some experimental, all impressive. Here are a few more highlights:

Native Onboarding Survey: Replaced an Intercom-based onboarding survey with a fully native version, improving design and data handling.

On the team: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Replaced an Intercom-based onboarding survey with a fully native version, improving design and data handling. On the team: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann Flutter Web Support: Made it easier for Flutter developers to support web subscriptions without messy workarounds.

On the team: Jeffrey Bunn, Toni Rico

Made it easier for Flutter developers to support web subscriptions without messy workarounds. On the team: Jeffrey Bunn, Toni Rico Reuse App Store Configuration: Allowed developers to reuse existing App Store settings when adding new apps, saving time and avoiding duplicate setup work.

On the team: Pol Piella

Allowed developers to reuse existing App Store settings when adding new apps, saving time and avoiding duplicate setup work. On the team: Pol Piella Better Cancelling/Refunding from the Dashboard: Simplified the process of canceling or refunding a subscription directly from the dashboard.

On the team: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Simplified the process of canceling or refunding a subscription directly from the dashboard. On the team: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann CatIcons: Introduced a custom icon set to replace third-party icons in the dashboard, creating a more unified design language.

On the team: Hidde van der Ploeg

Introduced a custom icon set to replace third-party icons in the dashboard, creating a more unified design language. On the team: Hidde van der Ploeg Web Billing Accelerated Sandbox: Made testing subscription lifecycles easier by drastically shortening renewal times in sandbox mode.

On the team: Antonio Borrero Granell, Victor Ferrer Garcia, Pol Miro Omella, Iga Gawronska

Made testing subscription lifecycles easier by drastically shortening renewal times in sandbox mode. On the team: Antonio Borrero Granell, Victor Ferrer Garcia, Pol Miro Omella, Iga Gawronska Profiling with Grafana Pyroscope: Added a profiling tool to monitor backend performance, helping identify performance bottlenecks.

On the team: Suso Bravo Alvarez, Mario De Frutos Dieguez

Wrapping up

Hack Week 2025 was a reminder of what happens when developers get the freedom to experiment: creative ideas turn into real improvements, and small tweaks can have a big impact. Some of these projects are already live, while others might evolve into full-fledged features.

One thing’s for sure – whatever we build next, we’ll keep shipping.