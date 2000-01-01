Use Cases Health & Fitness

Stepping Up Growth: How Zumba Boosted Conversion by 8% with RevenueCat

Key outcomes with RevenueCat

+15% improvement in LTV leveraging RevenueCat’s web-to-app checkout

leveraging RevenueCat’s web-to-app checkout 8% boost in install-to-paid conversion from A/B testing trial lengths

from A/B testing trial lengths Faster iteration cycles, launching and testing new paywalls instantly without app releases.

Localized pricing and messaging driving improved conversion in key markets like India and Latin America.

When Zumba launched its fitness app in 2024, the team had ambitious goals: build a seamless and data-informed subscription experience across a global audience.

They quickly learned that homegrown monetization and data systems led to slower iteration and uncertainty in decision-making.

“Before RevenueCat, we’d have paywall views coming from one platform and conversions from another. There was always that question of, ‘what if it’s not synced up properly?’” said Nicole Page, Senior Product Manager.

They needed a subscription platform that would unify their data, allow them to build and adjust paywalls quickly, and enable fast, confident experimentation.

Flexible paywalls help Zumba move fast

For Zumba, the value of RevenueCat Paywalls was clear from the start. The ability to edit paywalls right from the dashboard without waiting on app releases dramatically accelerated their testing cadence. And with all paywall and conversion data flowing cleanly into one place, the team could finally rely on insights without second-guessing the numbers.

RevenueCat’s intuitive WISWYG paywall editor meant designers and marketers could collaborate to create paywalls tailored to their unique brand and testing needs, with the flexibility to drill into granular concepts.

“RevenueCat’s paywall editor lets us get really granular and easily create exactly what we want. We love the flexibility it gives us to test with precision, quickly.” Nicole said.

When Apple updated its guidelines in May 2024 to allow for app-to-web purchases, Zumba quickly implemented RevenueCat’s Web Purchase Button—a simple way to direct iOS users to a hosted, fully compliant web checkout right from their in-app paywall. While the team anticipated a slight dip in upfront conversion compared to native in-app checkout, they discovered a major upside: higher retention and stronger LTV for web-originated subscribers. On app-to-web purchases, Zumba has seen about a 15% improvement in LTV and a stronger LTV:CAC ratio, driven by reduced App Store fees and higher trial-to-paid conversion on annual web plans.

“RevenueCat makes the app-to-web flow as seamless as you can get it,” says Chief Commercial Officer Lucy Levy. “When a user selects a product on the in-app paywall and then checks out on the web, RevenueCat automatically carries that selection over. Details like this go a long way in reducing friction and keeping the experience smooth.”

Data-led experimentation jumped conversion by +8%

Experimentation is at the heart of Zumba’s growth strategy. With RevenueCat Experiments’ A/B/m testing tool, the team has been able to rapidly iterate on pricing and design to uncover what truly resonates with their audience.

They’ve run countless pricing tests, including shortening their trial from 14 days to 7 days which drove an 8% increase in install-to-paid conversion, a lift they attribute to encouraging users to engage with the app sooner.

Beyond measuring just initial conversions, RevenueCat Experiments offers pre-built data visualizations to make it easy to understand how your tests impact your full subscription funnel. Retained experiment cohort data even allows apps to check back on long term performance.

“Every time we run a new test with RevenueCat Experiments, we look at the full picture—not just paywall conversion, but what it means for retention and lifetime value,” said Lucy Levy “RevenueCat’s holistic view of our A/B test data has been key to making better decisions.”

Beyond A/B testing paywalls, Zumba relies on RevenueCat Charts to draw real-time conclusions about how changes to the product might be impacting core monetization metrics.

“We are always looking at Trial-to-Paid conversion within RevenueCat Charts. We love that you can get granular and break it down by day, month, week, year, by cohort. If we launch anything new from a product design or feature standpoint I can really easily correlate its impact on our monetization metrics.”said Lucy

Segmentation for paywalls that hit the right note

Zumba uses RevenueCat Targeting to deliver localized, personalized paywall experiences by audience segment at scale.

In markets where price sensitivity is different, like India and Latin America, Zumba uses the segmentation tool to ensure each region sees the relevant price to maximize conversion.

“We rely on RevenueCat Targeting to roll out custom pricing by region, manage paywall compatibility by app version, and to tailor messaging for specific markets,” Lucy explained. “When we ran a summer promotion, for example, but we adjusted copy in regions where it’s not currently summer to ensure relevancy.”

RevenueCat and Zumba Are in Perfect Step

By centralizing its subscription data and embracing a connected growth stack, Zumba has built the foundation for rapid, data-driven growth. Flexible paywalls, seamless check-out flows, and precise targeting maintain this beloved brand’s ability to delight its customers.