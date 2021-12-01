RevenueCatRevenueCat
サブスクリプション・プラミングではなく、機能を構築する

アプリ内サブスクリプションは面倒です。コードの記述が難しく、維持に時間がかかり、エッジケースが多く含まれます。RevenueCatはそれを簡素化し、さらに分析、統合、成長のためのツールを提供することで、アプリの構築に集中できるようにします。

  • エンジニアリング向け

    コードベースを簡素化し、アップデートやプラットフォームの変更について心配する必要はありません

  • マーケティング向け

    詳細な顧客分析と信頼性の高いデータをあらゆるツールに同期します

  • プロダクト向け

    データ主導の意思決定を可能にし、価格設定と顧客管理のためのツールを提供します

統合されたサブスクリプションバックエンド – サーバーは不要

顧客がどこでも支払いを行い、どのデバイスからでも購入にアクセスできるようにします。RevenueCatは、顧客がサポートするすべてのプラットフォームで購入したコンテンツに常にアクセスできるようにします。

最も重要な指標を一か所で分析

アプリビジネスのインサイトを引き出しましょう。RevenueCatは、他では得られないクロスプラットフォーム分析顧客履歴のタイムラインを提供します。

サブスクリプションステータスの唯一の信頼できる情報源

iOS、Android、ウェブのいずれで発生したアプリ内購入イベントも一か所で追跡します。アプリビジネスの唯一の信頼できる情報源として、RevenueCatはデータの一貫性を保証します。

リモートで製品をホストし、設定する

RevenueCatダッシュボードを使用すると、アプリ内製品と価格をリモートで設定できるため、アプリのアップデートなしで変更を行えます。

リアルタイムデータパイプライン

トライアル開始、コンバージョン、収益などのライフサイクルイベントを、チームが使用するすべてのツールに同期し、パフォーマンスを向上させ、ビジネスの透明性を高めます。

Loved by developers

RevenueCatがどのように役立つか知りたいですか?

RevenueCatにより、サブスクリプションと収益データに関する唯一の信頼できる情報源を持つことができます。

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
