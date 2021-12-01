サブスクリプション・プラミングではなく、機能を構築する
アプリ内サブスクリプションは面倒です。コードの記述が��難しく、維持に時間がかかり、エッジケースが多く含まれます。RevenueCatはそれを簡素化し、さらに分析、統合、成長のためのツールを提供することで、アプリの構築に集中できるようにします。
エンジニアリング向け
コードベースを簡素化し、アップデートやプラットフォームの変更について心配する必要はありません
マーケティング向け
詳細な顧客分析と信頼性の高いデータをあらゆるツールに同期します
プロダクト向け
データ主導の意思決定を可能にし、価格設定と顧客管理のためのツールを提供します
統合されたサブスクリプションバックエンド – サーバーは不要
顧客がどこでも支払いを行い、どのデバイスからでも購入にアクセスできるようにします。RevenueCatは、顧客がサポートするすべてのプラットフォームで購入したコンテンツに常にアクセスできるようにします。
最も重要な指標を一か所で分析
アプリビジネスのインサイトを引き出しましょう。RevenueCatは、他では得られないクロスプラットフォーム分析と顧客履歴のタイムラインを提供します。
サブスクリプションステータスの唯一の信頼できる情報源
iOS、Android、ウェブのいずれで発生したアプリ内購入イベントも一か所で追跡します。アプリビジネスの唯一の信頼できる情報源として、RevenueCatはデータの一貫性を保証します。
リモートで製品をホストし、設定する
RevenueCatダッシュボードを使用すると、アプリ内製品と価格をリモートで設定できるため、アプリのアップデートなしで変更を行えます。
リアルタイムデータパイプライン
トライアル開始、コンバージョン、収益などのライフサイクルイベントを、チームが使用するすべてのツールに同期し、パフォーマンスを向上させ、ビジネスの透明性を高めます。
Loved by developers
The best code is deleted code. 320 lines of locally validated StoreKit spaghetti to 80 lines of lightweight glue. Thanks @RevenueCat.Warren BurtonApr 21
I’ve built StoreKit integrations countless times. I’ve got it down to less than a week to implement at this point. Tonight I decided to give @RevenueCat a try. THREE. HOURS. Done.Tyler HallMar 12
Honestly @RevenueCat makes IAP so flipping easy it’s painful to think of not using it.JPAug 9
I couldn’t have made YarnBuddy without @RevenueCat. I can’t even begin to understand all the backend mumbo jumbo that would be needed to implement subscriptions on my own. RevenueCat makes it easy as pie. 🥧Becky HansmeyerJul 7
If you do anything with in-app purchases, you have to try @RevenueCat. They made Swift purchase APIs the way Apple should have done it long ago. It’s so nice.Clifton LabrumNov 21
We replaced 37,000 lines of code with ~1K lines (BE&FE) of @RevenueCat integration. I’m not a part-time subscription engineer anymore.Liro KrankkaNov 20
Just need to give @RevenueCat a shoutout, their support is top-notch. Especially when it comes to tricky StoreKit bugs.Peter SteinbergerNov 11
Use @RevenueCat. I promise you, all other paths end in tears. It’s very, very rough.Ben ThompsonJun 18
You think that feels good? Wait until you realise in 12 months time that you haven’t worried once about Apple or Google messing about with their payment APIs. Then the feeling when they do mess with them and you cash in that RevenueCat insurance policy!Andrew KempeMar 21