Most support emails lack context. Auto-attached app diagnostics add device, OS, permissions, and subscription details to every support message, so your team can solve issues faster without follow-up questions.

Most support emails start the same way:

“The app does not work!”

No device info. No OS version. No context. Your team wastes time asking follow-up questions and your customer waits for help.

You can fix that in one afternoon. Add a small diagnostics block to support emails your app sends. It gives your team everything they need to solve problems fast and your customers get better support without back-and-forth.

Give your team context before the first reply Copy link to this section

Without context, support tickets turn into guesswork. Agents can’t see the customer’s setup or state. Maybe notifications are disabled, or large text pushed buttons off-screen.

Adding metadata changes that. When every support email includes the customer’s environment, accessibility settings, and subscription state, agents can spot the issue immediately instead of asking for details.

Add a diagnostics block that explains the problem before the customer does Copy link to this section

Include a compact summary of the customer’s setup in each support email. Include the granted or denied permissions, important configuration options that might affect the user experience in the app. It might look something like this:

App: 3.5.2 (302) • iOS 17.2 • iPhone 14 Notifications: allowed (alert/badge/sound) Text size: XL (Accessibility Large) Locale/TZ: en-US / PST Network: reachable (Wi-Fi) RC User ID: abcd1234 • entitlement=active Last screen: Paywall • Last sync: 2025-10-14T09:32Z

This one block replaces several messages of troubleshooting. Keep it short and human-readable. Five to seven lines is plenty.

Include details that help the agent act fast: app version, OS, permissions, accessibility settings, locale, timezone, and key RevenueCat context like user ID and entitlement status. Avoid personal data or tokens, and mention in your help center that diagnostics are attached to support emails.

Build it yourself in a few lines of code Copy link to this section

You can add this now. On iOS or Android, pull data like notification settings, device info, locale, and entitlement status.

Track how much faster support gets Copy link to this section

Once diagnostics are attached, measure the impact. Look at first-response time, time-to-resolution, and how often your support agents have to ask follow-up questions. You’ll see faster responses and fewer repetitive tickets.

Be transparent with customers Copy link to this section

Tell customers what’s included in the diagnostics and why. Keep it visible in your privacy notice or support screen. And if you want to go the extra mile, add a toggle so they can choose not to include it.

Handle email support with Customer Center Copy link to this section

If you don’t want to maintain your own diagnostic block, Customer Center does it for you.

A new Support tab in Customer Center brings all your support email settings into one place. You can decide who sees the “Contact Support” action, set the address those messages go to, and connect tools like Intercom or Zendesk without touching code.

The tab also adds a powerful improvement for debugging. You can turn on Support Metadata and Customer Center will attach a compact diagnostics block to every support email your customers send. It gives your team the context they need to resolve issues faster; app version, device details, permissions, subscription state, and other relevant signals.

Everything runs server side. When a customer taps “Contact Support,” the email routes through RevenueCat, matches the message with backend data, and inserts the selected metadata into the footer before delivering it to your support inbox. You get accurate, up-to-date context without asking customers for screenshots or extra details, and your team cuts troubleshooting time dramatically.

If you already rely on Zendesk or Intercom, the setup is automatic once you connect the integration. If you use a different tool, you can still forward emails normally and keep the metadata block intact. This update turns support emails into a reliable source of truth and makes Customer Center a complete home for managing support flows.

Add metadata to your support emails now.