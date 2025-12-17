Explore how the AI Assistant works in RevenueCat's IntelliJ plugin, what you can accomplish with it to boost your subscription revenue.

We’ve announced the RevenueCat IntelliJ plugin and now it’s even got smarter. With the new AI Assistant feature, you can now query your subscription metrics, explore offerings, and get answers about your RevenueCat integration, all without leaving your IDE. Behind the scenes, this AI Assistant is integrated with the RevenueCat MCP Server, bringing the power of AI-assisted subscription management directly into your development workflow.

In this article, you’ll explore how the AI Assistant works in RevenueCat’s IntelliJ plugin, what you can accomplish with it, and how this feature can help you make data-driven decisions that boost your subscription revenue.

What is the RevenueCat MCP Server? Copy link to this section

Before diving into the AI Assistant, let’s understand the foundation it’s built on. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that allows AI assistants to interact with external tools and data sources. RevenueCat provides an official MCP Server that exposes subscription management capabilities to AI models.

The MCP Server provides tools for fetching subscription metrics like MRR, active trials, and revenue. It can list and inspect offerings, packages, and products. It retrieves customer subscription information and provides documentation and resource links.

The IntelliJ plugin’s AI Assistant uses the same underlying tool architecture as the MCP Server. This means you get consistent, reliable access to your RevenueCat data directly inside your IDE with our preferred AI model.

Setting up the AI Assistant Copy link to this section

Getting started with the AI Assistant takes just a few steps.

First, open IntelliJ Settings and navigate to RevenueCat, then AI Settings. Enable the AI Assistant toggle to activate the feature.

Next, choose your AI provider. The plugin supports OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4o Mini), Anthropic (Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku), and Google (Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 2.5 Pro). Each provider has different strengths—GPT-4o and Claude Sonnet excel at complex reasoning, while GPT-4o Mini and Gemini Flash offer faster responses for simpler queries.

Then enter your API key for your chosen provider. The key is stored securely in IntelliJ’s credential storage on your local computer.

Finally, make sure your RevenueCat API credentials are configured in the main RevenueCat settings panel.

Once configured, you’ll find the AI Assistant panel in the RevenueCat tool window. The interface is simple: a chat-style conversation where you can ask questions and receive responses.

What can you do with the AI Assistant? Copy link to this section

The AI Assistant exposes four core capabilities through its tool set. Let’s explore each one with practical examples.

Fetching subscription metrics Copy link to this section

The most common use case is checking your subscription health without leaving the IDE.

Ask the assistant “What are my current metrics?” or “Show me my MRR” and you’ll get a formatted response with your Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), active trials count, active subscriptions count, and total revenue. More than just querying, it’s your mini consultant. You can play with these metrics and get useful strategies to boost your revenue.

This is invaluable during development. You can push a new paywall implementation, then immediately check if metrics are trending in the right direction. No dashboard tabs, no context switching.

You can also ask follow-up questions like “How does my trial conversion look?” or “What’s my revenue growth?”, and “What can I do for boosting my revenue?” The AI will analyze your metrics and provide insights based on the data.

Exploring offerings and packages Copy link to this section

When implementing purchase flows, you need to know exactly what offerings and packages are available.

Ask “What offerings do I have configured?” and the assistant will list all your offerings with their lookup keys, display names, and whether each is marked as the current offering. For each offering, you’ll see the packages it contains.

This is particularly useful when you’re implementing a paywall and need to reference the exact package identifiers. Also, you can get directly the SDK API codes, by asking like “How should I fetch offerings on Android using Kotlin?”

No more switching to the dashboard to double-check package names. Ask the assistant, get the answer, keep coding.

Checking project configuration Copy link to this section

Before diving into implementation, verify your setup is correct.

Ask “What’s my project status?” and the assistant will show whether your API key is configured, your project ID, whether the SDK API key is set up, and the status of notifications and webhooks.

This quick health check catches configuration issues before they become runtime bugs. If something’s missing, the assistant will tell you exactly what needs to be configured.

Finding documentation and resources Copy link to this section

When you need help with implementation, ask “Where can I find documentation for Android integration?” or “How do I set up webhooks?”

The assistant provides curated links to relevant RevenueCat documentation, SDK guides for Android, iOS, Flutter, and Kotlin Multiplatform, community forums and GitHub issues, and the RevenueCat dashboard and API reference.

Choosing the right AI model Copy link to this section

The plugin supports multiple AI providers and models. Here’s how to choose:

For complex analysis and detailed explanations, use GPT-4o or Claude 3.5 Sonnet. These models excel at understanding nuanced questions and providing comprehensive answers. They’re ideal for questions like “Analyze my subscription trends and suggest improvements.”

For quick queries and fast responses, use GPT-4o Mini, Claude 3 Haiku, or Gemini 2.5 Flash. These models respond faster and cost less per query. They’re perfect for simple lookups like “What’s my MRR?” or “List my offerings.”

For balanced performance, Gemini 2.5 Pro offers strong reasoning capabilities with good response times.

You can switch models at any time in settings. Try different models to find what works best for your workflow.

Boosting revenue with AI-assisted insights Copy link to this section

Beyond convenience, the AI Assistant can actively help you improve your subscription business.

Identify optimization opportunities Copy link to this section

Ask “What do my metrics tell me about my subscription health?” The AI will analyze your MRR, trial counts, and active subscriptions to identify patterns. Low trial conversion? The AI might suggest reviewing your onboarding flow. High churn? Consider implementing win-back campaigns.

When implementing offering experiments, verify your setup is correct. Ask “Show me all my offerings and their packages” to ensure your test and control offerings are configured properly before running the experiment.

Debug purchase issues faster Copy link to this section

When a user reports a purchase problem, you can quickly check your configuration. “Is my project configured correctly?” gives you an instant health check. “What packages are in my default offering?” helps verify the user should see the right products.

Getting help and exploring more Copy link to this section

The AI Assistant includes a help icon that links directly to the RevenueCat MCP usage examples documentation. This resource provides additional query examples and advanced usage patterns.

You can also explore the RevenueCat IntelliJ plugin’s other features. The metrics dashboard, offerings explorer, SDK release notifications, and webhook listener all complement the AI Assistant to create a complete subscription development environment.

Conclusion Copy link to this section

The RevenueCat IntelliJ plugin’s AI Assistant brings subscription intelligence directly into your development workflow. By combining the power of modern AI models with RevenueCat’s comprehensive tooling, you can query metrics, explore offerings, check configuration, and find documentation—all without leaving your IDE.

The result is less context switching, more flow state, and faster development cycles. Whether you’re building your first paywall or optimizing a mature subscription business, having AI-assisted access to your RevenueCat data makes the process smoother.

The feature is available now in the RevenueCat IntelliJ plugin. Configure your AI provider, connect your RevenueCat credentials, and start asking questions. Your subscription metrics are just a chat message away.