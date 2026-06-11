The fundamental problem: Dashboard keys as raw strings Setting up the plugin Step 1: Apply the plugin Step 2: Configure the extension Step 3: Build What gets generated Entitlement ID constants Type safe EntitlementInfos extensions Convenience CustomerInfo extensions Offering and package accessors Naming styles: From lookup keys to Kotlin identifiers Caching and offline mode: Builds that don’t depend on the network Refreshing after dashboard changes How it works: Two Gradle tasks and a schema cache Keeping the secret key out of version control Trade offs: When generated accessors fit and when they don’t Conclusion

Every RevenueCat integration shares the same quiet liability: the string keys. Your entitlements, offerings, and packages live in the RevenueCat dashboard, and your Kotlin code reaches for them with raw strings like entitlements["premium_access"] . The compiler cannot verify those strings, the IDE cannot autocomplete them, and a single typo ships as a runtime bug instead of failing the build. The new RevenueCat Codegen Gradle Plugin closes this gap by talking to the RevenueCat API at build time and generating type-safe Kotlin accessors for everything you’ve configured in the dashboard.

In this article, you’ll explore what the plugin generates and why, how its two Gradle tasks fetch and cache your project schema, how to set it up with a version catalog, how naming styles turn dashboard lookup keys into Kotlin identifiers, how caching and offline mode keep builds working without a network, and the trade-offs to weigh before adopting it.

The fundamental problem: Dashboard keys as raw strings Copy link to this section

Consider the typical code for gating a premium feature and resolving a package to purchase:

val isPremium = customerInfo . entitlements [ "premium_access" ] ? . isActive == true val offering = offerings . getOffering ( "perplexity" ) val monthly = offering ? . getPackage ( "\$rc_monthly" )

This code compiles whether or not "premium_access" exists in your project. If someone renames the entitlement in the dashboard, or a teammate types "premium_acess" in a new screen, nothing fails until a user hits that code path: the entitlement lookup silently returns null , and getPackage throws at runtime. The usual mitigation is a hand maintained constants file, but that file drifts out of sync with the dashboard the moment anyone forgets to update it.

With the codegen plugin applied, the same logic becomes:

val isPremium = customerInfo . isPremiumAccessActive val offering = offerings . perplexity val monthly = offering ? . perplexityMonthly

The difference is more than aesthetics:

IDE autocomplete : every entitlement, offering, and package from your dashboard surfaces as a typed property, so you discover them by typing a dot instead of switching to a browser tab.

: every entitlement, offering, and package from your dashboard surfaces as a typed property, so you discover them by typing a dot instead of switching to a browser tab. Compile time safety : a typo or a removed entitlement becomes a build error, not a runtime null .

: a typo or a removed entitlement becomes a build error, not a runtime . No drift: the plugin fetches your latest dashboard state at build time, so there is no constants file to maintain by hand.

Setting up the plugin Copy link to this section

The plugin is published to Maven Central as part of the RevenueCat Purchases SDK. The plugin ID is com.revenuecat.purchases.codegen , and its version always matches the Purchases SDK version, so you reuse the version string you already have.

Step 1: Apply the plugin Copy link to this section

Add it to your version catalog in gradle/libs.versions.toml :

[ versions ] purchases = "PURCHASES_VERSION" [ plugins ] revenuecat - codegen = { id = "com.revenuecat.purchases.codegen" , version . ref = "purchases" }

Declare it in your root build.gradle.kts so Gradle resolves it for all subprojects:

plugins { alias ( libs . plugins . revenuecat . codegen ) apply false }

Then apply it in your app module’s build.gradle.kts :

plugins { alias ( libs . plugins . android . application ) alias ( libs . plugins . revenuecat . codegen ) }

Step 2: Configure the extension Copy link to this section

Only three properties are required: apiKey , projectId , and packageName . Everything else has a default.

revenuecat { apiKey . set ( "sk_your_v2_secret_key" ) projectId . set ( "proj_your_project_id" ) packageName . set ( "com.example.app.rc" ) }

apiKey must be a v2 secret key (it starts with sk_ ) with read permissions, created in the RevenueCat dashboard under Project Settings > API Keys. This key is used only at build time and is never compiled into your app binary. You’ll see how to keep it out of version control in a later section.

projectId is your project’s identifier, also found in Project Settings.

packageName is the package the generated code lands in, and it must be a package you own, such as com.myapp.rc . Avoid anything under com.revenuecat.* . The Purchases SDK ships a consumer ProGuard rule, -keep class com.revenuecat.** { *; } , which prevents classes in that namespace from being shrunk or obfuscated. If your generated code lands there, R8 retains all of it in release builds even when unused, which bloats your APK for no benefit.

The full set of optional properties looks like this:

import com . revenuecat . purchases . codegen . NamingStyle import com . revenuecat . purchases . codegen . OfflineMode revenuecat { apiKey . set ( "sk_your_v2_secret_key" ) projectId . set ( "proj_your_project_id" ) packageName . set ( "com.example.app.rc" ) cacheTtlMinutes . set ( 30L ) offlineMode . set ( OfflineMode . USE_CACHE_OR_SKIP ) namingStyle . set ( NamingStyle . CAMEL_CASE ) generateEntitlements . set ( true ) generateOfferings . set ( true ) generatePackages . set ( true ) generateCustomerInfoExtensions . set ( true ) }

The four generate* flags each control one category of output. If you iterate offering.availablePackages dynamically rather than accessing packages by name, for example, set generatePackages.set(false) to keep the generated surface small. The caching and offline options are covered in their own section below.

Step 3: Build Copy link to this section

Run any standard build task:

./gradlew assembleDebug

Generation runs automatically before compilation. After the first successful build, do File > Sync Project with Gradle Files in Android Studio so the IDE picks up the new source directory and autocomplete starts working.

If you ever want to fetch or regenerate without a full build, both tasks are invokable directly:

./gradlew :app:rcFetchSchema

./gradlew :app:rcGenerateCode

What gets generated Copy link to this section

Suppose your project has a premium_access entitlement and a perplexity offering containing the standard $rc_monthly and $rc_annual packages. The plugin generates four categories of output.

Entitlement ID constants Copy link to this section

A single RCEntitlementId object holds one constant per entitlement:

object RCEntitlementId { const val PREMIUM_ACCESS : String = "premium_access" }

These constants are useful at the boundaries where you still need the raw key, such as logging or analytics events, while keeping the compiler in the loop.

Type safe EntitlementInfos extensions Copy link to this section

For each entitlement, two extension properties land on EntitlementInfos : an accessor that returns the EntitlementInfo or null , and a boolean shortcut for the common isActive check.

val EntitlementInfos . premiumAccess : EntitlementInfo ? get ( ) = this [ "premium_access" ] val EntitlementInfos . isPremiumAccessActive : Boolean get ( ) = this [ "premium_access" ] ? . isActive == true

Convenience CustomerInfo extensions Copy link to this section

The same active check is also generated directly on CustomerInfo , so gating a feature behind a single entitlement skips the entitlements lookup entirely:

val CustomerInfo . isPremiumAccessActive : Boolean get ( ) = this . entitlements [ "premium_access" ] ? . isActive == true

Offering and package accessors Copy link to this section

Each offering gets a constant in RCOfferingId and a typed accessor on Offerings that wraps getOffering() :

object RCOfferingId { const val PERPLEXITY : String = "perplexity" } val Offerings . perplexity : Offering ? get ( ) = this . getOffering ( "perplexity" )

Packages need one extra design decision. Multiple offerings commonly share the same package lookup key, since $rc_monthly exists in nearly every offering. Generating a bare monthly extension on Offering would collide the moment a second offering defines the same package. The plugin resolves this by prefixing each package property with its offering name and scoping the ID constants into a per offering object:

object RCPerplexityPackageId { const val MONTHLY : String = " ${ '$' } rc_monthly" const val ANNUAL : String = " ${ '$' } rc_annual" } val Offering . perplexityMonthly : Package ? get ( ) = this . getPackage ( " ${ '$' } rc_monthly" )

The ${'$'} sequence might catch your eye. Because $ begins a string template in Kotlin, KotlinPoet escapes the literal dollar sign in $rc_monthly this way so the generated file always compiles. At runtime the string is exactly $rc_monthly .

Every generated property also carries a KDoc comment with the display name from your dashboard and a reminder that the code reflects the dashboard at build time, so the documentation popup in the IDE tells you what each key actually is.

Naming styles: From lookup keys to Kotlin identifiers Copy link to this section

Dashboard lookup keys are arbitrary strings, so the plugin runs each one through a pipeline before it becomes an identifier: strip the $rc_ prefix, apply the configured naming style, replace characters that are invalid in identifiers, prefix an underscore when the key starts with a digit, and escape Kotlin reserved words with backticks. The result always compiles, even if someone names an entitlement when or 2024_promo in the dashboard.

The namingStyle option controls the middle step:

Lookup key CAMEL_CASE (default) SNAKE_CASE AS_IS premium_access premiumAccess premium_access premium_access ProPhoto prophoto pro_photo ProPhoto $rc_monthly monthly monthly monthly

CAMEL_CASE fits most Kotlin codebases because it follows the standard property naming convention. AS_IS preserves the key exactly after prefix stripping, which is useful when your lookup keys are already well formed identifiers and you want a one to one mapping. The constants inside ID objects like RCEntitlementId are always UPPER_SNAKE_CASE regardless of the style, because constants follow their own convention in Kotlin.

Caching and offline mode: Builds that don’t depend on the network Copy link to this section

A Gradle plugin that hits the network on every build would be a hard sell, so the fetch step is built around a local cache. rcFetchSchema writes the fetched schema and a timestamp to build/revenuecat/cache/revenuecat-schema.json . On the next build, it checks the file’s age against cacheTtlMinutes (default 30) and skips the network call entirely if the cache is still fresh. Setting the TTL to 0 forces a fetch on every build.

When a fetch does run and your project has many offerings, the client paces itself: it follows the API’s pagination, waits 500 milliseconds between requests, and retries up to five times with exponential backoff when it hits a rate limit response. This makes the first build slower on large projects, but every subsequent build reads from the cache.

The interesting question is what happens when the fetch fails: no network on a flight, a connection timeout, or a key that was revoked. The offlineMode option offers two behaviors:

USE_CACHE_OR_SKIP (default): if a stale cache exists, it is used and a warning logs the cache age. If no cache exists at all, generation is skipped with a log message and the build continues without generated sources. Local builds keep working with no intervention.

(default): if a stale cache exists, it is used and a warning logs the cache age. If no cache exists at all, generation is skipped with a log message and the build continues without generated sources. Local builds keep working with no intervention. FAIL : the build fails immediately with a GradleException describing the error. This is the right choice for a release pipeline where you need a hard guarantee that the generated code reflects the latest dashboard state.

A practical pattern applies each mode based on the environment:

import com . revenuecat . purchases . codegen . OfflineMode val isCI = providers . environmentVariable ( "CI" ) . isPresent revenuecat { apiKey . set ( providers . environmentVariable ( "REVENUECAT_API_KEY" ) . getOrElse ( "" ) ) projectId . set ( providers . environmentVariable ( "REVENUECAT_PROJECT_ID" ) . getOrElse ( "" ) ) packageName . set ( "com.example.app.rc" ) offlineMode . set ( if ( isCI ) OfflineMode . FAIL else OfflineMode . USE_CACHE_OR_SKIP ) }

With this setup, a local build falls back to the cache when the network is unavailable, while CI refuses to ship a build whose generated code might be stale.

Note that the fallback applies to fetch failures, not to missing configuration. An empty apiKey fails the build immediately with “revenuecat.apiKey must be configured in your build script.” regardless of the offline mode, so every developer needs the key configured even when a cache is present.

One more consequence of USE_CACHE_OR_SKIP is worth calling out: if your very first fetch fails, generation is skipped and references to the generated code fail to compile with unresolved symbols. If you hit “No RevenueCat schema cache found. Skipping code generation.” in the build log, temporarily set offlineMode.set(OfflineMode.FAIL) to surface the underlying error, which is usually a wrong apiKey or projectId .

Refreshing after dashboard changes Copy link to this section

The generated code reflects your dashboard at the time of the last fetch. After you add or rename an entitlement, a normal build picks the change up once the TTL expires. To pick it up immediately, wipe the cache and rerun the tasks:

rm - rf app / build / revenuecat / cache . / gradlew : app : rcFetchSchema : app : rcGenerateCode

Then sync the project in Android Studio so the IDE reindexes the regenerated sources.

How it works: Two Gradle tasks and a schema cache Copy link to this section

The plugin registers a revenuecat { } extension and two Gradle tasks under the revenuecat group:

rcFetchSchema calls the RevenueCat API v2 ( /projects/{projectId}/entitlements , /projects/{projectId}/offerings , and /projects/{projectId}/offerings/{offeringId}/packages ), follows pagination, and writes the result to a JSON cache at build/revenuecat/cache/revenuecat-schema.json along with a timestamp. rcGenerateCode reads that cache and generates Kotlin source files into build/generated/revenuecat/kotlin/ using KSP.

You never invoke either task by hand during normal development. The plugin wires rcGenerateCode into your compile tasks, so any standard build runs generation first.

Keeping the secret key out of version control Copy link to this section

The apiKey is a v2 secret key, so even though it never reaches your app binary, it should not be committed in build.gradle.kts . The generated files contain only plain lookup key strings like "premium_access" , never the key itself, but the build script is checked in. For local development, read the key from local.properties , which stays out of version control:

val localProps = java . util . Properties ( ) . apply { rootProject . file ( "local.properties" ) . takeIf { it . exists ( ) } ? . inputStream ( ) ? . use { load ( it ) } } revenuecat { apiKey . set ( localProps . getProperty ( "REVENUECAT_API_KEY" , "" ) ) projectId . set ( localProps . getProperty ( "REVENUECAT_PROJECT_ID" , "" ) ) packageName . set ( "com.example.app.rc" ) }

Then add the values to local.properties :

REVENUECAT_API_KEY=sk_your_v2_secret_key REVENUECAT_PROJECT_ID=proj_your_project_id

For CI, inject both values as environment variables, as shown in the offline mode example above.

Trade offs: When generated accessors fit and when they don’t Copy link to this section

The plugin fits best with stable identifiers. Entitlement IDs rarely change once set, and turning every entitlement check into a compile time verified property removes a whole class of bugs. Offerings and packages benefit the same way when their IDs are stable, especially in a large codebase where autocomplete and rename refactoring matter.

For highly dynamic offerings, keep one trade off in mind. The generated code is a snapshot of your dashboard at build time. Adding a new package or renaming an offering in the dashboard requires a new build and a new app release before the generated accessors reflect it. If you iterate offering.availablePackages at runtime instead, an already shipped app picks up new packages without a release, because the package list comes from the RevenueCat backend at runtime.

In practice this matters less than it sounds. Adding a new package that you intend to reference by name in code requires writing new code anyway, which means a new release regardless. But if you drive your paywall presentation entirely from the dashboard without touching code, the runtime API keeps that flexibility, and you can disable generatePackages while keeping the entitlement and offering accessors. The two approaches compose: use the generated properties where identifiers are stable, and the dynamic API where the dashboard is the source of truth.

Conclusion Copy link to this section

In this article, you’ve explored the RevenueCat Codegen Gradle Plugin: the raw string problem it removes, the rcFetchSchema and rcGenerateCode tasks that fetch your dashboard schema and generate typed Kotlin accessors, the setup from version catalog to first build, the naming pipeline that turns lookup keys into identifiers that always compile, and the caching and offline modes that keep builds fast and network independent. If your entitlement checks are still string lookups, applying the plugin turns the next typo into a build error instead of a support ticket.

As always, happy coding!

— Jaewoong (skydoves)