Andrew Maguire helped scale two App of the Year winners and now invests in consumer apps at Volo Ventures — and he's telling founders the best path to $10 million is to never raise a dollar of venture capital.

The $20 million bonfire Copy link to this section

Five years ago, the path to building a consumer app was straightforward: raise venture capital, hire the best engineers, and build. Andrew Maguire thinks that playbook was always flawed — and now it’s irrelevant.

“You could give a founder $20 million to hire engineers and they can go hire all the best engineers,” he says. “And if they don’t have great product intuition and product taste and a process for building a great product, then they’re just going to light $20 million on fire.”

AI has collapsed the cost of building to near zero. RevenueCat co-founder Jacob Eiting agrees that the bottleneck has shifted: “The noise has gone up so much and there’s just so many options now that almost the only way to differentiate is by having something that stands out.” Product quality drives down acquisition costs, which drives efficient scale. Engineering talent is no longer the scarce resource. Taste is.

Maguire is particularly skeptical of the “one-shot app” approach — prompting an AI to generate a complete product from a few sentences. “Build me a great personalized fitness app and here’s a couple other sentences — because there’s just too many decisions to make.” The founders who’ll win are the ones using AI to iterate faster through those decisions, not to skip them.

The clearest lane to $10 million has no VCs in it Copy link to this section

The conversation’s most striking claim came from Maguire mid-episode: “There has never been a better time to indie developer a $10 million app.”

The logic is simple. The old dynamic required venture capital to build anything meaningful — you needed engineers, infrastructure, and runway. VCs would then ask how you planned to disrupt Chess.com’s network effects, and if you couldn’t answer that, you couldn’t raise, and if you couldn’t raise, you couldn’t build. That entire chain has broken.

“Now there’s a very clear lane to build those products super cash efficiently,” Maguire says. Subscription infrastructure, revenue-based UA financing, and AI-assisted development mean a solo developer can reach eight figures without giving up equity.

Eiting reinforced this with a real example: Curtis Herbert of Slopes, who famously bootstrapped his ski tracking app to a team of roughly 12 people. “He’s built a really amazing business and he’s very happy with how it is. He did a very thoughtful and conscious way of choosing how to build that business.”

The practical implication: if you can’t clearly articulate how your company becomes worth a billion dollars, don’t raise venture. “Those investors get preferred stock,” Maguire explains. “If you sell your company for $20 million, they get all $20 million.” The math only works if you’re genuinely building toward a multi-billion dollar exit.

What actually makes consumer investable in 2026 Copy link to this section

For the apps that do warrant venture capital, Maguire has a simple filter: “You need to have a credible path to building a low churn product.”

That means one of two things. Network effects — hard to create, nearly impossible to disrupt once established. Or deep AI-powered personalization that creates usage lock-in, where the product becomes genuinely better the longer someone uses it.

“Think about a product that is going to be much better for the user in two years or three years than it is when they first started using it,” he says. “Not because of the promise of more features being shipped, but because of the usages.” Health, finances, nutrition — any domain where a full-time personal coach with access to 100% of your data would be immensely valuable.

The catch: these inference-heavy products are expensive to run. Maguire acknowledges the tension. “Once you taste the good model, I can’t go back. I want to use it for everything, which is really expensive.” His thesis is that this is precisely where venture capital makes sense — fund the gap between viral growth and the inevitable decline in inference costs. “Let the VCs bet on the fact that the cost of inference will come down.”

Why apps aren’t going anywhere Copy link to this section

Near the end of the conversation, Maguire dismissed two “existential threats” that keep surfacing in industry discourse: that agents will replace apps, and that everyone will just build their own bespoke software.

“One of the classic mistakes in a venture-backed business is you get some company, they’re crushing it, they’re super confident, they’re growing really fast, and then the CEO’s like, ‘I don’t like Salesforce. We’re going to build our own CRM and it’s going to be better.’ And then it becomes a total boondoggle.”

The same logic applies to consumers building their own tools. It’ll happen at the margins — and it’ll compete on price with commercial software — but it won’t eliminate the market for dedicated products built by focused teams.

“People want beautiful visual experiences,” Maguire says. “It’s not only going to be agents talking to each other. People want to interface with something using their eyeballs.” The form factor might evolve, but the demand for taste-driven, purpose-built apps isn’t going away.

In the full episode, Andrew, David, and Jacob also discuss the layered fee structures that erode LP returns in venture, why General Catalyst’s cohort-based UA financing model is interesting for mid-stage apps, and Andrew’s experiment building self-improving CRM tools with AI agents.

Andrew Maguire on LinkedIn

Andrew Maguire on X

Volo Ventures