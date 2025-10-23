Turn monetization into a growth lever

Back to the RevenueCat homepage
Your biggest growth levers shouldn’t be hard to pull. Paywalls, pricing, and offers have a massive impact on revenue, but platform constraints turn simple changes into slow, risky bets. Instead of juggling experiments and hoping the data lines up, RevenueCat lets you move fast and see what actually works.

How RevenueCat Helps

Launch stunning paywalls without code or app updates.

Launch faster with stunning templates that are fully customizable, or build your own from scratch. Publish changes remotely, with the press of a button. Rendered in SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose for amazing UX.

Prove what works with controlled experiments

Test multiple paywall variants at once, from pricing and layout to copy and visuals, and measure impact across the full funnel, including long-term performance by user cohort.

Measure real revenue impact

See how changes affect conversion, product mix, retention, and revenue across platforms, all normalized and comparable in one view.

