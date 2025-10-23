Reduce churn & master the user lifecycle
Managing the subscriber lifecycle requires coordination across user segments, timing, and tools. You could manage it all with spreadsheets and sticky notes, or make your life easier with real-time subscriber insights and integrations that keep your marketing stack in sync.
How RevenueCat Helps
Trigger the right message at the right moment
Send accurate subscription events to your lifecycle tools so campaigns fire when they matter, not after the moment has passed.
Track subscription statuses in real-time
Get a reliable, cross-platform source of truth for trials, renewals, cancellations, and billing issues, without stitching data together.
Understand retention and churn by cohort
Analyze retention trends by product, platform, and acquisition source to see what keeps users subscribed and where you’re losing them.
