Reduce churn & master the user lifecycle

Managing the subscriber lifecycle requires coordination across user segments, timing, and tools. You could manage it all with spreadsheets and sticky notes, or make your life easier with real-time subscriber insights and integrations that keep your marketing stack in sync.

How RevenueCat Helps

Trigger the right message at the right moment

Send accurate subscription events to your lifecycle tools so campaigns fire when they matter, not after the moment has passed.

Integrations & Webhooks

Track subscription statuses in real-time

Get a reliable, cross-platform source of truth for trials, renewals, cancellations, and billing issues, without stitching data together.

Subscriber Insights

Understand retention and churn by cohort

Analyze retention trends by product, platform, and acquisition source to see what keeps users subscribed and where you’re losing them.

Cohort & Retention Analytics

Looking for real expert classes?

If you were really hoping for a few courses to help you grow your app, don't worry. We have something in the works.

Notify Me