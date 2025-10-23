Build a fail-proof monetization stack
Maintaining your own subscription infrastructure means continuously reconciling store data, handling edge cases, and adapting to ongoing store changes. You can manage all of this… or you can drop in RevenueCat’s SDK and focus on the parts of your app that users actually see.
How RevenueCat Helps
Cross-platform subscriptions, simplified.
Receipts, renewals, refunds, billing issues –– every platform handles subscriptions differently, and edge cases pile up. RevenueCat manages this so you don’t have to.
A single source of truth for subscription data
Gain a clear view of trials, conversions, retention, and revenue, all normalized across platforms and available to sync with your analytics stack.
Go beyond subscriptions with in-app currencies and hybrid monetization
From usage credits to in-app boosts, virtual currency gives you flexible ways to package your product and unlock new paths to revenue.
