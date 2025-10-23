Monetize your vibe-coded app the easy way.
You have a big idea, and AI can help you build it faster than ever. You could take a class with a world-renowned vibe coder to learn how to monetize what you ship… or you can simply add the RevenueCat SDK and let us handle that part while you stay focused on your idea.
How RevenueCat Helps
Easily add subscriptions without slowing down
RevenueCat gives you a clean, scalable monetization foundation from day one. No maintenance. No app store rejections. No tech debt.
Experiment with paywalls and pricing
Build custom paywalls, run A/B tests, and update products and packages remotely – giving you the flexibility to experiment without submitting updates to the app store.
Get instant feedback on what converts
Built-in dashboards show trial starts, conversions, and revenue so you can quickly tell what’s working while watching your app grow.
More Videos
Explore more (fictional) classes + ways RevenueCat can help.
Looking for real expert classes?
If you were really hoping for a few courses to help you grow your app, don't worry. We have something in the works.