Back to the RevenueCat homepage
Log InSign Up

Monetize your vibe-coded app the easy way.

You have a big idea, and AI can help you build it faster than ever. You could take a class with a world-renowned vibe coder to learn how to monetize what you ship… or you can simply add the RevenueCat SDK and let us handle that part while you stay focused on your idea.

How RevenueCat Helps

Easily add subscriptions without slowing down

RevenueCat gives you a clean, scalable monetization foundation from day one. No maintenance. No app store rejections. No tech debt.

Why RevenueCat

Experiment with paywalls and pricing

Build custom paywalls, run A/B tests, and update products and packages remotely – giving you the flexibility to experiment without submitting updates to the app store.

Experiments

Get instant feedback on what converts

Built-in dashboards show trial starts, conversions, and revenue so you can quickly tell what’s working while watching your app grow.

Charts & Analytics

More Videos

Explore more (fictional) classes + ways RevenueCat can help.

App monetization

Growth hacking

Vibe coding

User retention

Backend infrastructure

Looking for real expert classes?

If you were really hoping for a few courses to help you grow your app, don't worry. We have something in the works.

Notify Me
Vibe Coding & App Monetization | RevenueCat