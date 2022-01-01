RevenueCatRevenueCat
Send in-app purchase events to Zendesk

With accurate and up-to-date subscription data in Zendesk, you'll be set to turbocharge your customer engagement and support

Use the Zendesk integration to:

  • Real-time customer data

    View customer subscription status, purchase history, and account details instantly.

  • Automatic customer matching

    Automatically links Zendesk ticket requesters to RevenueCat customers

  • Comprehensive subscription details

    See active subscriptions, revenue data, and product information

Meet the RevenueCat Zendesk Integration

Automatically show customer information directly in your Zendesk tickets.

  1. Customer details

    Automatically fetch the customer information related to the ticket from their RevenueCat customer profile.

  2. Subscription status & custom attributes

    Check the status of their subscriptions and renewal information, plus any custom attribute assigned to the customer in RevenueCat.

  3. Past purchases

    Examine the customer’s latest purchases in Zendesk to gain insights into their purchase history.

  4. Find customers by email or ID

    If an automatic match cannot be found by the ticket’s email, manually identify the correct customer using an ID or email.

Events

Using the Zendesk integration you can connect the following events:

  • Initial Purchase

    The first purchase of an auto-renewing subscription product that does not contain a free trial.

  • Trial Started

    The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.

  • Trial Converted

    When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.

  • Trial Cancelled

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.

  • Renewal

    When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.

  • Cancellation

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.

  • Uncancellation

    When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.

  • Non Subscription Purchase

    The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.

  • Billing Issues

    There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).

  • Expiration

    A subscription has expired and access should be removed.

  • Product Change

    When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.

