Send in-app purchase events to Zendesk
With accurate and up-to-date subscription data in Zendesk, you'll be set to turbocharge your customer engagement and support
Use the Zendesk integration to:
Real-time customer data
View customer subscription status, purchase history, and account details instantly.
Automatic customer matching
Automatically links Zendesk ticket requesters to RevenueCat customers
Comprehensive subscription details
See active subscriptions, revenue data, and product information
Meet the RevenueCat Zendesk Integration
Automatically show customer information directly in your Zendesk tickets.
Customer details
Automatically fetch the customer information related to the ticket from their RevenueCat customer profile.
Subscription status & custom attributes
Check the status of their subscriptions and renewal information, plus any custom attribute assigned to the customer in RevenueCat.
Past purchases
Examine the customer’s latest purchases in Zendesk to gain insights into their purchase history.
Find customers by email or ID
If an automatic match cannot be found by the ticket’s email, manually identify the correct customer using an ID or email.
Events
Using the Zendesk integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.