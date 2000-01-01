Since 2017, RevenueCat has tracked over $6 billion in subscription app revenue across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The 32,000+ apps with RevenueCat’s in-app subscription SDKs and integrations span everything from niche indie apps to several of the top 100 subscription apps.

The anonymized data in this report is from the top-performing apps in our data set – those in the upper quartile and above – for key conversion & retention metrics.