Methodology & Data

32K+
Subscription Apps
20K+
Developers
$6B+
Tracked Revenue
180M+
Subscribers

Since 2017, RevenueCat has tracked over $6 billion in subscription app revenue across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. 

The 32,000+ apps with RevenueCat’s in-app subscription SDKs and integrations span everything from niche indie apps to several of the top 100 subscription apps. 

The anonymized data in this report is from the top-performing apps in our data set – those in the upper quartile and above – for key conversion & retention metrics.

Key Insights

Best-in-Class apps outperform their peers by a wide margin:

79%
The top 10% of apps retain 79% of monthly subscribers through their first renewal – 20% more than the median (59%) and 9% more than the upper quartile (70%)
2.3x
The top 10% of apps convert 2.3x more downloads into paying subscribers than apps that rank in the upper quartile.
12%
On average, 12% of churned monthly subscribers re-subscribe within 12 months, with top apps investing more heavily in reactivation to combat rising acquisition costs.

