Alice Muir Kocourková

Growth Lead

Alice is an experienced Growth Lead specializing in CRM, retention, and monetization strategies for mobile apps. Alice was awarded App Marketer of the Year (2022) by App Promotion Summit for her work in generating measurable growth for leading brands, including VSCO, Adobe, and Headspace. Currently at Phiture Mobile Growth Consultancy, Alice leads a cross-functional team optimizing user lifecycles through data-driven strategies.