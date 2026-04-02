Why ads and subscriptions don't have to be a tug-of-war (you just need a new metric)

The clash of ads vs. subscription mental models Why do ads and IAP behave differently? What is blended ARPU? Hybrid monetization framework: how to tell the difference between revenue cannibalization vs. false alarms Primary KPI: blended ARPU Escalation triggers Revenue vs. ads calculator: how many subscribers do you need to offset ad revenue loss? 1. Core exchange rate example 2. Breakeven scenario example Blended ARPU benefit: revenue stability Embracing blended ARPU

Evaluating ads and subscriptions in silos creates a sense of revenue competition. By tracking blended ARPU — combining ad revenue from free users and IAP from subscribers — apps can measure total monetization health, stabilize daily volatility, and make confident product decisions without fearing cannibalization.

Hybrid monetization may be a hot topic, but it’s not a passing fad. Today, utilizing multiple avenues for revenue is a survival tactic — a lever to counter AI-induced variable costs, increased UA pressure and rising competition from the new 14,000 subscription apps joining the market each month.

Yet according to the State of Subscription Apps 2026, only 10% of apps run true hybrid models (subscriptions + ads, consumable, or lifetime subscriptions). Why? Because there’s a barrier, not a technical one, but a measurement challenge. Without a unified metric, teams default to evaluating the performance of hybrid monetization in silos. In this blog, I’ll provide a solution to that exact problem.

The clash of ads vs. subscription mental models Copy link to this section

Part of the difficulty in measuring hybrid monetization is the divided mental models between ad-first and subscription-first teams — and the subsequent division that comes with monitoring hybrid performance.

The mental model for ads-first teams is: more sessions = more impressions = more revenue.

So when subscriptions become a strategic priority, the first reaction is usually caution. Typical concerns sound like:

“If we push paywalls, impressions will drop”

“If users subscribe, we lose high-value ad traffic”

“Retention might fall if we add friction”

“We shouldn’t disturb what’s already working”

Teams panic when ads ARPU dips, even if total revenue per user is rising. There can be concern that introducing stronger monetization would:

Hurt retention

Trigger uninstall spikes

Reduce session depth

And because ads performance responds instantly while subscriptions compound, ads movement often shows up first in dashboards.

On the flip side, if you introduce ads into a subscription-heavy culture, you’ll often hear:

“Leaning into ads discourages higher-value subscriber growth”

“Ads revenue hides product problems”

“Free users aren’t our priority”

“Free users get too comfortable”

“The funnel isn’t pushing hard enough”

Tracking blended ARPU is one way to solve this. It becomes your primary subscription app KPI, while ads and subscriptions become supporting metrics. When you monitor total revenue per user instead of individual streams, you stop killing good subscription experiments because of short-term ads volatility.

Why do ads and IAP behave differently? Copy link to this section

In hybrid monetization apps, advertising and in-app purchases operate on fundamentally different time horizons, yet this distinction is often overlooked in how teams measure and optimize revenue.

Advertising revenue responds immediately — users see ads, clicks generate income, and the impact shows up in your metrics within hours or days. Subscription revenue, on the other hand, compounds gradually over time as users renew month after month, building predictable recurring revenue that may take quarters to fully materialize.

When you evaluate these revenue streams separately, as some teams do, they naturally appear to compete with each other. You might see that showing more ads increases ad ARPU but seems to hurt subscription conversion, or that pushing subscriptions harder reduces ad impressions. This apparent tension is reinforced by how some analytics dashboards are structured: Ad ARPU lives in one report, IAP ARPU sits in another, and the two rarely interact.

This organizational split encourages teams to optimize locally — the ads team pushes for more impressions, the subscription team advocates for aggressive or contextual paywalls — rather than thinking globally about total user lifetime value.

In a recent monetization review across a large utility app portfolio, we made a deliberate shift in our approach: ads and IAP would no longer be evaluated as competing channels, but rather as one unified revenue system.

Making this shift required developing a shared metric that could capture the combined contribution of both streams and reflect their true interdependencies. This allowed us to move beyond the misleading choice between ad revenue and subscription revenue, and instead optimize for the mix that maximized total value per user.

What is blended ARPU? Copy link to this section

When you’re running an app with hybrid monetization, you need a way to see the complete picture of how much revenue each user is generating on average. That’s where ‘blended ARPU’ comes in. ARPU (or average revenue per user) is one of the most fundamental metrics in the app business. The ‘blended’ part means we’re combining all your different revenue sources into one number, rather than looking at them separately.

The formula itself is straightforward:

Blended ARPU = ad ARPU × % free users + IAP ARPPU × % paid users.

Let’s break down what this means:

Ad ARPU is the average ad revenue you make per user (usually the free users who see ads) You multiply that by the percentage of your user base that’s on the free tier Then you take IAP ARPPU (the average revenue per paying user from subscriptions or purchases) and multiply it by the percentage of users who’ve paid for something

Add those two pieces together, and you get your blended ARPU: the true average revenue you’re making per active user across your entire app, regardless of whether they’re paying subscribers or ad-supported free users. This is the exact structure we use in our internal tracking spreadsheet to monitor monetization health across different apps.

What makes this metric so powerful is how it reframes the questions you ask. Instead of fragmenting your analysis by asking “Did ad revenue drop this month?” and separately “Did subscriptions increase?”, you can ask one unified question: “Did total revenue per active user increase?”. That shift in perspective changes everything about how you make decisions. It prevents you from accidentally optimizing one revenue stream at the expense of overall profitability, and it helps you see whether changes you’re making, like adjusting ad frequency or changing paywall triggers, are actually improving your business or just shifting money around between buckets.

How to implement a blended ARPU tracker

You can talk about unified monetization strategy all you want, but until you actually build it into your regular cadence of meetings and reviews, teams will default back to optimizing in silos. That’s why we introduced a biweekly blended ARPU tracker across our focus apps and committed to reviewing it consistently with product managers. The key word is ‘consistently’ — this isn’t a metric you check once a quarter when someone asks about it. It’s the framework for every monetization conversation, reviewed every two weeks.

Each app snapshot in our tracker includes a carefully-chosen set of metrics that tell the complete story:

We track monthly IAP revenue and monthly ad revenue separately so we can see the individual components

We calculate free user ARPU (how much ad revenue we’re generating from non-paying users) and subscriber ARPU (how much paying users contribute)

We include paid user percentage because the mix between free and paid users dramatically affects your blended number — an app with 5% paid users will look very different from one with 20% subscribers, even if both have similar total revenue

Then we calculate the blended ARPU itself using the formula we discussed

We also include D1 retention (the percentage of users who come back the day after installing) because monetization changes always need to be balanced against user experience and engagement

Finally, we track biweekly deltas (the change from the previous period) so we can immediately see if experiments or product changes are moving the needle in the right direction

What’s crucial about this structure is the hierarchy: blended ARPU is the primary KPI. Everything else is context. When we sit down for a review, we don’t start by debating whether ad revenue went up, or whether a new paywall performed well. We start with one question: did blended ARPU improve? Then we use all the other metrics to understand why it moved and what levers we can pull to improve it further.

For example, the tracker may look like this:

App Active users % Paid Ads revenue IAP revenue Ad ARPU Sub ARPPU Blended ARPU Key insight App 1 8.3M 0.23% $567k $20k $0.07 $2.82 $0.07 Sub share stabilizes blended ARPU despite install decline App 2 5.4M 0.44% $171k $72k $0.05 $3.29 $0.06 Higher sub penetration clearly lifts blended ARPU App 3 2.3M 0.08% $82.7k $13.5k $0.04 $7.71 $0.05 Even low penetration adds measurable lift

Even at low paid percentages, subscriber ARPPU is dramatically higher than ad ARPU. That means small increases in paid share can meaningfully shift total revenue per user. That insight alone reshaped prioritization across the portfolio.

Hybrid monetization framework: how to tell the difference between revenue cannibalization vs. false alarms Copy link to this section

Once you’ve committed to blended ARPU as your north star metric, you need a clear system for monitoring it — not just tracking the number, but understanding when to react and when to stay the course. We formalized our monitoring system into three distinct layers that create a structured escalation process, preventing both overreaction to normal fluctuations and delayed response to genuine problems.

Primary KPI: blended ARPU Copy link to this section

At the top sits the primary KPI: blended ARPU. This is what we care about most, the ultimate measure of whether our monetization is getting stronger or weaker. Beneath that, we track a set of monitoring metrics that help us diagnose what’s happening under the hood. These include:

Ads revenue per free user (are we monetizing our free tier effectively?)

Impressions per DAU or daily active user (are users seeing the right volume of ads?)

Retention metrics at key intervals: D1, D3, and D7

These monitoring metrics aren’t goals in themselves; they’re diagnostic tools that explain movements in blended ARPU and help us identify which specific lever might be broken or underperforming.

Escalation triggers Copy link to this section

The third layer consists of escalation triggers: the conditions that prompt us to actually intervene or reverse a change. We escalate when:

Blended ARPU falls meaningfully and stays suppressed

Ad ARPU drops without a corresponding lift in subscription revenue to compensate for it

to compensate for it We see a sustained retention collapse that threatens the underlying health of the app

Sustained is important here — we expect volatility in app metrics, that’s the nature of the business, so minor dips in ad impressions from one week to the next are completely normal. Small retention fluctuations during funnel optimization experiments are par for the course. What matters is the trend, not the daily noise.

This discipline is what prevents us from making costly mistakes. When you run a subscription experiment that reduces ad impressions, e.g. by showing an earlier paywall, ad revenue will naturally dip in the short term. Teams that only monitor ad metrics in isolation will panic and roll back the change prematurely, never giving the subscription revenue time to compound and overtake the lost ad income. By anchoring to blended ARPU and only escalating when it remains meaningfully suppressed, we give experiments the runway they need to prove themselves while still catching genuinely harmful changes before they do lasting damage.

One of the biggest obstacles to unified monetization thinking is that the tradeoffs feel abstract and therefore scary. When you’re considering a change that might reduce ad impressions — like introducing a paywall earlier in the user journey or limiting interstitial frequency — the ad revenue loss is immediate and visible, while the subscription gain is hypothetical and delayed. This asymmetry paralyzes decision-making.

To make these tradeoffs tangible and give teams confidence to experiment, we built a simple calculator that answers one critical question: if ad revenue dips, how many new subscribers do we actually need to offset that loss?

The math is straightforward:

Subscriber ARPPU ÷ ad ARPU = the number of free users equivalent to one subscriber.

In other words, this tells you how many ad-supported users one paying subscriber is ‘worth’ in pure revenue terms.

Let’s walk through a real example from one of our apps: in this case, subscriber ARPPU is approximately $2.82 per month. Ad ARPU is about $0.07 per month. Divide $2.82 by $0.07, and you get ~40.

That means one subscriber generates the same monthly revenue as 40 free users watching ads. Put another way, if you convert just one user out of every 40 free users into a subscriber, you’ve maintained exactly the same revenue — while dramatically improving your monetization quality and reducing your dependence on ad networks.

Note that this ratio varies significantly across different apps depending on their monetization mix, subscription pricing, and ad density. In our portfolio, we’ve seen numbers ranging from as low as 60 free users per subscriber in apps with lighter ad loads and premium subscription tiers, all the way up to nearly 190 free users per subscriber in apps with aggressive ad monetization but lower-priced subscriptions.

Regardless of where your specific app falls, knowing this number transforms the conversation. When product managers see that converting a relatively small number of users — say, improving your paywall conversion rate by just 2–3% — can offset the loss of thousands of ad impressions, the fear of “losing ad revenue” to push subscriptions becomes manageable. The tradeoff is no longer a vague anxiety; it’s a quantifiable bet with clear success criteria. You know exactly what conversion rate you need to hit to break even, and anything above that is pure upside.

Let’s look at how this would look in practice:

1. Core exchange rate example Copy link to this section

Here, there’s a subscriber vs. ads tradeoff:

Metric Value Explanation Subscriber ARPPU $2.82 Avg monthly revenue per subscriber Ad ARPU (free users) $0.07 Avg monthly ad revenue per free user Free users per one subscriber 40.3 $2.82 ÷ $0.07

In this scenario, one subscriber generates the same revenue as ~40 free users. So if you convert one out of every 40 free users, revenue remains flat. Anything above that is incremental upside.

2. Breakeven scenario example Copy link to this section

For this example, imagine ads dip but there’s subscriber lift:

Scenario variable Value Monthly active users 5,000,000 % Free users 99.7% Ad ARPU $0.07 Subscriber ARPPU $2.82 Hypothetical ad ARPU drop -$0.005

After this, the revenue impact would be:

Calculation step Result Revenue loss from ad ARPU drop $24,925 Required new subscribers to break even 8,841 Formula used $24,925 ÷ $2.82

For this scenario, if your experiment generates more than 8,841 additional subscribers, it is revenue-positive — even if ads ARPU dips slightly.

Blended ARPU benefit: revenue stability Copy link to this section

One of the often-overlooked benefits of using blended ARPU as your primary metric is that it’s inherently more stable than looking at ad revenue or subscription revenue in isolation — and that stability is what allows you to make better decisions with more confidence.

Ads ARPU fluctuates wildly on a daily basis. Ad network fill rates change, eCPMs (effective cost per thousand impressions) vary based on advertiser demand and seasonality, and even small changes in user behavior — like slightly fewer sessions per day — can cause noticeable swings in ad revenue. If you’re monitoring ads ARPU closely, you’ll see it jump up and down constantly, which creates anxiety and makes it difficult to distinguish between meaningful trends and random noise.

Similarly, IAP ARPU fluctuates with the rhythm of your promotional calendar and trial cycles. When you run a discount campaign or offer a special trial period, you might see a short-term spike in conversions followed by a drop-off once the promotion ends. You’ll also see natural cycles tied to when trials convert to full subscriptions or when annual renewals come through. Each of these creates peaks and valleys that can look alarming if you’re only tracking subscription metrics.

Blended ARPU smooths those movements because it’s averaging across two revenue streams that often move in different directions or on different timescales:

When ad revenue dips slightly one week, subscription revenue might be steady or growing

When a promotion ends and new subscription sign-ups slow down, ad revenue from your stable free user base continues flowing

The result is a much clearer signal of your total monetization health — one that cuts through daily volatility and helps you see the actual trend. This doesn’t mean blended ARPU never moves or that you should ignore changes in it. Rather, it means that when blended ARPU does move significantly, you can have much higher confidence that something meaningful is happening, not just normal statistical noise. That clarity is what enables disciplined decision-making and prevents teams from overreacting to the everyday ups and downs that are simply part of running a hybrid monetization business.

The chart shows ads and IAP moving independently while blended ARPU remains comparatively stable. That stability allows teams to make rational long-term decisions.

Embracing blended ARPU Copy link to this section

Ads and subscriptions do not have to compete with each other, cannibalizing revenue in an endless internal tug-of-war. They can and should work together as complementary parts of a single, coherent monetization strategy. The problem is that without a unified metric to measure their combined contribution, teams will inevitably optimize in silos — the ads team pushing for maximum impressions, the subscription team advocating for aggressive paywalls — each defending their own territory and reacting to short-term noise in their individual metrics rather than long-term trends in overall business health.

Blended ARPU gives you a stable lens through which to view total revenue health. It cuts through the confusion of competing dashboards and contradictory signals. It tells you, in one number, whether the changes you’re making are actually improving your business. And perhaps most importantly, it creates alignment across subscription app growth teams — everyone is now optimizing for the same thing, which means product decisions can be made faster and with more confidence.

The beauty of this approach is that it isn’t complicated. You don’t need sophisticated machine learning models or expensive analytics platforms. The formula fits in a single spreadsheet cell. What it requires instead is discipline: to review the metric consistently, to let experiments run their course instead of panicking at the first sign of volatility, and to escalate only when blended ARPU shows sustained weakness (rather than reacting to every minor fluctuation!). In hybrid monetization, discipline beats fear every time. Fear tells you to protect your existing ad revenue at all costs. Discipline tells you to measure holistically, experiment thoughtfully, and trust the data. That shift in mindset is what ultimately unlocks the full potential of a hybrid model, allowing you to serve both free and paying users well while maximizing the lifetime value of everyone who comes through your door.