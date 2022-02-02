Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava’s Jason van der Merwe
- Growth
You know as well as we do that running an app business is chaotic. In this podcast, learn how to embrace the chaos like Jason van der Merwe.
David Barnard
Growth Advocate @ RevenueCat
David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.
You know as well as we do that running an app business is chaotic. In this podcast, learn how to embrace the chaos like Jason van der Merwe.
Plus: the TikTokification of video ads, increasing value with partnerships, and why influencer marketing should be a full-funnel tactic.
Over 60 minutes of insights from experts around the world — dissected and discussed.
Why localization might be key to unlocking new subscription app growth.
Sago Mini has seen over 100 million downloads — but it hasn't been easy. Kids apps have a bunch of unique challenges, and a lack of data is one of them. In this podcast, you'll learn from Sago Mini's Director of Product how it copes (and thrives).
Tips for implementing a successful referral engine
In conversation with founder Curtis Herbert
Some important dates to mark on your calendar
And take a pulse on your mobile app business
A chat with Ariel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Appfigures
The top app's CMO shares brand marketing strategies in a post-IDFA world
We did a little sleuthing and here's our answer
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.