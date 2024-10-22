The MaxDiff method: A smarter way to test paywall value propositions
- Growth
At Applica, we’ve run countless paywall experiments, and this method consistently helps us understand what matters most to users.
Jason Gossett
Head of Product Growth
Jason Gossett heads up product growth at Applica, a specialist growth partner for mobile and web apps in the B2C space, now expanding into B2B SaaS. Focused on driving results through experimentation, Jason is passionate about scaling subscription apps and helping product teams create and implement data-informed, user-focused strategies that improve activation, monetisation, and retention. On LinkedIn, you’ll find him sharing knowledge on A/B testing, product optimisation, the monetisation experience, and creating seamless user journeys that convert.
At Applica, we’ve run countless paywall experiments, and this method consistently helps us understand what matters most to users.
How an onboarding experiment, designed by Applica, using the Jobs-to-be-Done framework helped improve engagement and revenue
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.