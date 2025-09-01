Introducing RevenueCat MCP

Manage subscriptions through AI with RevenueCat’s new MCP server.

What is the RevenueCat MCP server? Why build an MCP server? What you can do with RevenueCat MCP How to connect to RevenueCat MCP Cloud MCP server (recommended) Using with Cursor Authentication Options Built for security and collaboration Current beta limitations Start using RevenueCat MCP

Tell your AI: “Create a premium monthly subscription for my iOS app” or “Set up an entitlement called ‘premium_features’ and attach my monthly product to it” and watch as your subscription infrastructure gets configured instantly in RevenueCat.

Today, we’re launching the RevenueCat MCP Server, now in public beta. For the first time, you can create and manage your subscription configurations directly through your AI assistant using natural language, no dashboard navigation required.

What is the RevenueCat MCP server?

The RevenueCat MCP Server is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables AI assistants to securely interact with external tools and services. MCP has quickly become the gold standard for AI integrations, with platforms like Supabase, Linear, and Vercel already shipping their own MCP servers.

RevenueCat’s implementation makes us the first subscription management platform to offer AI-native configuration, letting developers and product teams manage subscription setups through simple conversations with their preferred AI assistant.

Why build an MCP server?

As AI tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot become essential to development workflows, we noticed developers constantly switching between their AI assistants and the RevenueCat dashboard to configure subscription products, set up entitlements, and manage offerings across multiple platforms.

With our MCP server, that context-switching disappears. Your AI assistant can now:

Create subscription products in RevenueCat across iOS, Android, Amazon, Stripe, and Roku

Configure entitlements and link them to products

Set up complex offering hierarchies with standardized naming

Manage cross-platform subscription configurations

Generate paywalls

All through natural language, all within your existing AI workflow

Imagine setting up a complete subscription hierarchy, from app creation to paywall generation, just by describing what you want to your AI assistant.

What you can do with RevenueCat MCP

With RevenueCat MCP, your AI assistant can:

Create products — “Create a premium monthly subscription for iOS and Android.”

— “Create a premium monthly subscription for iOS and Android.” Manage entitlements — “Attach premium_monthly to the premium_features entitlement.”

— “Attach to the entitlement.” Configure offerings — “Set up main_offering with $rc_monthly and $rc_annual packages.”

— “Set up with and packages.” Generate paywalls — “Create a paywall for main_offering .”

— “Create a paywall for .” Run multi-step setups — “Create an app, add products, and attach them to entitlements, one command.”

Everything happens in real time, within your AI tool, with no need to navigate the RevenueCat dashboard.

How to connect to RevenueCat MCP

Setting up RevenueCat’s MCP server takes just seconds. Here’s how to connect it to popular AI clients:

Cloud MCP server (recommended)

Endpoint: https://mcp.revenuecat.ai/mcp

Example: Claude Code

Simply add the server via the claude CLI command:

claude mcp add --transport http revenuecat https://mcp.revenuecat.ai/mcp --header "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_V2_SECRET_KEY"

Using with Cursor

You can add the MCP server to Cursor with a single click:

That’s it, no CLI or manual configuration required. Just click, connect, and start creating subscriptions directly from Cursor. For more examples (Claude, VS Code, and other MCP-compatible clients), check out our documentation.

Authentication Options

RevenueCat MCP Server supports two authentication methods:

API v2 Secret Key: Use a scoped key (read-only or write-enabled) with Bearer authentication.

Use a scoped key (read-only or write-enabled) with Bearer authentication. OAuth: For supported clients, connect without managing keys directly.

OAuth Authentication Support

RevenueCat MCP Server also supports OAuth authentication for supported clients.

Currently supported:

Visual Studio Code: automatic OAuth flow for seamless authentication

🔧 Third-Party Integration:

If you’d like to integrate your service with RevenueCat MCP Server using OAuth, please contact RevenueCat Support as well as Partnerships so we can set up OAuth clients for your application.

For examples of both OAuth and secret key authentication across different AI clients, see our documentation.

Built for security and collaboration

RevenueCat MCP follows protocol best practices:

Scoped API v2 keys — read-only or write-enabled as needed

— read-only or write-enabled as needed HTTPS + Bearer authentication for all requests

for all requests Audit logging for every change

for every change Separate keys per environment and rotate regularly

Remember: connecting an AI client to RevenueCat MCP grants it the same API access as your key. Only use trusted clients and review permissions before approving connections.

Current beta limitations

RevenueCat MCP lets you create products in your RevenueCat project configuration only.

It does not currently create products directly in App Store Connect, Google Play Console, or other external stores:

iOS: You can export configurations to App Store Connect, but pricing setup isn’t yet supported.

You can export configurations to App Store Connect, but pricing setup isn’t yet supported. Android: Export is not yet available.

Export is not yet available. Other platforms (Amazon, Roku, Stripe): Configuration is supported in RevenueCat only.

We’re actively working on tighter store integrations, but we want to be clear: today’s MCP release is about configuring your RevenueCat project, not directly publishing to app stores.

Start using RevenueCat MCP

Start using RevenueCat MCP today and bring subscription management directly into your AI-powered workflow. Build faster and ship with fewer clicks. Here’s how to get started:

Generate API v2 Key: Create a new API v2 secret key in your RevenueCat dashboard Configure your AI: Add our MCP server to Claude, VS Code, Cursor, or any MCP-compatible client Start creating: Tell your AI what subscription setup you need and watch the magic happen

Quick Links:

Documentation : https://www.revenuecat.com/docs/tools/mcp/overview

: https://www.revenuecat.com/docs/tools/mcp/overview MCP Server URL : https://mcp.revenuecat.ai/mcp

: Community Support: community.revenuecat.com

Join the Beta: Have feedback or feature requests? We’d love to hear from you through our community forums or direct support channels.

Ready to manage subscriptions through AI? Get started with RevenueCat MCP →