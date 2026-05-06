Ask Rico what changed, what it means, and what to do next, right from RevenueCat or Slack.

An advisor, not a search bar What Rico can do for you Rico in Slack Try Rico today

Rico is RevenueCat’s app growth advisor for your dashboard and Slack. Ask about revenue drops, experiments, setup issues, benchmarks, support tickets, or competitors, and Rico turns your data into clear next steps.

You’ve got the charts. You’ve got the cohorts. You’ve got the experiment results. But somewhere between the data and your next decision, there’s a question you’re not sure how to answer.

Meet Rico, RevenueCat’s app growth advisor built directly into your RevenueCat dashboard and available in Slack. Ask why conversions dropped, which experiment to run, or how your churn rate compares to similar apps. Rico turns your RevenueCat data into your next move.

An advisor, not a search bar Copy link to this section

Rico is an embedded domain expert with access to your RevenueCat data, the App Store and Google Play Billing Library documentation, and the industry-wide State of Subscription Apps (SOSA) benchmarks.

Not only can you ask Rico straightforward questions like “show me MRR by country” or “compare this month’s performance vs last month,” you can ask Rico real, business-outcome questions:

“Where am I leaving money on the table in the trial-to-paid flow?”

“Based on the A/B test, should we do a 0 vs 7-day trial next?”

“What is the average conversion to paying for a fitness app?”

What Rico can do for you Copy link to this section

Rico’s capabilities span across data analysis, technical debugging, and growth strategy. Here is what your new advisor can do:

Diagnose revenue and retention

“Why did MRR drop in Germany last week?”

Rico can pull your overview metrics, fetch chart data with complex filters, and compare periods to spot anomalies. If revenue drops, Rico can surface exactly which cohort, country, or product is driving the change.

Review product and entitlement setups

“Is my annual product configured correctly in the App Store?”

App Store and Google Play configurations are notoriously easy to get wrong. Rico can review your products, entitlements, offerings, and packages to verify that everything is attached correctly and properly configured in the stores.

Analyze experiments and strategy

“Based on the A/B test, should we do a 0 vs 7-day trial next?”

Rico lists your A/B test results and helps you interpret the winners and losers. It can provide paywall and pricing strategy recommendations, trial optimization advice, and retention analysis.

Benchmark against the industry

“How does my app’s trial conversion compare to similar apps in my category?”

Rico has a dedicated benchmarks tool that compares your project’s actual metrics against industry peers. Ask how your trial conversion, churn rate, or MRR growth stacks up against apps in your category. Rico surfaces where you’re ahead, where you’re behind, and what to test next, using data from the SOSA reports.

Deep-dive into customers

“Look up user abc123: they say they paid but don’t have access.”

When a user writes in with a billing issue, give Rico their app user ID. Rico pulls their full profile: active entitlements, subscription status, purchase history, and any custom attributes your app has set.

Then Rico tells you what it sees. Is the subscription in billing retry? Did they cancel but still have access? Have they been refunded before? Are they enrolled in an experiment that might explain unexpected behavior? For most support tickets, that’s enough to diagnose the issue and respond with confidence.

Research documentation and SDKs

“How do I implement a custom paywall in React Native?”

Rico has full access to the RevenueCat docs and all open-source SDK repositories across iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, Unity, KMP, and JS. Ask about an implementation detail and Rico finds the exact code snippet or proven approach. Ask about a recent SDK release and Rico pulls the changelog. If something seems broken, Rico can check the live status of RevenueCat’s API.

Learn from the best in the industry

“What do high-retention apps do differently in their first 30 days?”

Rico can search the RevenueCat blog and pull insights from the SubClub podcast. Hundreds of conversations with the founders and operators who have built the most successful subscription apps. Ask Rico what high-retention apps do differently, how apps in your category structure their trial strategy, or what operators have figured out about reducing involuntary churn.

Project and team management

“Who changed the annual product entitlement yesterday?”

Rico can list your apps, API keys, and collaborators, and pull your project’s audit log. Every entry records who made a change, what they changed, and when. That covers everything from product and entitlement config to experiment activity, webhook updates, and collaborator role changes.

Feature adoption audit

“Which RevenueCat features am I not using that I should be?”

Ask Rico to run a feature adoption audit on your project. It checks every RevenueCat feature against your actual usage data and returns three things: what you’re actively using, what’s gone dormant, and what you’ve never tried.

Rico might flag that your Refund Handling integration stopped flowing data three months ago, meaning Apple has been approving refunds without your input. Or it might notice you’re running Customer Center but haven’t enabled the Retention Messaging API, which gives you a second chance to retain users when they try to cancel in the App Store.

App and competitor research

“What’s Duolingo’s monetization strategy?”

Give Rico any app’s bundle ID or package name and it will pull the App Store and Google Play metadata side by side. Ratings, pricing, category, IAP structure, localization breadth, release cadence, the full picture.

Ask Rico to look up a competitor and it will flag what their monetization strategy tells you: whether they’re running a trial-led conversion model, how their content scope affects willingness to pay, what their rating trajectory suggests about product-market fit.

Rico in Slack Copy link to this section

Most revenue questions start in Slack. Someone posts a screenshot and asks, “Anyone know why this dropped?” Then everyone waits for the one person who knows how to pull the number.

Add Rico to Slack like you’d add a new teammate. Tag @Rico in any channel with a question. The answer lands in the thread: the data, the context, and what to do next. Visible to everyone in the conversation.

Try Rico today Copy link to this section

Rico is available in public beta.

Head to your RevenueCat dashboard and ask for a health check. Tell Rico to run a feature adoption audit, or ask: “What’s the biggest bottleneck to my revenue growth right now?”

Open the dashboard or add Rico to Slack. Ask your first question.