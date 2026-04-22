Build web purchase flows on Stripe with billing, checkout, and merchant-of-record support now across RevenueCat Web.

Stripe in RevenueCat Web Across paywalls, links, funnels, and the Web SDK Stripe Managed Payments in RevenueCat Web How the stack works Start building

RevenueCat Web now supports Stripe Billing and Stripe Managed Payments across Web Paywalls, Purchase Links, Funnels, and the Web SDK — giving Stripe-based teams a full merchant-of-record path for web monetization without leaving their existing stack.

If you build on Stripe and want a merchant-of-record path for web, you can now do more in RevenueCat Web: by using Stripe Billing and Stripe Managed Payments across Web Purchase Links, Web Paywalls, Funnels, and the Web SDK.

This gives you a powerful toolkit to build web purchase flows, with Stripe at the center of billing and checkout. For eligible flows, you can also use Stripe Managed Payments, which adds a Stripe-native merchant-of-record option to the same web monetization path.

Stripe in RevenueCat Web Copy link to this section

As web monetization becomes a bigger part of your app business, your stack needs to hold together. You want purchase flows on the web, billing that still makes sense, and tools that don’t force you to rebuild everything around a new system.

With RevenueCat Web, you can now combine Stripe Billing and Stripe Managed Payments with the touchpoints you already use to launch and scale purchase flows like your paywall and checkout. Billing, checkout, and web monetization can now work together in one Stripe-based path inside RevenueCat Web.

This support shows up in the places where you build and sell. You can use Stripe-backed billing and checkout across the main RevenueCat Web features that shape your web monetization journey.

Features What you can do Funnels Build end-to-end acquisition and conversion flows on top of Stripe Web SDK Build Stripe-powered purchase flows directly into your web experience Web Purchase Links Launch shareable purchase flows backed by Stripe Billing and Managed Payments Web Paywalls Present web paywalls tied to Stripe-backed products and checkout

That range matters. You are not adding one checkout button to one page, you’re bringing Stripe into RevenueCat Web across the touchpoints that support acquisition, conversion, and lifecycle flows.

Stripe Managed Payments in RevenueCat Web Copy link to this section

If merchant-of-record matters to you, this release matters even more. It affects how you handle tax, operational overhead, and the structure of your checkout flow.

Alongside Stripe-backed billing in RevenueCat Web, you now have a path to use Stripe Managed Payments for eligible flows through Stripe Checkout — which is especially relevant if you want a merchant-of-record model without moving away from Stripe.

The benefits are straightforward:

More choice in how you build on web

More continuity with your existing Stripe setup

A clear Stripe-based path to merchant-of-record in RevenueCat Web features you use to drive conversion

How the stack works Copy link to this section

Each part of the Stripe stack plays a different role:

Stripe Billing handles your subscription and billing setup Stripe Managed Payments gives you a merchant-of-record model for eligible flows RevenueCat Web brings those pieces into the paywalls, links, funnels, and SDK flows you use to sell on the web

Layer What it means for you Stripe Billing Your subscriptions and billing system live in Stripe Stripe Managed Payments You get Stripe’s merchant-of-record model for eligible flows RevenueCat Web You use these capabilities across paywalls, links, funnels, and SDK-driven experiences

You can keep Stripe at the center while using RevenueCat Web to launch and optimize the purchase experience around it.

More app teams now treat web as a serious monetization opportunity. This changes what you need from your stack. You need purchase flows that fit your product, billing that fits your business, and infrastructure that supports how you test, package, and iterate on the web.

By combing Stripe Billing and Stripe Managed Payments with RevenueCat, you now have a stronger option to do just that.

Start building Copy link to this section

If you already use Stripe and want to bring merchant-of-record into your web monetization setup, now is a good time to take a closer look. You can build Stripe-powered purchase flows in RevenueCat Web with support for both Stripe Billing and Stripe Managed Payments.

Start with the docs, review the setup and eligibility details, and map the first flow you want to launch. You can also join us at our Stripe Sessions pre-event on April 28th to see how app teams are approaching web funnels, web-to-app, and app-to-web growth: Reserve your spot.

If you are building on web with Stripe, you now have a stronger path to do it in RevenueCat.