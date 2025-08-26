Announcing The Shippies 2025: Celebrating App Growth Excellence 🚢

Last year at App Growth Annual, we tried something new: handing out a set of trophies to recognize the best subscription apps in the world. We called them The Shippies, a not-so-subtle nod to “shipping” (which we think is worth celebrating in itself)

It was a hit. We had incredible entries, tough judging decisions, and six winners who set the standard for what “app growth excellence” looks like:

Smooth Sailor (Best Onboarding Experience): Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump Port of Entry (Most Effective Use of Paywalls): Lose It!

Lose It! Life Preserver (Best Churn Reduction Initiative): HER

HER Treasure Chest (Best Monetization Strategy): Zumba

Zumba Anchor’s Away (Best New App Launch): Galatea by Inkitt

Galatea by Inkitt Lone Skipper (Best Solo Developer Build): Shotsy

The Pump is now an award-winning app! I want to thank my whole team for working their asses off, and all of our members for making it the positive corner of the internet.https://t.co/Ny6ByM3yYg https://t.co/5SIzCAv6A7 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 4, 2024

We didn’t just hand them a trophy. We gave them the spotlight, literally. Their apps lit up over 150 billboards across San Francisco, turning Market Street into a celebration of subscription success

This year, we’re taking it even bigger

The Shippies 2025 🚢

Applications are now open for the second edition of The Shippies. Six categories. Six winners. Endless bragging rights

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

A shiny Shippy trophy (in a brand new design!)

A feature across RevenueCat channels

Your app on a Times Square billboard during New York App Week (October 13-16) and App Growth Annual in New York

If you can’t make it to New York on October 14, we’ll ship you your Shippy. But the billboard? That’s happening no matter what

Categories

Same as last year, there are six categories and you can pick any two to apply for:

Smooth Sailor – Best onboarding experience

– Best onboarding experience Port of Entry – Most effective use of paywalls

– Most effective use of paywalls Life Preserver – Best churn reduction initiative

– Best churn reduction initiative Treasure Chest – Best overall monetization strategy

– Best overall monetization strategy Anchor’s Away – Best new app launch

– Best new app launch Lone Skipper – Best new app built by a solo developer

How to Apply for the 2025 Shippies

Fill out this application form by September 15, 2025

You can apply in up to two categories

Winners will be announced on stage at App Growth Annual NYC, October 14, 2025

Why Apply?

Beyond the trophy and the Times Square flex, The Shippies are about shining a light on the work that usually doesn’t get a spotlight. Onboarding flows. Churn experiments. Pricing strategies. Launches that worked

If you’ve been shipping hard, we want to celebrate you



We can’t wait to see the entries this year and we’ll see you (and your app, fifty feet high in Times Square) in October!