Applications are now open for The Shippies 2025 🏆
Announcing The Shippies 2025: Celebrating App Growth Excellence 🚢
Last year at App Growth Annual, we tried something new: handing out a set of trophies to recognize the best subscription apps in the world. We called them The Shippies, a not-so-subtle nod to “shipping” (which we think is worth celebrating in itself)
It was a hit. We had incredible entries, tough judging decisions, and six winners who set the standard for what “app growth excellence” looks like:
- Smooth Sailor (Best Onboarding Experience): Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump
- Port of Entry (Most Effective Use of Paywalls): Lose It!
- Life Preserver (Best Churn Reduction Initiative): HER
- Treasure Chest (Best Monetization Strategy): Zumba
- Anchor’s Away (Best New App Launch): Galatea by Inkitt
- Lone Skipper (Best Solo Developer Build): Shotsy
We didn’t just hand them a trophy. We gave them the spotlight, literally. Their apps lit up over 150 billboards across San Francisco, turning Market Street into a celebration of subscription success
This year, we’re taking it even bigger
The Shippies 2025 🚢
Applications are now open for the second edition of The Shippies. Six categories. Six winners. Endless bragging rights
Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- A shiny Shippy trophy (in a brand new design!)
- A feature across RevenueCat channels
- Your app on a Times Square billboard during New York App Week (October 13-16) and App Growth Annual in New York
If you can’t make it to New York on October 14, we’ll ship you your Shippy. But the billboard? That’s happening no matter what
Categories
Same as last year, there are six categories and you can pick any two to apply for:
- Smooth Sailor – Best onboarding experience
- Port of Entry – Most effective use of paywalls
- Life Preserver – Best churn reduction initiative
- Treasure Chest – Best overall monetization strategy
- Anchor’s Away – Best new app launch
- Lone Skipper – Best new app built by a solo developer
How to Apply for the 2025 Shippies
- Fill out this application form by September 15, 2025
- You can apply in up to two categories
- Winners will be announced on stage at App Growth Annual NYC, October 14, 2025
Why Apply?
Beyond the trophy and the Times Square flex, The Shippies are about shining a light on the work that usually doesn’t get a spotlight. Onboarding flows. Churn experiments. Pricing strategies. Launches that worked
If you’ve been shipping hard, we want to celebrate you
We can’t wait to see the entries this year and we’ll see you (and your app, fifty feet high in Times Square) in October!
You might also like
- Blog post
Introductory offers for RevenueCat Web Billing: convert more users with the right first price
Create flexible, intro-period pricing to boost acquisition. Give your customers a reason to subscribe sooner with Introductory Offers now available for RevenueCat Web Billing.
- Blog post
App Growth Annual 2025: Registration now open for NYC (and online)
We're back! New city, twice the workshops, same amazing vibes.
- Blog post
Announcing RevenueCat virtual currency – monetize beyond subscriptions
Launch your own coin or credit system in minutes. With RevenueCat virtual currency, you can sell packs, grant bonuses, and manage balances across iOS, Android, and web