Google Play Class Action Settlement

Google's $90M settlement with app developers

In a blog post released late last week, Google announced a class-action settlement that would payout developers that earned less than $2 million annually. The lawsuit stated that Google maintained a monopoly and used those powers to prevent competition. The settlement is still pending Court approval, but here’s what you need to know:

To qualify, annual Google Play earnings must be $2 million or less from Aug. 17, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2021 .

. The minimum payment for developers that qualify is $250 , with some qualifying for over $200,000 under the settlement.

, with some qualifying for over under the settlement. The total size of the settlement fund is $90M .

. 99% of Android developers qualify based on the settlement criteria.

In addition to the monetary settlement, Google agreed to continue its reduced commission rate of 15% (down from 30%) on the first $1 million in annual revenue “until at least May 25th, 2025”. They will also establish a new indie app promotion program called “Indie App Corner,” which will highlight these apps on the Google Play homepage.

The settlement now awaits final approval from the court. We will post any updates on this post and on Twitter as they are made available.