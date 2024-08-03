RevenueCat Ship-a-ton
The hackathon that’s all about shipping… a ton.
We’re excited to invite you to the first RevenueCat Ship-a-ton, the hackathon that puts the focus on shipping… a ton.
The challenge is to release an app to the App Store or Google Play Store using the RevenueCat SDK to monetize your app with in-app purchases. That’s it! The rest is entirely up to you.
We’re handing out over $25,000 in cash across 3 categories, as well as a spot on over 150 billboards spread throughout San Francisco for the 1st prize winners in each category.
Our goal is to give you that final push to finally ship that project you’ve had in the back of your mind but never took the time to get started. Submissions are open today and close on September 18th, so the time to start is now!
Prizes
For each category, we’ll be giving away a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize.
- 1st Place: $5,000
- 2nd Place: $2,500
- 3rd Place: $1,000
In addition to the $5,000, 1st place winners will also have their winning app featured on over 150 digital billboards throughout San Francisco for a week.
Categories
We have 3 categories we’ll be judging all submissions against.
Most Likely to Make Money Award
This is the app with the best overall business viability. Criteria include app design/execution, monetization strategy, onboarding and paywall design, and ASO best practices.
RevenueCat Design Award
This is for the most interesting apps separate from viability as a business. We’re looking for innovative ideas and/or beautiful app design and animations.
#BuildInPublic Award
For the developers who shared the most interesting development journey on their social platform of choice. We’re looking for the most interesting lessons learned, or new ideas brought into the app from feedback from their community.
Judges
We have an exciting lineup of judges from across our industry to help us pick our winners.
|Antoine van der Lee – SwiftLee
|Mikaela Caron – Swift over Coffee
|Dave Verwer – iOS Dev Weekly
|Sean Allen – iOS Youtuber
|Daria Orlova – Co-founder of BBapps
|Sebastian Röhl – Developer of HabitKit
|Charlie Chapman – RevenueCat
|David Barnard – RevenueCat
|Rik Haandrikman – RevenueCat
|Josh Holtz – RevenueCat
How to join
You can find all of the details, and sign up to join on our official Ship-a-ton site. We’re so excited to see what you all will build. Let’s get shipping.
