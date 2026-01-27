Most developers earning under $1 million qualify for a 15% App Store and Google Play commission, rather than the standard 30%. Apple and Google offer reduced-fee programs, with additional subscription discounts, and RevenueCat can be configured to reflect these lower rates accurately in your data.

As a developer, you’ve probably complained about the 30% App Store fee. It feels like a mandatory slice of your revenue that goes straight to the platform holders, just for the privilege of your app existing

But here’s the thing nobody talks about enough: for the vast majority of developers, the 30% fee is a myth

For years now, both Apple and Google have had programs that cut that commission in half, to just 15%. Yet every day I talk to developers who have no idea these programs exist, or they think it’s some complicated process they don’t have time for. They’re leaving tens of thousands of dollars on the table. Money that could be used to hire another engineer, run a marketing campaign, or just, you know, pay the bills

This isn’t some secret loophole. It’s a public program. And if you’re making less than $1 million a year from your apps, you qualify. Today, we’re going to fix this. No more excuses. Here’s your step-by-step guide to claiming the 15% you’ve earned:

The program you need to join right now Copy link to this section

Both Apple and Google call it something different, but the core idea is the same: if your annual earnings are below $1 million, you get a reduced commission rate of 15%. It’s that simple

Apple: the App Store Small Business Program Copy link to this section

Apple’s program is a lifesaver for indie devs and small studios. It drops the commission from 30% to 15% on everything: paid app downloads, in-app purchases, and subscriptions

The rules:

You must have earned no more than $1 million in total proceeds (after Apple’s cut) in the previous calendar year

All of your ‘Associated Developer Accounts’ count toward that $1 million threshold

If you’re a new developer, you automatically qualify

How to enroll in Apple’s program (it takes 10 minutes):

Go to the enrollment page: first, make sure you are the Account Holder for your Apple Developer account. Then, head straight to the enrollment page Review your accounts: Apple will ask you to confirm your developer accounts. If you have multiple, you’ll need to list them Accept the terms: you’ll need to review and accept the latest Paid Applications agreement in App Store Connect if you haven’t already. Then, accept the terms of the Small Business Program

That’s it. Once you’re approved, the 15% rate kicks in. You just gave yourself a massive raise

Google: the 15% Service Fee Tier Copy link to this section

Google’s program is just as crucial. They charge 15% on the first $1 million of your earnings each year. If you cross that threshold, the rate goes to 30% for the rest of the year. For most of us, that means a permanent 15% rate

The rules:

The 15% rate applies to the first $1 million in revenue you earn each calendar year

Like Apple, you need to declare your Associated Developer Accounts and create an ‘Account Group’

How to enroll in Google’s Program (also takes 10 minutes):

Go to your Play Console: log in and navigate to the Associated developer accounts page Create an Account Group: follow the on-screen prompts to create a group. This is where you’ll link any other developer accounts you own Enroll: once the group is set up, a banner will appear prompting you to enroll for the 15% service fee. Click ‘Review and enroll’ Accept the Terms: read and accept the Terms of Service

Done. You’re now enrolled. It’s a few clicks that will fundamentally change your app’s financial trajectory

The other secret: subscription commission discounts Copy link to this section

Okay, so the Small Business Programs are the main event. But there’s another layer to this that a surprising number of developers miss, especially when it comes to subscriptions

Apple: the year-two reward Copy link to this section

For auto-renewing subscriptions, Apple has a built-in discount. For any given subscriber, you pay 30% for their first year. But if you can keep them subscribed for a full 12 months, Apple rewards you by dropping the commission to 15% for that subscriber’s second year and beyond

Of course, if you’re in the Small Business Program, you’re already paying 15% from day one. But if your app grows and you graduate out of the Small Business Program, this year-two discount becomes incredibly important. It’s a direct incentive to focus on long-term retention

Google: 15% from day one Copy link to this section

Google simplifies things. For all auto-renewing subscriptions on Google Play, the service fee is 15% from day one. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the reduced fee program or not. It doesn’t matter if it’s the subscriber’s first month or their third year. For subscriptions, the rate is 15%

This is a huge advantage for subscription apps on Android, making the unit economics much more favorable right from the start

Here’s how that breaks down:

Platform & program Subscription commission (year 1) Subscription commission (year 2+) Apple (standard) 30% 15% Apple (Small Business Program) 15% 15% Google Play (all developers) 15% 15%

Telling RevenueCat about your enrollment Copy link to this section

If you’re using RevenueCat, there’s one more step you’ll want to take: letting RevenueCat know you’re enrolled in these programs. This ensures your charts, metrics, and integration data all reflect the correct commission rates

For Apple Copy link to this section

Since a developer could have multiple apps from different companies in their RevenueCat account, the Small Business Program status is set on a per-app basis. Here’s how to set it up:



Go to your RevenueCat Dashboard: select ‘Apps & providers’ at the bottom of the left navigation sidebar Select your App Store app: scroll down and expand the Apple Small Business Program dropdown Enter your entry date: this is the effective date your membership began. If you enrolled before December 18, 2020 and were notified by December 30, 2020, then enter January 1, 2021 Add an exit date (if applicable): if you’ve left or been removed from the program, enter that date here

Once you save, RevenueCat will correctly calculate your proceeds in charts and send accurate pricing data to your integrations. If you set the entry date in the past, charts will recalculate within 24 hours.

For Google Copy link to this section

Good news: RevenueCat automatically assumes you’re enrolled in Google’s reduced service fee tier. For subscription transactions, RevenueCat uses the 15% rate by default

If you cross the $1 million threshold during a calendar year, RevenueCat will automatically switch to the 30% rate for the rest of the year. If you have multiple apps or have transferred apps and the calculation seems off, just reach out to RevenueCat support and they can manually adjust your project’s service fee rate

Stop leaving money on the table Copy link to this section

That’s it. No complex legal battles, no risky side-loading schemes. Just two official, easy-to-join programs and a clear set of rules for subscriptions that can save you half of your commission fees

If you take one thing away from this post, let it be this: check your enrollment status right now.

For Apple: go to your App Store Connect agreements

go to your App Store Connect agreements For Google: visit the Associated developer accounts page in your Play Console

visit the Associated developer accounts page in your Play Console For RevenueCat: head to your app settings and confirm your Small Business Program status is set correctly

If you’re not enrolled, take the ten minutes to do it. It will be the highest ROI you get all year. You’ve built a great app; you deserve to keep the revenue you’ve earned

A loving note from our editor: you may have noticed this blog post is missing periods at the end of many paragraphs. Please don’t be thrown off or think we haven’t spotted this; it is simply the signature trademark of Rik Haandrikman, VP of Marketing at RevenueCat. For more of his antics, follow Rik on X (you’ll know you’ve found the right account when you stop seeing periods).