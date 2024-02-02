Over 160 of the first visionOS apps are powered by RevenueCat

After years of anticipation, Apple has finally released the Apple Vision Pro, introducing a new App Store alongside. RevenueCat has been with you from the very first beta last summer, and we’re already powering the in-app purchases of many of the very first apps to appear on the platform.

According to our data, over 160 native visionOS apps have been tested with RevenueCat! We can’t wait to start trying them out on our new devices.

We wanted to celebrate some of our amazing customers who managed to get in on the ground floor and have their native visionOS app available in the App Store on this historic day for spatial computing. Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some of the great apps powered by RevenueCat available on day one for Apple Vision Pro.

Crouton

Crouton for Apple Vision Pro

The internet exploded when Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal released her video review of the Vision Pro featuring an amazing demo of cooking with the headset using developer Devin Davie’s Crouton app.

Crouton is a simple recipe organizer and meal planner that makes it easy to cook your favorite meals. On Vision Pro you can place timers over your food, use AR to make rough 3D measurements, and yes, even cut up onions without your eyes watering.

djay

Algoriddim’s acclaimed DJ software and winner of multiple Apple Design Awards has been redesigned from the ground up. Connect your Apple Music account to access over 100 million songs, including your entire personal music library in the cloud, from within djay Pro!

djay Pro’s modern interface is built around a sophisticated integration with your music library, giving you instant access to millions of songs. Pristine sound quality and a powerful set of features including advanced mixing tools, four decks, high-definition waveforms, video mixing, and hardware integration give you endless creative flexibility to reinvent your DJ sets.

Numerics

Numerics for Apple Vision Pro

Numerics is a dashboard app that lets you track & communicate your KPIs. Businesses today use dozens of tools and apps to run their operations. Numerics unifies metrics from across these tools into shareable dashboards that offer a 360 degree view of the business.

Sticky Widgets

Sticky Widgets for Apple Vision Pro

Sticky Widgets is the easiest way to create notes and quickly edit them. Now on visionOS, you can place them anywhere you’d like!

Cricket Scores Live Matches

Cricket Scores Live Matches for Apple Vision Pro

Cricket Scores Live Matches allows users to get insights into current Live Cricket Matches from around the world. It offers a unique view on the action, with a graph showing each team’s runs at any point in the innings as well as predicted scores. It aims to complement the action and information from a live broadcast. It can also be used to keep track of a game whilst doing other tasks with the ability to resize and position windows within the user’s environment. Users can open up as many games as they wish as well as look back at completed games.



On Apple Vision Pro, live stats for cricket matches accompany a video stream or can be used independently. A worm view, ball-by-ball and scorecard windows can be placed anywhere around you and a unique 3D Volumetric Wagon Wheel view of every shot.

Elite Hoops

Elite Hoops for Apple Vision Pro

Elite Hoops is the premiere way for coaches to share their plays, defenses, inbounds plays and more with their players and coaching staff. Add in your team’s roster, customize your court and then start recording videos that you can share anywhere. Plus, Elite Hoops has a plain, digital whiteboard for situations where you want to draw something up quickly. Now available on Apple Vision Pro!



Chronicling

Chronicling for Apple Vision Pro

Chronicling helps you track and visualize anything that matters to you. Track anything you can think of, all in one place – habits, chores, health metrics, symptoms, moods, medication and more.



This latest version brings the familiar features of the iOS and iPad apps into the immersive realm of visionOS, with a unique addition. On visionOS, you can place widget-like windows for each category around your space, wherever works for you. Whether it’s tracking your coffee intake, monitoring your plant watering schedule, recording movie nights or remembering when to change your bed linen, Chronicling lets you log these activities right where they happen.



If you’re unsure about when you last watered your plant, simply look at the window you’ve placed near it for a quick reminder. This integration of digital logging into your physical space aims to make tracking your activities even more straightforward and a natural part of your daily life.

Sequel

Sequel for Apple Vision Pro

The definitive tracker for movies, series, games, books, and audiobooks has been redesigned to make your media universe pop on visionOS. Of course, it retains all the features users expect: where to watch info, cast and crew details, and a lot more. Sequel is the perfect companion for the Vision Pro’s immersive entertainment experience!

Fin – Budget Tracker for Apple Vision Pro

Fin for Apple Vision Pro

The first version of Fin – Budget Tracker for Apple Vision Pro includes all familiar features from the iOS and iPadOS budget tracking apps, but also expands on the capabilities of spatial computing by adding 3D charts, ornaments, and hover effects.

Söka

Söka for Apple Vision Pro

Embark on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and adventure with Söka, the groundbreaking iOS app, now available on Vision Pro, that brings your wildest dreams to life. Whether you yearn to explore breathtaking destinations, witness awe-inspiring performances, or achieve significant milestones, Söka is your trusted companion in turning aspirations into unforgettable realities.

Lion’s Eye

Lion’s Eye for Apple Vision Pro

Lion’s Eye for Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate Magic: The Gathering collection management experience. It helps you track your favorite cards and build powerful game-winning decks. With Lion’s Eye, you can make connections between cards and archetypes, expanding your understanding and improving your gameplay strategy.

Bills to Budget

Bills to Budget for Apple Vision Pro

Bills to Budget is an easy way to make sure all of your bills are paid on time, and to get your spending budgets in order. Even share and track your budgets with your family, with the Family Plus package!

Focus

Focus for Apple Vision Pro

Focus for Apple Vision Pro brings all the beloved Pomodoro time management features to visionOS. Place your Focus timer anywhere on the canvas and get some deep work done on this new platform.

Gametrack

Gametrack for Apple Vision Pro

Gametrack is the ultimate gaming app, now available on Apple Vision Pro! Keep track of your video game collection and share your gaming journey with friends and the community.

Tasks

Tasks for Apple Vision Pro

Tasks is a simple and powerful task manager, now available for Apple Vision Pro, which allows you to customize your workflow per project. Go from a simple todo list to complex kanban boards all in one app!

FilmNoir

FilmNoir for Apple Vision Pro

FilmNoir is your ultimate companion for tracking movies and TV shows, now on Apple Vision Pro! With FilmNoir, you can keep a record of what you’ve watched and what you’re planning to watch, all while getting comprehensive information about your favorite movies and TV shows.

Stoic

Stoic for Apple Vision Pro

Stoic for Apple Vision Pro is your mental health companion, now available on Apple Vision Pro! It helps you understand your emotions and provides insights on how to be happier, more productive, and overcome obstacles.

CardPointers

CardPointers for Apple Vision Pro

CardPointers helps you earn more points on every purchase and save money through your Amex & Chase offers. Thanks to visionOS, CardPointers has a new AutoPilot mode which opens a companion window that automatically updates as you shop in Safari to tell you when you have an offer of category reward on each site, all automatically, just like magic.



Ice Cubes

Ice Cubes for Apple Vision Pro

Ice Cubes on visionOS is the same blazing fast Mastodon client as on iOS, macOS and iPadOS but with a whole new user interface adapted for the visionOS.

MoneyCoach

MoneyCoach for Apple Vision Pro

MoneyCoach is a modern budgeting planner and expense tracker with deep OS integrations. Perfect for hard-core Apple fans. Now available on Apple Vision Pro.

Pines

Pines for Apple Vision Pro

Pines makes it simple and fun to discover and plan your next camping trip, whether it’s in a state park in your backyard or a National Park on the other side of the country!

Focused Work

Focused Work for Apple Vision Pro

Focused Work is a powerful and flexible timer that helps you focus and be consistently productive every day. And it’s now available on Apple Vision Pro!

Decky Dashboard

Decky Dashboard for Apple Vision Pro

Decky Dashboard’s Auto Refresh effortlessly keeps your data up-to-date, eliminating the need for manual updates. Combine this with the ability to customize dashboards to fit your unique needs and create as many as necessary. Stay informed without hassle, tailor your workspace to perfection, and make data-driven decisions seamlessly.

Alpenglow

Alpenglow for Apple Vision Pro

Alpenglow is designed for photographers and nature enthusiasts to track and predict the quality of sunrises and sunsets. It offers features like quality predictions based on atmospheric conditions, magic hour times, forecast notifications, reminders, and a map to check sun direction for any location or date, allowing you to plan ahead. Now available on Apple Vision Pro!

MoneySpaces

MoneySpaces for Apple Vision Pro

Think of MoneySpaces as your own personal notes app, but specifically designed for your finances. It’s simple, secure, and customizable, making it perfect for all sorts of budgeting needs.

Its unique feature called Conversations, makes it a central place to talk about finances with your partner and plan your future together.

1Blocker

1Blocker for Apple Vision Pro

1Blocker enhances Safari browsing by offering top-tier ad blocking, including on challenging sites like YouTube, and a range of filters for annoyances, trackers, and adult content. As Safari becomes integral to the Apple Vision Pro experience, 1Blocker ensures an immersive, ad-free web browsing.

Email Me

Email Me for Apple Vision Pro

Email Me is designed to be the fastest way to record your thoughts, to-dos, and follow-ups.

It’s the easiest and fastest way to email something yourself so you will never forget things again. Ever.

Email Me focuses on a single task which is sending something important to yourself by providing the best user experience. It is fast and reliable. The reason to send something important to yourself could be because you want to check it out later, save it in your email inbox as a task or simply send it to somebody else after that.

Tizipizi

Tizipizi for Apple Vision Pro

Tizipizi is your ultimate time zone management app that makes converting time zones and scheduling meetings across the globe a breeze. Now available on Apple Vision Pro!

Cross Craft App

CrossCraft for Apple Vision Pro

CrossCraft is the app where your imagination meets the classic charm of crossword puzzles! This innovative app transforms the traditional crossword experience, offering an unparalleled level of customization and personalization.

Chess Dreams

Chess Dreams on Apple Vision Pro

Play spacial Chess in augmented reality and admire the pieces moving around you! Customize your immersive experience and AI skill level.

No Meat Today

No Meat Today for Apple Vision Pro

No Meat Today helps users track their meat consumption with a whimsical universe of planets and cows. It’s designed for anyone interested in monitoring their diet, offering a light-hearted approach without judgment, suitable for both vegetarians and meat-eaters.

GP Forecast

GP Forecast for Apple Vision Pro

Are you a real Formula One fan? Do you want to experience the thrill of wet races in immersive VR? Do you want to stay updated on the latest standings, documents, and votes? Do you want to learn more about the cars, the scoring, and the tires? If yes, then this app is for you!

Spatial Noise

Spatial Noise for Apple Vision Pro

You know I couldn’t make it to the end without a little self-promotion! Spatial Noise is a lighter version of my ambient noise app Dark Noise, built from the ground up for spatial audio in Apple Vision Pro. Choose from over 50 unique ambient sounds and place each one in 3D space to have the sound emanate from that location as if it’s sitting in the room with you.

Congratulations

We’re incredibly proud to be a small part of the story for so many of the trailblazing apps in this brand new technology platform. This is just the start of a new developer journey and RevenueCat, as always, will be with you to help make in-app purchases easy!