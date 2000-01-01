Use Cases Magazines & Newspapers Audm

Audm moved to RevenueCat for Managing IAP subscriptions

We’ve been with RevenueCat since November ’18. The only reason we didn’t adopt in July ’18 was that it was scary to rip out our pre-existing machinery for managing and reporting on IAP subscription info. We had spent a ton of developer-hours on the client-side and server-side code to handle that stuff, and it was still fairly messy and prone to bugs.

Once we’d ripped out our old client-side IAP code, integrating the RevenueCat SDK was a piece of cake.

The other main step to get up and running with RevenueCat is giving them all our existing IAP receipts so they could pre-build the full sales history for all our existing and past IAP customers was cake as well.

Since then we’ve also integrated with Mixpanel and AppsFlyer, both successfully. Our next step is starting to use RevenueCat for web-based subscriptions (right now we only use them for IAP).

5 out of 5 would recommend. Even if you’ve already invested a bunch of time building your own machinery for IAP stuff, it’s still worth switching to RevenueCat as soon as you have time to safely rip out your hand-rolled code.

If you haven’t already hand-rolled something, you should start using them today, no-brainer.