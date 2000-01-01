Done
- thedoneapp.com
- Streaks for Goals & Habits
When we discovered RevenueCat we were amazed by how easy it was to integrate subscriptions into our products. In a matter of hours, we were up and running. It just worked!
Jenny Talavera
Developer and designer
Done helps you create healthy routines by helping you set goals, tracking your progress, and then motivating you with streaks/chains. Unlike so many other habit apps, Done lets you set a goal and track it MULTIPLE times a day, not just one time per day.
Done can help you both BUILD and QUIT habits/activities.
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.