Use Cases Productivity Done

Done

When we discovered RevenueCat we were amazed by how easy it was to integrate subscriptions into our products. In a matter of hours, we were up and running. It just worked!

Done: A Simple Habit Tracker

Done helps you create healthy routines by helping you set goals, tracking your progress, and then motivating you with streaks/chains. Unlike so many other habit apps, Done lets you set a goal and track it MULTIPLE times a day, not just one time per day.

Done can help you both BUILD and QUIT habits/activities.