RevenueCat Partner Program Terms of Service

Last Modified: September 11th, 2024

Thank you for your interest in the Partner Program (“Program”) offered and operated by RevenueCat, Inc. (“RevenueCat”, “we”, “our”, or “us”). These Partner Program Terms of Service (“Terms”) explain the terms and conditions by which you may apply to and participate in our Partner Program.

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS CAREFULLY. BY SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN REVENUECAT’S PARTNER PROGRAM, YOU SIGNIFY THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS AND TO THE COLLECTION AND USE OF YOUR INFORMATION AS SET FORTH IN THE REVENUECAT PRIVACY POLICY, AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://REVENUECAT.COM/PRIVACY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS OR TO THE COLLECTION AND USE OF YOUR INFORMATION AS SET FORTH IN THE REVENUECAT PRIVACY POLICY, THEN PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION OR PARTICIPATE IN THE PARTNER PROGRAM.

1. Partner Program Overview

1.1. RevenueCat offers a program through which approved applicants (“Partners”) may implement, market, promote, and/or refer RevenueCat’s subscription management and in-app purchase infrastructure (“RevenueCat Platform”) to the Partners’ own clients (“Clients”).

1.2. The Program accommodates two types of referrals: a) Sales Opportunities: Potential customers who may require a sales-assisted process. b) Self-Serve Customers: Users who may sign up and use the RevenueCat Platform directly.

2. Application and Eligibility

2.1. To participate in the Program, you must submit an application and be approved by RevenueCat. RevenueCat reserves the right to approve or reject any application for any reason.

2.2. By submitting an application, you represent and warrant that: a) You can form a binding contract with RevenueCat; b) Your participation in the Program does not violate any applicable laws or regulations; c) You are over eighteen (18) years of age; d) If applying on behalf of an entity, you have the authority to bind that entity to these Terms.

3. Partner Portal

3.1. Approved Partners will be given access to an online portal powered by PartnerStack (“Partner Portal”) to participate in the Program.

3.2. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your Partner Portal access and for all activities that occur under your account.

4. Referral Process and Qualification

4.1. For Sales Opportunities: a) You must submit the referral through the Partner Portal. b) RevenueCat’s sales team will follow up with the potential customer. c) The referral becomes a Qualified Referral when the Lead executes an agreement with RevenueCat within six (6) months from the submission date.

4.2. For Self-Serve Customers: a) You must submit the referral through the Partner Portal. b) You will provide the potential customer with information about RevenueCat. c) The customer will sign up and use the RevenueCat Platform directly. d) The referral becomes a Qualified Referral when the customer begins using and paying for RevenueCat’s services.

4.3. RevenueCat reserves the right to approve or decline any referral submission.

5. Compensation

5.1. RevenueCat shall pay Partner a Referral Fee for each Qualified Referral, subject to the terms of this Agreement.

5.2. Fee Structure: a) For Sales Opportunities: A one-time fee or percentage of the customer’s subscription value, as specified in the Partner Portal. b) For Self-Serve Customers: A one-time fee or percentage of the customer’s spending on the RevenueCat Platform for a specified period, as detailed in the Partner Portal.

5.3. Payment Terms: a) Referral Fees will be paid within forty-five (45) days of the end of the calendar quarter in which the fees are earned. b) All payments shall be made through the PartnerStack platform. c) Partners are responsible for all applicable taxes on Referral Fees.

5.4. RevenueCat reserves the right to modify the fee structure at any time, with notice to Partners through the Partner Portal.

6. Partner Obligations

6.1. Partners shall: a) Promote RevenueCat’s services professionally and ethically. b) Provide accurate information about RevenueCat’s services to potential customers. c) Comply with all applicable laws and regulations. d) Maintain accurate records of referral activities. e) Cooperate with RevenueCat in any verification or audit processes.

6.2. Partners shall not: a) Make false or misleading statements about RevenueCat or its services. b) Engage in any spam, fraud, or deceptive practices. c) Infringe on RevenueCat’s intellectual property rights.

7. RevenueCat’s Rights and Obligations

7.1. RevenueCat shall: a) Provide Partners with necessary information and materials to promote RevenueCat’s services. b) Track referrals and calculate Referral Fees accurately. c) Process payments in accordance with this Agreement.

7.2. RevenueCat reserves the right to: a) Modify the Program terms, including Referral Fee structures, with notice to Partners. b) Approve or reject any referral at its sole discretion. c) Terminate any customer relationship without liability to Partner.

8. Intellectual Property

8.1. RevenueCat grants Partners a limited, non-exclusive license to use RevenueCat’s trademarks and marketing materials solely for the purpose of the Program.

8.2. Partners shall not modify RevenueCat’s materials or use RevenueCat’s intellectual property in any way not expressly authorized.

9. Confidentiality

9.1. Each party shall maintain the confidentiality of any non-public information disclosed by the other party in connection with this Agreement.

9.2. This obligation survives the termination of this Agreement.

10. Term and Termination

10.1. This Agreement is effective upon Partner’s acceptance and continues until terminated.

10.2. Either party may terminate this Agreement with 30 days’ written notice.

10.3. RevenueCat may terminate immediately if Partner breaches this Agreement.

10.4. Upon termination, Partner shall cease all promotion of RevenueCat’s services and use of RevenueCat’s intellectual property.

10.5. RevenueCat will pay any outstanding, eligible Referral Fees earned prior to termination.

11. Limitation of Liability

11.1. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW, REVENUECAT’S LIABILITY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT SHALL NOT EXCEED THE TOTAL AMOUNT PAID BY REVENUECAT TO PARTNER UNDER THIS AGREEMENT IN THE TWELVE (12) MONTHS PRECEDING THE FIRST EVENT GIVING RISE TO LIABILITY.

11.2. IN NO EVENT SHALL REVENUECAT BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT.

12. Indemnification

Partner shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless RevenueCat from and against any claims, losses, damages, liabilities, judgments, settlements, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising from or relating to any breach by Partner of this Agreement or any applicable laws or regulations.

13. Governing Law and Dispute Resolution

13.1. This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of California, without regard to its conflict of law provisions.

13.2. Any dispute arising from or relating to this Agreement shall be resolved by binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the Partner.

14. Miscellaneous

14.1. This Agreement does not create an employment, agency, or joint venture relationship.

14.2. Partner may not assign this Agreement without RevenueCat’s prior written consent.

14.3. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties regarding the Program and supersedes all prior agreements and understandings.

14.4. Any amendments to this Agreement must be in writing and agreed by both parties.

14.5. If any provision of this Agreement is found to be unenforceable, the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect.

By participating in the RevenueCat Partner Program, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms of Service.