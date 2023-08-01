I hate your newsletter. The content is so good and fits so perfectly that I already have so many sub club tabs open in my browser with things that I really want to read and dive into but won’t find the time to… Joke aside: Thank you for doing such a great job! I always appreciate when my newsletter readers answer me, so cheers to you and the entire RevenueCat team for everything you do. It helps solo entrepreneurs like me to have a chance and compete with much bigger platforms and apps. You are awesome.

Manuel Becker