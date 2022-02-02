2023 In-App Subscription Benchmarks: Top quartile apps performed 3-14x better than their peers
- Growth
Presenting RevenueCat's first in-depth in-app subscription benchmark report
Jacob Eiting
Presenting RevenueCat's first in-depth in-app subscription benchmark report
And why Twitter's approach is probably not the model to follow.
And why App Store payment rules stifles innovation
New pricing, new features, new funding, new faces
When you'll get paid from Apple
Why the 85/15 split doesn't help most developers
Announcing our Series A led by Index Ventures
A TLDR of the new StoreKit testing features announced at WWDC 2020
A first look at Apple's StoreKit support on watchOS 6.2
A breakdown of the outage and steps we're taking at RevenueCat to respond better next time.
Extend a subscriber’s access to your app while they are in a billing issue state.
A deep dive on in-app subscription infrastructure.
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.